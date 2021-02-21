2021 ACC Women: Watch Madden Go 3-For-3 And More Day 4 Swims

2021 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

The final day of the 2021 ACC women’s championships featured the finals of the 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 400 free relay. The UVA women went on to defend their 2020 team title and go undefeated in all 5 relays, a feat the Cavaliers have not accomplished since 2010.

Highlighting the evening was UVA senior Paige Madden defending her 1650 free title in the pool, touching in the top time in the NCAA at 15:45.45. This is now Madden’s 2nd-consecutive time sweeping the 200-500-1650 free at ACCs. A

lso completing a stroke sweep was NC State senior Sophie Hansson, winning her 3rd-straight 200 breast title at 2:04.87. Teammate Andrea Podmaníková touched out UVA’s Ella Nelson to secure a NC State 1-2 finish.

The majority of the 200 back final featured a tight four-way battle between NC State’s Emma Muzzy and Katharine Berkoff, UVA’s Alex Walsh, and Virginia Tech’s Emma Atkinson. At the last 25, Muzzy had separated herself from the pack and successfully defended her ACC title with a 1:50.12. Berkoff took second for another NC State 1-2 finish while Walsh took 3rd and Atkinson finished 4th.

Final Team Scores

UVA, 1486 NC State, 1317 Louisville, 1,006.50 Virginia Tech, 832 Notre Dame, 716 Duke, 647 Florida State, 551 UNC, 516.50 Georgia Tech, 498 Miami, 375 Pittsburgh, 360 Boston College, 177

Women’s 1650 Free Timed Finals

ACC Record: 15:25.30, Leah Smith (UVA), 2016

ACC Meet Record: 15:25.30, Leah Smith (UVA), 2016

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 15:52.41

2020 Champion: Paige Madden (UVA), 15:50.38

Women’s 200 Back Finals

ACC Record: 1:49.09, Alexia Zevnik (NCS), 2017

ACC Meet Record: 1:49.61, Alexia Zevnik (NCS), 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

2020 Champion: Emma Muzzy (NCS), 1:50.79

Women’s 100 Free Finals

ACC Record: 46.20, Mallory Comerford (LOU), 2018

ACC Meet Record: 46.67, Mallory Comerford (LOU), 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.18

2020 Champion: Morgan Hill (UVA), 47.47

Women’s 200 Breast Finals

ACC Record: 2:03.93, Kate Douglass (UVA), 2020

(UVA), 2020 ACC Meet Record: 2:04.34, Emma Reaney (ND), 2014

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:06.84

2020 Champion: Sophie Hansson (NCS), 2:05.59

Women’s 200 Fly Finals

ACC Record: 1:50.61, Kelsi Worrell (LOU), 2016

ACC Meet Record: 1:52.81, Grace Oglesby (LOU), 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.20

2020 Champion: Grace Oglebsy (LOU), 1:53.70

Women’s 400 Free Relay Finals