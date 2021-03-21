Paige Madden Reflects on Individual, Relay, and Team Titles in Last NCAA Meet

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Stanford (3x) – 2019 results
- Streaming: ESPN3
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results – Swimming
- Live Results – Diving
DAY 4 FINALS RECAP
Reported by Nick Pecoraro.
1650 FREE TIMED FINAL
- NCAA Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 15:03.31 – 2017
- American Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 15:03.31 – 2017
- U.S. Open Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 15:03.31 – 2017
- Meet Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 15:07.57 – 2018
- 2019 Champion: Ally McHugh (Penn State), 15:39.22
- 2020 Top Performer: Molly Kowal (Ohio State), 15:43.17
Top 8 (final)
- Paige Madden (Virginia) – 15:41.86
- Evie Pfeifer (Texas) – 15:46.41
- Sierra Schmidt (Michigan) – 15:51.09
- Kristen Stege (Tennessee) – 15:52.07
- Kaitlynn Sims (Michigan) – 15:57.80
- Kensey McMahon (Alabama) – 16:00.62
- Camryn Toney (Texas A&M) – 16:04.02
- Lola Mull (Northwestern) – 16:04.11
Virginia’s Paige Madden let the field jump out over the first 500, but by the 1000 mark, the senior had moved into the lead. Madden kept pouring it on, though, and she made it home in 15:41.86, dropping over three seconds from her seed.
That’s Madden’s third win of the meet, and she looks favored to win swimmer of the meet, the only swimmer to claim three victories.
In big points for Texas on their hunt for second, Evie Pfeifer went 15:46.41 for second, while Michigan’s Sierra Schmidt claimed third at 15:51.09, an all-senior podium.
Love her. A swimmer’s swimmer.
She’s the best. Can’t wait to see her in ISL