2021 ACC Women: Watch Madden Go 3-For-3 And More Day 4 Swims

2021 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, February 17th – Saturday, February 20th | Prelims: 11:00 am | Finals: 7:00 pm (EST) (Except Wednesday’s timed finals, which begin at 5:15 EST)
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
- Defending Champion: University of Virginia (x1) (results)
- Format: 25 Yards/Short Course Yards (SCY)
The final day of the 2021 ACC women’s championships featured the finals of the 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 400 free relay. The UVA women went on to defend their 2020 team title and go undefeated in all 5 relays, a feat the Cavaliers have not accomplished since 2010.
Highlighting the evening was UVA senior Paige Madden defending her 1650 free title in the pool, touching in the top time in the NCAA at 15:45.45. This is now Madden’s 2nd-consecutive time sweeping the 200-500-1650 free at ACCs. A
lso completing a stroke sweep was NC State senior Sophie Hansson, winning her 3rd-straight 200 breast title at 2:04.87. Teammate Andrea Podmaníková touched out UVA’s Ella Nelson to secure a NC State 1-2 finish.
The majority of the 200 back final featured a tight four-way battle between NC State’s Emma Muzzy and Katharine Berkoff, UVA’s Alex Walsh, and Virginia Tech’s Emma Atkinson. At the last 25, Muzzy had separated herself from the pack and successfully defended her ACC title with a 1:50.12. Berkoff took second for another NC State 1-2 finish while Walsh took 3rd and Atkinson finished 4th.
Final Team Scores
- UVA, 1486
- NC State, 1317
- Louisville, 1,006.50
- Virginia Tech, 832
- Notre Dame, 716
- Duke, 647
- Florida State, 551
- UNC, 516.50
- Georgia Tech, 498
- Miami, 375
- Pittsburgh, 360
- Boston College, 177
Women’s 1650 Free Timed Finals
- ACC Record: 15:25.30, Leah Smith (UVA), 2016
- ACC Meet Record: 15:25.30, Leah Smith (UVA), 2016
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 15:52.41
- 2020 Champion: Paige Madden (UVA), 15:50.38
- Paige Madden (UVA)- 15:45.45
- Liberty Williams (LOU)- 16:06.56
- Maddie Donohoe (UVA)- 16:10.32
Women’s 200 Back Finals
- ACC Record: 1:49.09, Alexia Zevnik (NCS), 2017
- ACC Meet Record: 1:49.61, Alexia Zevnik (NCS), 2017
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50
- 2020 Champion: Emma Muzzy (NCS), 1:50.79
- Emma Muzzy (NCS)- 1:50.12
- Katharine Berkoff (NCS)- 1:51.06
- Alex Walsh (UVA)- 1:51.12
Women’s 100 Free Finals
- ACC Record: 46.20, Mallory Comerford (LOU), 2018
- ACC Meet Record: 46.67, Mallory Comerford (LOU), 2019
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.18
- 2020 Champion: Morgan Hill (UVA), 47.47
- Kate Douglass (UVA)- 46.83
- Kylee Alons (NCS)- 47.73
- Sarah Shackelford (VT)- 48.42
Women’s 200 Breast Finals
- ACC Record: 2:03.93, Kate Douglass (UVA), 2020
- ACC Meet Record: 2:04.34, Emma Reaney (ND), 2014
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:06.84
- 2020 Champion: Sophie Hansson (NCS), 2:05.59
- Sophie Hansson (NCS)- 2:04.87
- Andrea Podmaníková (NCS)- 2:05.86
- Ella Nelson (UVA)- 2:05.91
Women’s 200 Fly Finals
- ACC Record: 1:50.61, Kelsi Worrell (LOU), 2016
- ACC Meet Record: 1:52.81, Grace Oglesby (LOU), 2019
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.20
- 2020 Champion: Grace Oglebsy (LOU), 1:53.70
- Jessica Nava (UVA)- 1:54.49
- Abby Harter (UVA)- 1:54.93
- Tristen Ulett (LOU)- 1:55.67
Women’s 400 Free Relay Finals
- ACC Record: 3:09.45, UVA, 2018
- ACC Meet Record: 3:09.45, UVA, 2018
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:14.61
- 2020 Champion: UVA, 3:14.61