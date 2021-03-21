Sarah Bacon on Ending her NCAA Career as 1 & 3 Meter Springboard Champion

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

1-METER DIVING FINALS

Meet Record: 363.20, Sarah Bacon (Minnesota) – 2019

2019 Champion: Sarah Bacon (Minnesota), 363.20

Top 3

Sarah Bacon (Minnesota) – 357.20 Aranza Vazquez-Montano (UNC) – 348.45 Brooke Schultz (Arkansas) – 335.85

Minnesota gets some points on the board here with Sarah Bacon defending her 2019 crown, scoring 357.20. Bacon won silver in this event at 2019 Worlds and won the Pan Am gold.

3-METER DIVING FINALS

NCAA Record: Christina Loukas (Indiana), 437.75 – 2009

Meet Record: Christina Loukas (Indiana), 437.75 – 2009

2019 Champion: Maria Polyakova (UCLA), 396.00

Top 3:

After winning the 1-meter board yesterday, Minnesota’s Sarah Bacon won again on the 3-meter diving board by 23.85 points. Taking second was UNC’s Aranza Vazquez (384.75) and Georgia Tech’s Cami Hidalgo (356.40).

