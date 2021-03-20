2021 NCAA Women’s Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Virginia Cavaliers are on the brink of their first-ever NCAA title, getting six swimmers into A-finals tonight (not including a possible title for Paige Madden in the mile). This would also be the first win for an ACC school in NCAA history.

Meanwhile, NC State looks like they could clinch the second-place trophy, which would also make history. In addition to having no NCAA titles, the ACC has also never had a team finish as high as second, either. Further, if NC State does clinch second, it’ll be the first time since 2010 that Georgia, Cal and Stanford have all finished lower than second.

But the Wolfpack faces Texas, whose women are having the best NCAA showing in recent memory. They haven’t been quite as on-fire as NC State, but they have 500 free runner-up Evie Pfeifer in the mile, while the Wolfpack have Yara Hierath seeded 16th. Further, Texas’s diving group finished 6-9-10 in the platform prelims, with one diver slated for the final appearance tonight.

All told, aside from diving and the mile, NC State is 5/1 for A/B finals tonight, while Texas is at 3/2, so the Longhorns will have to lean heavily into their diving/mile athletes.

Round three of Kate Douglass v. Maggie MacNeil will run tonight in the 100 free, too, as Douglass was much better this morning (46.54 to 47.34). But, of course, we know what MacNeil is capable of after she became the first woman under 49 in the 100 fly last night.

DAY FOUR FINALS HEAT SHEETS

1650 FREE TIMED FINAL

NCAA Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 15:03.31 – 2017

American Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 15:03.31 – 2017

U.S. Open Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 15:03.31 – 2017

Meet Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 15:07.57 – 2018

2019 Champion: Ally McHugh (Penn State), 15:39.22

2020 Top Performer: Molly Kowal (Ohio State), 15:43.17

Top 8 from early heats

Camryn Toney (Texas A&M) – 16:04.02 Lola Mull (Northwestern) – 16:04.11 Sally Tafuto (Ohio State) – 16:07.36 Olivia Anderson (Georgia) – 16:08.22 Madelyn Donohoe (Virginia) – 16:09.01 Beth McNeese (Kentucky) – 16:11.73 Maya Geringer (Ohio State) – 16:11.97 Amanda Nunan (Tennessee) – 16:12.82

In the first four heats, Texas A&M’s Camryn Toney dropped two seconds from seed in heat four, going 16:04.02 to challenge for a top-eight finish with only the finals heat to go. Northwestern freshman Lola Mull dropped four seconds off of her old best to finish first in heat three at 16:04.11, while Ohio State’s Sally Tafuto and Maya Geringer both dropped from seed, too.

With only one heat left, the above eight swimmers are guaranteed to score, and we’ll look to see if any towards the top are able to pick off any final heat swimmers.

200 BACK FINALS

NCAA Record: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 1:47.24 – 2019

American Record: Regan Smith, 1:47.16 – 2019

U.S. Open Record: Regan Smith, 1:47.16 – 2019

Meet Record: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 1:47.24 – 2019

2019 Champion: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 1:47.24

2020 Top Performer: Rhyan White (Alabama), 1:48.06

100 FREE FINALS

NCAA Record: Simone Manuel (Stanford), 45.56 – 2017

American Record: Simone Manuel (Stanford), 45.56 – 2017

U.S. Open Record: Simone Manuel (Stanford), 45.56 – 2017

Meet Record: Simone Manuel (Stanford), 45.56 – 2017

2019 Champion: Mallory Comerford (Louisville), 46.24

2020 Top Performer: Erika Brown (Tennessee), 45.83

200 BREAST FINALS

NCAA Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 2:02.60 – 2018

American Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 2:02.60 – 2018

US Open Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 2:02.60 – 2018

Meet Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 2:02.60 – 2018

2019 Champion: Lilly King (Indiana), 2:02.90

2020 Top Performer: Sophie Hansson (NC State) – 2:05.59

200 FLY FINALS

NCAA Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:49.51

American Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:49.51

U.S. Open Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:49.51

Meet Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:50.01

2019 Champion: Louise Hansson (USC), 1:50.28

2020 Top Performer: Louise Hansson (USC), 1:51.26

PLATFORM DIVING FINAL

Meet Record: Haley Ishimatsu (USC), 396.75 – 2013

2019 Champion: Murphy Bromberg (Texas), 391.60

400 FREE RELAY TIMED FINAL