Sarah Bacon on Ending her NCAA Career as 1 & 3 Meter Springboard Champion

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Stanford (3x) – 2019 results
- Streaming: ESPN3
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results – Swimming
- Live Results – Diving
DAY 4 FINALS RECAP
Reported by Nick Pecoraro.
1-METER DIVING FINALS
- Meet Record: 363.20, Sarah Bacon (Minnesota) – 2019
- 2019 Champion: Sarah Bacon (Minnesota), 363.20
Top 3
- Sarah Bacon (Minnesota) – 357.20
- Aranza Vazquez-Montano (UNC) – 348.45
- Brooke Schultz (Arkansas) – 335.85
Minnesota gets some points on the board here with Sarah Bacon defending her 2019 crown, scoring 357.20. Bacon won silver in this event at 2019 Worlds and won the Pan Am gold.
3-METER DIVING FINALS
- NCAA Record: Christina Loukas (Indiana), 437.75 – 2009
- Meet Record: Christina Loukas (Indiana), 437.75 – 2009
- 2019 Champion: Maria Polyakova (UCLA), 396.00
Top 3:
- Sarah Bacon (Minnesota)- 408.60
- Aranza Vazquez (UNC)- 384.75
- Cami Hidalgo (Georgia Tech)- 356.40
After winning the 1-meter board yesterday, Minnesota’s Sarah Bacon won again on the 3-meter diving board by 23.85 points. Taking second was UNC’s Aranza Vazquez (384.75) and Georgia Tech’s Cami Hidalgo (356.40).
