2021 NCAA Women’s Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After last night’s fireworks, Virginia claimed all three individual events in the pool, while the relays saw two big upsets.

Cal looked fiery on the 200 free relay, making their presence known, but they were then DQ’d on the 400 medley relay for a tough close to the night. Meanwhile, NC State claimed the team’s first-ever NCAA relay title with an NCAA and U.S. Open record in the 400 medley relay, the second time Virginia was upset at the wall on a relay.

Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil became the second woman to break 50 seconds in the 100 fly and 100 back with her 49.76 400 medley relay lead-off last night, while Kylee Alons split a 49.29 on the NC State fly leg and Sophie Hansson was 57.01 on the Wolfpack breast leg. Watch for them to swim those events in individuals (though MacNeil will be doing the 100 fly only today).

400 IM PRELIMS

NCAA Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 3:54.60 – 2018

American Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 3:54.60 – 2018

U.S. Open Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 3:54.60 – 2018

Meet Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 3:54.60 – 2018

2019 Champion: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 3:57.03

2020 Top Performer: Brooke Forde (Stanford) – 4:01.53

100 FLY PRELIMS

NCAA Record: Louise Hansson (USC)/ Maggie MacNeil (Michigan), 49.26 — 2019

(Michigan), 49.26 — 2019 American Record: Erika Brown (Tennessee), 49.38 — 2020

US Open Record: Louise Hansson (USC)/ Maggie MacNeil (Michigan), 49.26 — 2019

(Michigan), 49.26 — 2019 Meet Record: Louise Hansson (USC), 49.26 — 2019

2019 Champion: Louise Hansson (USC), 49.26

2020 Top Performer: Maggie MacNeil (Michigan), 49.26

200 FREE PRELIMS

NCAA Record: Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015 – 1:39.10

American Record: Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015 – 1:39.10

U.S. Open Record: Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015 – 1:39.10

Meet Record: Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015 – 1:39.10

2019 Champion: Mallory Comerford (Louisville), 1:40.26

2020 Top Performer: Erika Brown (Tennessee), 1:41.66

100 BACK PRELIMS

NCAA Record: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 2019 – 49.18

American Record: Regan Smith, 2021 – 49.16

U.S. Open Record: Regan Smith, 2021 – 49.16

Meet Record: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 2019 – 49.18

2019 Champion: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) – 49.18

2020 Top Performer: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 49.70

100 BREAST PRELIMS