2021 NCAA Women’s Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Stanford (3x) – 2019 results
- Streaming: ESPN3
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results – Swimming
- Live Results – Diving
The Virginia Cavaliers are on the brink of their first-ever NCAA title, getting six swimmers into A-finals tonight (not including a possible title for Paige Madden in the mile). This would also be the first win for an ACC school in NCAA history.
Meanwhile, NC State looks like they could clinch the second-place trophy, which would also make history. In addition to having no NCAA titles, the ACC has also never had a team finish as high as second, either. Further, if NC State does clinch second, it’ll be the first time since 2010 that Georgia, Cal and Stanford have all finished lower than second.
But the Wolfpack faces Texas, whose women are having the best NCAA showing in recent memory. They haven’t been quite as on-fire as NC State, but they have 500 free runner-up Evie Pfeifer in the mile, while the Wolfpack have Yara Hierath seeded 16th. Further, Texas’s diving group finished 6-9-10 in the platform prelims, with one diver slated for the final appearance tonight.
All told, aside from diving and the mile, NC State is 5/1 for A/B finals tonight, while Texas is at 3/2, so the Longhorns will have to lean heavily into their diving/mile athletes.
Round three of Kate Douglass v. Maggie MacNeil will run tonight in the 100 free, too, as Douglass was much better this morning (46.54 to 47.34). But, of course, we know what MacNeil is capable of after she became the first woman under 49 in the 100 fly last night.
1650 FREE TIMED FINAL
- NCAA Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 15:03.31 – 2017
- American Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 15:03.31 – 2017
- U.S. Open Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 15:03.31 – 2017
- Meet Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 15:07.57 – 2018
- 2019 Champion: Ally McHugh (Penn State), 15:39.22
- 2020 Top Performer: Molly Kowal (Ohio State), 15:43.17
Top 8 from early heats
- Camryn Toney (Texas A&M) – 16:04.02
- Lola Mull (Northwestern) – 16:04.11
- Sally Tafuto (Ohio State) – 16:07.36
- Olivia Anderson (Georgia) – 16:08.22
- Madelyn Donohoe (Virginia) – 16:09.01
- Beth McNeese (Kentucky) – 16:11.73
- Maya Geringer (Ohio State) – 16:11.97
- Amanda Nunan (Tennessee) – 16:12.82
In the first four heats, Texas A&M’s Camryn Toney dropped two seconds from seed in heat four, going 16:04.02 to challenge for a top-eight finish with only the finals heat to go. Northwestern freshman Lola Mull dropped four seconds off of her old best to finish first in heat three at 16:04.11, while Ohio State’s Sally Tafuto and Maya Geringer both dropped from seed, too.
With only one heat left, the above eight swimmers are guaranteed to score, and we’ll look to see if any towards the top are able to pick off any final heat swimmers.
200 BACK FINALS
- NCAA Record: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 1:47.24 – 2019
- American Record: Regan Smith, 1:47.16 – 2019
- U.S. Open Record: Regan Smith, 1:47.16 – 2019
- Meet Record: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 1:47.24 – 2019
- 2019 Champion: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 1:47.24
- 2020 Top Performer: Rhyan White (Alabama), 1:48.06
100 FREE FINALS
- NCAA Record: Simone Manuel (Stanford), 45.56 – 2017
- American Record: Simone Manuel (Stanford), 45.56 – 2017
- U.S. Open Record: Simone Manuel (Stanford), 45.56 – 2017
- Meet Record: Simone Manuel (Stanford), 45.56 – 2017
- 2019 Champion: Mallory Comerford (Louisville), 46.24
- 2020 Top Performer: Erika Brown (Tennessee), 45.83
200 BREAST FINALS
- NCAA Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 2:02.60 – 2018
- American Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 2:02.60 – 2018
- US Open Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 2:02.60 – 2018
- Meet Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 2:02.60 – 2018
- 2019 Champion: Lilly King (Indiana), 2:02.90
- 2020 Top Performer: Sophie Hansson (NC State) – 2:05.59
200 FLY FINALS
- NCAA Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:49.51
- American Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:49.51
- U.S. Open Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:49.51
- Meet Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 1:50.01
- 2019 Champion: Louise Hansson (USC), 1:50.28
- 2020 Top Performer: Louise Hansson (USC), 1:51.26
PLATFORM DIVING FINAL
- Meet Record: Haley Ishimatsu (USC), 396.75 – 2013
- 2019 Champion: Murphy Bromberg (Texas), 391.60
400 FREE RELAY TIMED FINAL
- NCAA Record: Cal, 2019, 3:06.96
- American Record: Stanford, 2017, 3:07.61
- U.S. Open Record: Cal, 2019, 3:06.96
- Meet Record: Cal, 2019, 3:06.96
- 2019 Champion: Cal, 3:06.96
- 2020 Top Performer: Auburn, 3:09.18
This has been a long meet, I’m sure these ladies have homework assignments piling up. At my club, we never participate in meets longer than 2 days. Not convinced this is a good strategy? Then ask me how my team has a 3.69 GPA average. Go ahead, I’ll wait.
I’m sorry what
Bro stop trolling lol
Seriously, is there a report button we can use?
What a beautiful thought, Coach Rob. I’m going to tell the NCAAs to cancel the meet so that these swimmers and divers can get back to their homework!
Thanks, Karl
In 2018 CSCAA listed 176 Division 1 women’s swim teams with an average GPA of 3.45. I do not think long meets are the problem you imagine them to be. My old school was listed with a GPA of 3.80.
I’m with Coach Rob but for other reasons. As a coach after a few days these meets start to get tiring. Who cares about the kids I need to get my naps in.
We can at least cancel distance swimming so I can have some me time in the middle of the day.
I flippantly said in the comments of one of the preview articles that I’d “eat my goggles” if Kate Douglass wasn’t on a winning relay at NCAAs this year, and now I’m getting a little nervous…
I’d probably go with sous vide, if I had to choose how to eat goggles.
I say grind them up very finely, and blend them into a smoothie.
The great thing about this NCAAs is that there have been so many good dogfights. Away from the MacNeil/Douglass duels, there haven’t been any individual records threatened, so maybe it’s not quite as exciting from that standpoint. But there have been a lot of races whose outcomes were up for grabs, and that makes for suspense of a different sort. (When Ledecky was swimming, it wasn’t as if anyone was on the edge of their seat wondering who’d win the 500.)
Today is a case in point. The spread from 1st to 8th this morning among the 200 fly finalists was 0.71 seconds. The top four qualifiers in the 200 back are separated by 0.15. And the eight A finalists in the… Read more »