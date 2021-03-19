2021 NCAA Women’s Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Stanford (3x) – 2019 results
- Streaming: ESPN3
After last night’s fireworks, Virginia claimed all three individual events in the pool, while the relays saw two big upsets.
Cal looked fiery on the 200 free relay, making their presence known, but they were then DQ’d on the 400 medley relay for a tough close to the night. Meanwhile, NC State claimed the team’s first-ever NCAA relay title with an NCAA and U.S. Open record in the 400 medley relay, the second time Virginia was upset at the wall on a relay.
Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil became the second woman to break 50 seconds in the 100 fly and 100 back with her 49.76 400 medley relay lead-off last night, while Kylee Alons split a 49.29 on the NC State fly leg and Sophie Hansson was 57.01 on the Wolfpack breast leg. Watch for them to swim those events in individuals (though MacNeil will be doing the 100 fly only today).
400 IM PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 3:54.60 – 2018
- American Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 3:54.60 – 2018
- U.S. Open Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 3:54.60 – 2018
- Meet Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 3:54.60 – 2018
- 2019 Champion: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 3:57.03
- 2020 Top Performer: Brooke Forde (Stanford) – 4:01.53
100 FLY PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: Louise Hansson (USC)/Maggie MacNeil (Michigan), 49.26 — 2019
- American Record: Erika Brown (Tennessee), 49.38 — 2020
- US Open Record: Louise Hansson (USC)/Maggie MacNeil (Michigan), 49.26 — 2019
- Meet Record: Louise Hansson (USC), 49.26 — 2019
- 2019 Champion: Louise Hansson (USC), 49.26
- 2020 Top Performer: Maggie MacNeil (Michigan), 49.26
200 FREE PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015 – 1:39.10
- American Record: Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015 – 1:39.10
- U.S. Open Record: Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015 – 1:39.10
- Meet Record: Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015 – 1:39.10
- 2019 Champion: Mallory Comerford (Louisville), 1:40.26
- 2020 Top Performer: Erika Brown (Tennessee), 1:41.66
100 BACK PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 2019 – 49.18
- American Record: Regan Smith, 2021 – 49.16
- U.S. Open Record: Regan Smith, 2021 – 49.16
- Meet Record: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 2019 – 49.18
- 2019 Champion: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) – 49.18
- 2020 Top Performer: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 49.70
100 BREAST PRELIMS
- NCAA Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 55.73 — 2019
- American Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 55.73 — 2019
- US Open Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 55.73 — 2019
- Meet Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 55.73 — 2019
- 2019 Champion: Lilly King (Indiana), 55.73
- 2020 Top Performer: Sophie Hansson (NC State), 57.74
Are we yelling about clouds again today? Will Sun Yang clinch the 2021 Womens NCAA title? Can Dressel ever unlock the stall door and will Rowdy remember where he is? Find out on the next episode of DragonBall Z
Without Rowdy who is the punching bag then?
This day is awesome. Will go from prelims streaming right into basketball at 12 noon EST and then both swimming and basketball at the same time this evening. This is the March I love and missed.
Funny when you look starting list, how much difference there is on seniors on different disciplines, 400 IM top 25 has so many seniors but 100 fly not….
Geek time: One of the more interesting comparisons in swimming has always been the men’s SCM WRs vs. the women’s US Open yards records. They’re consistently close, with the men having a little bit more of an edge in the shorter events than the longer. The men’s records are listed first:
50 free 20.16 vs. 20.90
100 free 44.94 vs. 45.56
200 free 1:39.37 vs. 1:39.10
100 back 48.58 vs. 49.16
200 back 1:45.63 vs. 1:47.16
100 breast 55.34 vs. 55.73
200 breast 2:00.16 vs. 2:02.60
100 fly 47.78 vs. 49.26
200 fly 1:48.24 vs. 1:49.51
200 IM 1:49.63 vs. 1:50.67
400 IM 3:54.81 vs. 3:54.60
All records are of course, by definition, incredible. But looking at these comparisons gives a little sense of which… Read more »