Virginia Women Win First NCAA Swimming & Diving Championship in ACC History

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Stanford (3x) – 2019 results
- Streaming: ESPN3
Day 4 Finals Recap
TEAM SCORES (FINAL)
- Virginia 491
- NC State 354
- Texas 344.5
- California 290
- Alabama 266
- Michigan 224.5
- Ohio State 215.5
- Georgia 181
- Stanford 159
- Tennessee 153
- Kentucky 152
- UNC 144
- Louisville 108
- Texas A&M 107.5
- Indiana 102
- Northwestern 96
- Florida 84.5
- Missouri 79
- Wisconsin 61
- Purdue 56
- Virginia Tech 55
- USC 51
- Miami 42
- Minnesota 40
- Arizona 34.5
- Nebraska 33
- Arkansas 26
- Georgia Tech 24
- Notre Dame 12
- LSU/Houston 9
- –
- San Diego State/FGCU 6
- –
- Duke 5
- Wyoming 4
- Akron 3
- Oakland/Navy 1
For the first time in program history, the Virginia Cavalier women are NCAA team champions, earning at least one A-finalist in every individual event. Taking team runner-up was the NC State Wolfpack, making the team rankings an ACC 1-2 finish. No ACC team, men’s or women’s, has ever finished higher than third place at NCAAs. Before this meet, Virginia’s best team finishes were a pair of 5th-place scores in 2015 and 2016. NC State’s best finish before 2021 was 7th place, achieved between 2017-2019.
|ACC Team
|Best Finish
|Year
|UNC
|3rd
|1982
|Louisville
|4th
|2019
|Clemson
|5th
|1987, 1988
|Virginia
|5th
|2015, 2016
|NC State
|7th
|2017-2019
Texas wound up placing third after NC State out-scored the Longhorns by 12 points on the 400 free relay. Previously, Texas placed 5th overall in 2017 and 2019. Finishing in fourth place were the Cal Bears, which broke their 11-year top-3 streak at NCAAs, which ran since 2009. After winning the 400 free relay, the Alabama Crimson Tide took fifth overall, which ties their best finish in 1983, the 2nd-ever women’s NCAA Championship. In sixth place were the Michigan Wolverines, previously placing 3rd in 2019 and 4th in 2018. Hitting their first top-10 finish since 1983 were the Ohio State Buckeyes, placing 7th overall. In 2019, Ohio State placed 25th. Taking 8th place were the Georgia Bulldogs, with the Stanford Cardinal placing 9th and Tennessee placing 10th.
Virginia has now become the 10th program to win an NCAA Division I title in women’s swimming & diving history, tying with Arizona, USC, and the former Southern Illinois (SIU) program. Meanwhile, Virginia head coach Todd DeSorbo is now the 12th person to win an NCAA Division I title in women’s swimming & diving history.
Full 2021 Championship Team: Virginia Cavaliers
|YEAR
|POINTS
|EVENT
|PLACE
|TIME
|POWER
|EVENT
|PLACE
|TIME
|POWER
|EVENT
|PLACE
|TIME
|POWER
|Madden, Paige
|SR
|60
|500 Free
|1
|4:33.61
|836
|200 Free
|1
|1:42.35
|852
|1650 Free
|1
|15:41.86
|776
|Douglass, Kate
|SO
|54
|50 Free
|1
|21.13
|989
|100 Fly
|2
|49.55
|954
|100 Free
|2
|46.3
|965
|Walsh, Alex
|FR
|48
|200 IM
|1
|1:51.87
|909
|200 Free
|5
|1:44.12
|771
|200 Breast
|5
|2:05.86
|824
|Nelson, Ella
|SO
|48
|200 IM
|5
|1:54.74
|801
|400 IM
|2
|4:02.33
|817
|200 Breast
|2
|2:04.35
|870
|Wenger, Alexis
|JR
|28
|50 Free
|41
|22.61
|677
|100 Breast
|3
|57.67
|880
|200 Breast
|7
|2:06.9
|794
|Tiltmann, Reilly
|FR
|23
|100 Fly
|42
|53.38
|661
|100 Back
|9
|51.33
|784
|200 Back
|5
|1:50.66
|803
|Harter, Abby
|FR
|18
|200 IM
|29
|1:58.23
|691
|100 Fly
|12
|51.93
|758
|200 Fly
|6
|1:53.86
|793
|Cuomo, Lexi
|SO
|11
|50 Free
|26
|22.38
|717
|100 Fly
|8
|51.8
|767
|100 Free
|27
|48.92
|705
|Gmelich, Caroline
|SR
|11
|50 Free
|55
|22.91
|625
|100 Back
|8
|51.78
|755
|Donohoe, Maddie
|SO
|8
|500 Free
|15
|4:44.79
|672
|1650 Free
|11
|16:09.01
|666
|Valls, Kyla
|SR
|4
|50 Free
|51
|22.85
|636
|200 Free
|13
|1:45.63
|710
|100 Free
|54
|50.03
|615
|Nava, Jessica
|JR
|2
|100 Fly
|15
|52.15
|742
|200 Fly
|17
|1:55.71
|729
|Bowen, Charlotte
|SO
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|47
|229.35
|3 mtr Diving
|33
|263.75
|Menkhaus, Julia
|JR
|0
|200 IM
|55
|2:00.51
|623
|200 Free
|41
|1:47.79
|626
|200 Fly
|35
|1:57.94
|658
|Bell, Jennifer
|SO
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|46
|231.2
|3 mtr Diving
|35
|260.65
|Keating, Anna
|FR
|0
|100 Breast
|18
|59.41
|761
|200 Breast
|21
|2:08.97
|739
|Porter, Jocelyn
|SR
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|30
|260.3
|3 mtr Diving
|22
|290.75
|Platform Diving
|33
|222.65
|Team
|Titles
|Stanford
|11
|Texas
|7
|Georgia
|7
|Auburn
|5
|Cal
|4
|Florida
|2
|Arizona
|1
|USC
|1
|SIU
|1
|Virginia**
|1
|NCAA Coach
|Titles
|Richard Quick
|12
|Jack Bauerle
|7
|Teri McKeever
|4
|Greg Meehan
|3
|David Marsh
|3
|Mark Schubert
|3
|David Marsh/ Dorsey Tierney-Walker
|2
|Gregg Troy
|1
|Frank Busch
|1
|George Haines
|1
|Randy Reese
|1
|Todd DeSorbo**
|1
Southern Illinois has a women’s team….why does it say the former? Were they cut and reinstated?
Yeah, I don’t think they ever won either. The highest place I can find was 5th back in 1985 and 1986.
Impressive showing by the ACC this week