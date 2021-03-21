Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Paige Madden Reflects on Individual, Relay, and Team Titles in Last NCAA Meet

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 4 FINALS RECAP

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

1650 FREE TIMED FINAL

  • NCAA Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 15:03.31 – 2017
  • American Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 15:03.31 – 2017
  • U.S. Open Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 15:03.31 – 2017
  • Meet Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 15:07.57 – 2018
  • 2019 Champion: Ally McHugh (Penn State), 15:39.22
  • 2020 Top Performer: Molly Kowal (Ohio State), 15:43.17

Top 8 (final)

  1. Paige Madden (Virginia) – 15:41.86
  2. Evie Pfeifer (Texas) – 15:46.41
  3. Sierra Schmidt (Michigan) – 15:51.09
  4. Kristen Stege (Tennessee) – 15:52.07
  5. Kaitlynn Sims (Michigan) – 15:57.80
  6. Kensey McMahon (Alabama) – 16:00.62
  7. Camryn Toney (Texas A&M) – 16:04.02
  8. Lola Mull (Northwestern) – 16:04.11

Virginia’s Paige Madden let the field jump out over the first 500, but by the 1000 mark, the senior had moved into the lead. Madden kept pouring it on, though, and she made it home in 15:41.86, dropping over three seconds from her seed.

That’s Madden’s third win of the meet, and she looks favored to win swimmer of the meet, the only swimmer to claim three victories.

In big points for Texas on their hunt for second, Evie Pfeifer went 15:46.41 for second, while Michigan’s Sierra Schmidt claimed third at 15:51.09, an all-senior podium.

2
VA Steve
1 hour ago

Love her. A swimmer’s swimmer.

Hswimmer
17 minutes ago

She’s the best. Can’t wait to see her in ISL

