2021 ACC Women’s Championships Scoring Breakdown

2021 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

First a few notes

The top scoring class was the Virginia sophomores with 405 points. Next best were the Louisville freshmen with 382.

By Swimulator power points the top swim of the meet was Alex Walsh ‘s 1:51.53 200 IM

NC State graduate the most individual points with 348 leaving. Virginia return the most with 901 returning individual points well more than NC State's 689 and Louisville's 659.5. Virginia are going to be hard to knock off their perch anytime soon. Their freshmen and sophomores scored more individual points (740) than NC State and Lousiville's freshmen, sophomores and juniors.

The most points by any team in a single event was NC State’s 162 in the 200 breast. In that event NC State went 1-2-5-6-9-13-14-19.

There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown

Final Scores

1. UVA: 1486

2. NC State: 1317

3. Louisville: 1006.5

4. VT: 832

5. ND: 718

6. Duke: 649

7. Florida St: 551

8. UNC: 516.5

9. GT: 499

10. Miami: 377

11. PITT: 362

12. BC: 178



Individual Scores by Year

UVA NC State Louisville VT ND Duke Florida St UNC GT Miami PITT BC FR 335 173 382 201 34 115 133 109 57 46 74 0 SO 405 194 151.5 107 90 120 60 86 110 121 21 15 JR 161 322 126 164 261 100 76 76.5 30 22 71 3 SR 265 348 79 106 145 82 86 23 94 2 10 0 Returning 901 689 659.5 472 385 335 269 271.5 197 189 166 18

Points in Each Event

What each team scored in each event

UVA NC State Louisville VT ND Duke Florida St UNC GT Miami PITT BC 3 mtr Diving 37 30 18 39 54 46 0 32 42 46 18 0 200 Medley Relay 64 56 54 44 50 48 52 46 34 32 42 30 800 Free Relay 64 56 52 54 42 50 44 34 48 46 32 30 500 Free 70 59 35 96 49 1 17 3 19 11 2 0 200 IM 122 92 41 29 32 28 12 0 6 0 0 0 50 Free 63 135 50.5 43 0 2 39 26.5 0 0 0 3 200 Free Relay 64 56 54 52 0 44 50 48 38 32 46 38 1 mtr Diving 26 2 7 19 51 71 0 55 24 71 21 15 100 Fly 151 44 63 16 36 10 29 13 0 0 0 0 400 IM 39 71 61 38 30 34 45 0 24 0 20 0 200 Free 130 27 63 24 9 17 26 12 38 16 0 0 100 Breast 78 115 62 0 22 34 7 25 7 12 0 0 100 Back 53 69 30 48 41 34 59 27 1 0 0 0 400 Medley Relay 64 56 54 52 50 48 0 46 44 42 34 32 Platform Diving 22 11 39 24 45 35 0 32 67 23 64 0 1650 Free 59 40 49 52 46 5 29 4 27 9 42 0 200 Back 59 115 49 61 22 9 16 16 10 0 5 0 100 Free 86 65 16 56 14 18 74 26 7 0 0 0 200 Breast 76 162 47 0 13 48 0 9 3 0 4 0 200 Fly 95 0 108 33 66 25 2 14 16 3 0 0 400 Free Relay 64 56 54 52 46 42 50 48 44 34 32 30



Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)

Florida St ND PITT Louisville GT UNC BC Miami Duke NC State VT UVA 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 5 0 8 2 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 1 1 5 0 7 3 0 1 0 2 1 2 0 0 0 4 3 3 4 0 2 0 3 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 5 5 0 2 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 3 3 3 6 1 2 1 4 0 1 0 0 1 4 0 3 7 2 2 1 2 0 0 0 2 0 4 0 2 8 1 4 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 1 2 3 9 2 0 1 2 3 0 0 0 1 3 3 1 10 2 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 3 2 4 11 4 1 0 3 2 1 0 1 1 1 1 1 12 0 3 1 2 1 0 1 0 1 3 2 2 13 1 3 0 3 1 0 0 1 2 4 0 1 14 3 0 2 2 1 1 0 0 1 2 2 2 15 2 1 1 2 0 0 0 2 4 0 3 1 16 1 2 0 2 0 2 0 1 4 1 3 0 17 1 2 0 4 0 2 0 1 1 0 3 2 18 1 0 0 3 1 1 0 0 4 2 1 3 19 1 3 1 2 3 0 0 1 2 1 2 0 20 1 1 4 4 1 1 0 0 3 0 0 1 21 1 3 2 0 2 1 0 0 1 1 3 2 22 1 2 0 1 4 2 1 1 2 0 1 1 23 1 2 2 1 0 3 0 1 2 2 1 1 24 1 2 1 0 4 2 0 0 3 0 2 1

Individual Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

UVA

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Madden, Paige SR 96 500 Free 1 4:33.25 842 200 Free 1 1:42.61 840 1650 Free 1 15:45.45 761 Douglass, Kathe SO 92 200 IM 2 1:51.97 904 100 Fly 1 49.96 916 100 Free 1 46.83 903 Walsh, Alexandr FR 85 200 IM 1 1:51.53 923 100 Breast 4 58.28 835 200 Back 3 1:51.12 789 Nelson, Margare SO 85 200 IM 4 1:55.32 782 400 IM 1 4:02.62 812 200 Breast 3 2:05.91 822 Cuomo, Alexa SO 82 50 Free 2 21.99 789 100 Fly 2 50.65 855 100 Free 4 48.52 738 Tiltmann, Reill FR 73 100 Fly 9 51.88 761 100 Back 2 51.5 773 200 Back 5 1:52.53 747 Harter, Abigail FR 72 200 IM 8 1:57.05 727 100 Fly 8 52.12 745 200 Fly 2 1:54.93 756 Donohoe, Madely SO 69 500 Free 4 4:44.33 678 200 Free 11 1:47.63 632 1650 Free 3 16:10.32 661 Valls, Kyla SR 66 50 Free 12 22.53 691 200 Free 2 1:44.63 750 100 Free 7 49.37 668 Keating, Anna FR 63 200 IM 14 1:59.53 653 100 Breast 6 58.81 799 200 Breast 4 2:07.52 777 Gmelich, Caroli SR 62 50 Free 14 22.66 668 100 Fly 6 51.94 757 100 Back 5 51.96 744 Wenger, Alexis JR 58 50 Free 18 22.56 686 100 Breast 2 57.6 885 200 Breast 7 2:08.93 740 Nava, Jessica JR 57 100 Fly 5 51.82 766 200 Fly 1 1:54.49 771 Menkhaus, Julia JR 46 500 Free 15 4:47.56 634 200 Free 10 1:47.59 634 200 Fly 10 1:56.44 706 Porter, Jocelyn SR 41 3 mtr Diving 6 303.15 1 mtr Diving 26 238.4 Platform Diving 10 235.35 Bell, Jenn SO 28 3 mtr Diving 17 262.3 1 mtr Diving 10 271.45 Platform Diving 23 190.4 Schaedler, Quin FR 27 200 Free 8 1:47.30 645 100 Free 20 49.99 618 Collins, Ella SO 19 200 Free 12 1:47.74 628 200 Fly 21 2:00.01 591 Bowen, Charlott SO 16 3 mtr Diving 21 249.6 1 mtr Diving 17 257.05 Platform Diving 22 194.55 Wilson, Sophia FR 15 200 IM 24 2:02.83 549 400 IM 18 4:18.04 571 200 Back 18 1:59.32 557 Kulp, Caroline SO 14 200 Fly 13 1:58.28 647

NC State

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Alons, Kylee JR 87 50 Free 1 21.78 833 100 Fly 3 50.74 848 100 Free 2 47.73 809 Berkoff, Kathar SO 85.5 50 Free 4 22.08 772 100 Back 1 50.45 844 200 Back 2 1:51.06 790 Hansson, Sophie JR 84 50 Free 9 22.4 713 100 Breast 1 57.45 896 200 Breast 1 2:04.87 853 Muzzy, Emma JR 82 200 IM 6 1:56.66 739 400 IM 4 4:05.6 763 200 Back 1 1:50.12 819 Moore, Kathleen SR 79 500 Free 2 4:38.09 766 400 IM 2 4:04.73 777 200 Back 7 1:54.50 693 Poole, Julia SR 78 200 IM 3 1:54.52 809 200 Free 3 1:45.53 714 200 Breast 6 2:07.73 772 Podmanikova, An JR 69 200 IM 13 1:58.39 687 100 Breast 3 58.1 848 200 Breast 2 2:05.86 824 Arens, Abigail FR 67 200 IM 5 1:55.45 777 100 Fly 10 52.07 748 200 Breast 5 2:07.56 776 Hierath, Yara FR 66 500 Free 6 4:44.83 671 400 IM 10 4:13.9 637 1650 Free 5 16:18.21 629 Maccausland, He SO 63.5 50 Free 6 22.32 728 100 Breast 9 1:00.03 724 200 Breast 9 2:10.56 700 Calegan, Olivia SR 41 50 Free 21 22.84 637 100 Breast 7 59.17 776 200 Breast 13 2:12.29 657 Huizinga, Danik SR 40 100 Back 7 52.94 686 200 Back 10 1:54.18 702 Fonville, Victo SR 36 50 Free 13 22.56 686 100 Free 8 49.76 637 Rowe, Sirena SR 31 50 Free 11 22.46 703 100 Free 12 49.36 669 Lewicki, Katey FR 29 100 Back 13 53.34 663 200 Back 12 1:55.66 662 Shumate, Anna SR 26 100 Breast 14 1:00.95 672 200 Breast 14 2:13.28 633 Synnott, Helene SO 23 3 mtr Diving 7 294.7 1 mtr Diving 27 229.0 Platform Diving 25 184.15 Foley, Katharin SO 22 500 Free 18 4:46.82 644 1650 Free 12 16:34.18 561 O’Neill, Mary FR 11 3 mtr Diving 27 239.4 1 mtr Diving 35 190.9 Platform Diving 16 220.85 Burston, Rachel SR 9 3 mtr Diving 18 262.25 1 mtr Diving 23 245.05 Fisher, Olivia SR 8 200 IM 23 2:01.61 589 200 Breast 19 2:13.89 617

Louisville

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hay, Abigail SO 74 200 IM 7 1:56.68 738 400 IM 5 4:09.33 705 200 Fly 4 1:55.67 731 Albiero, Gabrie FR 73 50 Free 3 22.03 782 100 Fly 4 51.59 782 200 Fly 9 1:55.24 745 Ulett, Tristen FR 65 200 IM 12 1:58.1 695 100 Fly 7 52.05 749 200 Fly 3 1:55.38 740 Kraus, Alena JR 59 100 Fly 17 52.81 698 200 Free 4 1:46.30 684 200 Fly 6 1:55.89 724 Williams, Liber FR 48 500 Free 9 4:44.05 682 1650 Free 2 16:06.56 676 Regenauer, Chri SO 44.5 50 Free 6 22.32 728 100 Fly 20 53.33 664 100 Free 11 49.27 677 Hetrick, Paige FR 43 200 Free 6 1:46.87 662 100 Back 20 54.08 620 200 Back 13 1:56.80 631 Farrington, Ade FR 38 100 Breast 8 59.73 742 200 Breast 11 2:11.42 679 Salcutan, Tatia FR 37 100 Back 14 53.44 657 200 Back 6 1:54.04 706 Wilson, Kayla FR 35 3 mtr Diving 11 277.5 1 mtr Diving 18 255.8 Platform Diving 15 223.7 Wheeler, Kaylee JR 34 100 Breast 5 58.74 804 200 Breast 17 2:12.21 659 Friesen, Morgan SR 32 100 Breast 12 1:00.76 682 200 Breast 10 2:11.00 689 Luther, Madison SO 26 500 Free 19 4:47.22 639 200 Free 19 1:48.01 617 1650 Free 13 16:34.54 559 Lowe, Carley SR 24 400 IM 14 4:16.54 596 200 Fly 16 2:00.41 577 Schoof, Ashlyn SR 23 100 Back 15 53.46 656 200 Back 16 1:59.14 563 Prassterink, El FR 22 3 mtr Diving 29 233.35 1 mtr Diving 25 241.9 Platform Diving 8 253.35 McCormick, Paig FR 21 400 IM 13 4:16.15 602 1650 Free 18 16:45.1 510 Sumida, Maria JR 18 500 Free 17 4:43.73 686 400 IM 17 4:12.88 652 200 Fly 29 2:02.28 509 Dunn, Diana JR 15 200 IM 22 2:01.35 597 200 Free 18 1:47.64 632 200 Breast 20 2:13.94 616 Erickson, Abbie SO 7 3 mtr Diving 23 244.8 1 mtr Diving 33 211.05 Platform Diving 20 207.2 Schorr, Kaitlyn JR 0 100 Free 27 50.46 578

VT

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Gyorgy, Reka SR 79 500 Free 3 4:40.1 737 400 IM 3 4:04.77 776 200 Fly 5 1:55.83 725 Atkinson, Emma FR 68 500 Free 11 4:45.66 660 100 Back 4 51.86 750 200 Back 4 1:51.64 773 Bentz, Caroline FR 62 200 IM 9 1:56.99 729 100 Back 8 53.01 682 200 Back 9 1:53.86 711 Shackelford, Sa SO 56 50 Free 17 22.52 692 200 Free 9 1:46.13 690 100 Free 3 48.42 747 Travis, Chase FR 51 500 Free 5 4:44.81 672 1650 Free 4 16:14.41 644 200 Fly 28 2:00.92 559 Moravek, Teagan JR 44 3 mtr Diving 8 284.45 1 mtr Diving 14 263.05 Platform Diving 17 219.7 Larson, Abigail JR 42 50 Free 10 22.41 712 100 Free 5 48.72 722 Mroz, Izzi JR 38 3 mtr Diving 10 284.2 1 mtr Diving 19 255.1 Platform Diving 12 231.45 Vos, Loulou JR 29 500 Free 14 4:45.81 658 200 Free 21 1:48.49 598 1650 Free 15 16:39.44 537 Travis, Brooke SO 27 500 Free 12 4:45.7 660 1650 Free 16 16:39.48 537 200 Back 24 2:05.34 344 Gonzalez De Oli FR 20 200 IM 17 1:59.96 640 400 IM 16 4:24.34 456 200 Fly 36 2:05.76 371 Vereb, Joelle SR 14 50 Free 19 22.58 682 100 Fly 21 53.35 663 100 Free 21 50.01 616 Meilus, Emily SR 12 200 Back 15 1:57.79 603 Franz, Karisa SO 12 100 Fly 15 53.35 663 200 Fly 25 2:00.57 571 Landon, Anna JR 11 50 Free 16 22.73 656 100 Free 35 50.78 550 Miller, Morgan SO 7 200 Fly 18 1:58.37 644 Ryan, Sophia SO 5 1650 Free 22 16:59.57 435 200 Back 23 2:03.11 427 Sheffield, Moll SR 1 200 Fly 24 2:00.52 573 Judge, Megan SO 0 100 Free 36 50.8 548 Bruneau, Julia JR 0 100 Free 38 51.01 528

ND

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Straub, Kelly SR 78 3 mtr Diving 5 310.4 1 mtr Diving 4 294.1 Platform Diving 3 297.35 Thomas, Luciana JR 70 500 Free 7 4:46.22 652 400 IM 6 4:12.89 652 200 Fly 7 1:55.9 723 Wiese, Annie JR 65 3 mtr Diving 4 320.6 1 mtr Diving 5 289.35 Platform Diving 13 224.45 Gillilan, Colee SO 53 200 IM 11 1:57.21 722 100 Fly 12 52.9 692 200 Fly 8 1:56.12 716 Stewart, Bayley JR 48 200 IM 16 2:00.49 624 100 Back 12 53.23 669 200 Back 8 1:55.63 663 Laporte, Madeli JR 46 500 Free 8 4:46.27 652 1650 Free 6 16:19.02 626 Jew, Eleanor SO 31 200 IM 20 2:00.3 630 100 Breast 13 1:00.94 672 200 Breast 15 2:13.67 623 Eyolfson, Saman JR 30 500 Free 21 4:47.88 630 400 IM 21 4:19.84 540 1650 Free 8 16:28.8 585 Wittmer, Rachel SR 26 100 Fly 19 53.23 671 100 Back 17 53.42 658 100 Free 16 49.81 633 Quast, Carly SR 17 100 Back 10 53.12 676 100 Free 30 50.61 565 Deuel, Megan FR 16 100 Fly 24 54.2 607 200 Fly 12 1:57.77 663 Grunhard, Caile SR 14 100 Fly 13 53.07 681 100 Free 43 51.27 504 Whiting, Sydney FR 9 200 Free 17 1:47.09 653 100 Free 38 51.01 528 McCahan, Kate SR 7 3 mtr Diving 22 247.15 1 mtr Diving 31 215.75 Platform Diving 21 202.1 Gleason, Emma FR 6 200 Fly 19 1:58.42 643 Fry, Elizabeth SO 6 100 Breast 19 1:01.51 640 200 Breast 31 2:17.33 523 Fore, Skylar SR 3 100 Free 22 50.07 611 Bender, Sarah FR 3 400 IM 23 4:20.47 529 200 Breast 24 2:15.79 567 Nicholls, Sarah JR 2 100 Breast 23 1:02.44 586 200 Breast 29 2:16.92 535 Kopac, Allison FR 0 1650 Free 27 17:25.43 297

Duke

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Watson, Aliyah SO 59 3 mtr Diving 9 287.85 1 mtr Diving 16 261.25 Platform Diving 2 323.4 Foley, Sarah FR 56 200 IM 10 1:57.03 727 100 Breast 10 1:00.36 705 200 Breast 8 2:10.28 706 Winslow, Ellie SR 43 3 mtr Diving 13 271.55 1 mtr Diving 8 263.25 Platform Diving 18 219.05 Purnell, Cather FR 35 500 Free 24 4:49.97 600 400 IM 8 4:13.58 642 200 Fly 15 1:59.26 616 Pullinger, Madd JR 35 3 mtr Diving 16 266.75 1 mtr Diving 6 288.6 Whitlow, Cabell JR 32 200 IM 18 1:59.98 639 400 IM 15 4:17.81 575 200 Fly 14 1:58.37 644 Park, Seohyun SO 30 200 IM 21 2:00.88 612 100 Breast 16 1:01.37 648 200 Breast 12 2:11.88 667 Hollander, Shay JR 21 50 Free 23 22.89 629 100 Back 18 53.51 653 100 Free 15 49.63 647 Scannell, Quinn SR 18 200 Free 15 1:48.45 600 100 Free 19 49.84 630 Lenihan, Emily FR 18 100 Fly 22 53.52 652 100 Back 19 53.9 630 200 Back 17 1:55.48 667 Shuppert, Emma SO 16 100 Back 11 53.22 670 200 Back 26 2:01.37 490 Bullock, Amelia SR 16 100 Breast 20 1:01.67 631 200 Breast 16 2:18.77 479 Mullin, Kate SO 15 3 mtr Diving 24 242.5 1 mtr Diving 13 264.75 Peroni, Rachel JR 10 100 Fly 18 53.15 676 100 Back 22 54.7 582 200 Fly 30 2:02.38 505 Perri, Carly SR 5 200 Free 20 1:48.41 601 200 Fly 31 2:02.39 505 Gjertsen, Emily FR 5 1650 Free 20 16:52.87 471 Lusk, Zoe JR 2 100 Back 23 54.79 576 200 Breast 30 2:17.15 528 Belyakov, Cathe FR 1 100 Breast 24 1:02.8 564 200 Breast 26 2:15.72 569 Morris, Halle SR 0 200 Breast 35 2:19.05 470 Tighe, Olivia SO 0 100 Free 26 50.41 582 Snyder, Sarah SO 0 100 Free 40 51.07 523

Florida St

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Griffiths, Phoe FR 56 500 Free 10 4:44.91 670 200 Free 7 1:47.17 650 1650 Free 11 16:33.57 564 Quaglieri, Tani SO 44 100 Back 6 52.17 731 100 Free 9 49.16 685 Moynihan, Rebec SR 39 50 Free 8 22.38 717 100 Free 10 49.26 677 Terebo, Emma SR 34 50 Free 20 22.64 672 100 Back 9 53.01 682 100 Free 17 49.43 664 Kurdi, Zsofia FR 33 50 Free 15 22.71 660 100 Breast 18 1:01.50 641 100 Free 13 49.45 662 McDonald, Madel JR 27 100 Back 16 53.53 652 200 Back 11 1:55.33 671 Molino, Ginevra FR 23 400 IM 7 4:13.54 642 200 Back 27 2:01.68 479 Emary, Magdalen JR 19 400 IM 19 4:18.77 559 1650 Free 14 16:39.39 537 Halden, Jenny FR 17 100 Fly 11 52.84 696 100 Free 24 50.34 588 Alnek, Kertu JR 16 200 Free 22 1:48.51 597 100 Free 14 49.58 652 Vanovermeiren, SO 16 400 IM 11 4:14.82 623 200 Breast 33 2:17.67 513 Womer, Hannah JR 14 200 IM 15 2:00.17 634 200 Fly 23 2:00.44 576 Olsen, Elise SR 13 100 Fly 14 53.1 679 100 Free 33 50.73 554 Murray, Pia FR 4 100 Back 21 54.22 611 Berry, Milana SO 0 200 Breast 34 2:18.02 502 Baker, Katherin JR 0 200 Breast 27 2:15.97 562 Herbet, Jaden FR 0 200 Back 31 2:03.12 427 Cole, Sydney FR 0 1650 Free 26 17:15.50 350

UNC

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Vazquez, Aranza FR 92 3 mtr Diving 1 376.3 1 mtr Diving 2 322.55 Platform Diving 1 337.1 Countie, Grace JR 76.5 50 Free 4 22.08 772 100 Back 3 51.52 771 100 Free 6 48.87 709 Burrell, Paige SO 27 3 mtr Diving 31 226.35 1 mtr Diving 3 312.8 Dragelin, Amy SO 24 200 Free 16 1:48.48 598 200 Back 14 1:57.29 617 Reiter, Allyson SR 23 100 Breast 11 1:00.68 687 200 Breast 18 2:12.84 644 Vannote, Elizab SO 20 100 Fly 16 53.38 661 200 Fly 17 1:58.25 648 Rudolph, Alexan FR 9 100 Breast 17 1:01.32 651 200 Breast 25 2:15.62 572 Smith, Addison SO 8 500 Free 22 4:48.54 620 200 Free 24 1:50.80 497 1650 Free 21 16:55.05 459 Cooper, Carolin SO 7 100 Fly 23 53.64 644 200 Fly 20 1:59.72 600 Romney, Brieann FR 3 50 Free 24 23.06 598 100 Free 23 50.27 594 Kayal, Grace FR 3 200 Back 22 2:00.65 514 Ward, Katharine FR 2 200 Breast 23 2:15.63 571 Ireland, Victor FR 0 200 Breast 40 2:21.56 387 Isley, Courtney FR 0 100 Free 33 50.73 554

GT

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Hidalgo, Cami SR 73 3 mtr Diving 3 347.9 1 mtr Diving 9 278.7 Platform Diving 4 287.2 Switzer, Brooke SO 46 500 Free 13 4:45.74 659 200 Free 5 1:46.36 681 100 Free 18 49.72 640 Campbell, McKen SO 41 500 Free 20 4:47.7 632 400 IM 9 4:12.02 665 200 Fly 11 1:56.52 703 Bradescu, Anna FR 26 3 mtr Diving 25 241.45 1 mtr Diving 24 244.05 Platform Diving 5 286.3 Johnson, Morgan JR 20 1650 Free 9 16:30.27 578 Woodruff, Carme SO 19 3 mtr Diving 30 229.75 1 mtr Diving 22 245.5 Platform Diving 11 235.25 Sakellaris, Ari FR 19 200 Free 14 1:47.92 621 1650 Free 19 16:45.71 507 Gohr, Paige SR 15 3 mtr Diving 12 271.75 1 mtr Diving 34 195.35 Platform Diving 26 170.95 Butterfield, Cl FR 7 100 Breast 21 1:02.08 607 200 Breast 22 2:15.12 585 Macgregor, Catr JR 6 200 IM 19 2:00.28 630 100 Free 37 50.81 547 Paschal, Allie SR 6 200 Back 19 1:59.43 554 Dirkzwager, Ast FR 4 200 Back 21 1:59.94 538 Williams, Nicol JR 3 100 Breast 22 1:02.25 597 200 Breast 32 2:17.47 519 Cohen, Abby SO 3 400 IM 22 4:20.33 532 200 Fly 32 2:02.54 499 Williams, Jami JR 1 100 Back 24 54.8 576 100 Free 51 53.01 331 Kuramoto, Rei FR 1 400 IM 24 4:23.71 468 200 Fly 26 2:00.78 564 Schramm Seifer, SO 1 1650 Free 24 17:01.04 428 Mauldin, Grace SR 0 200 Back 32 2:03.66 407 Shuford, Julia JR 0 200 Breast 28 2:16.52 546 Merk, Lindsey FR 0 200 Fly 27 2:00.82 563 Davis, Kyrsten SO 0 100 Free 47 52.04 428

Miami

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Vallee, Mia SO 60 3 mtr Diving 2 363.2 1 mtr Diving 1 340.95 Creed, Jessie SO 58 3 mtr Diving 15 266.85 1 mtr Diving 7 264.1 Platform Diving 7 260.7 Haffety, Millie JR 22 3 mtr Diving 19 251.2 1 mtr Diving 11 266.3 Cera, Adrianna FR 20 500 Free 16 4:48.45 622 1650 Free 17 16:40.36 532 Barr, Savannah FR 14 200 Free 13 1:47.89 622 100 Free 31 50.69 558 Sundstrand, Emm FR 12 100 Breast 15 1:01.25 655 200 Breast 37 2:19.43 458 Traba, Isabel SO 3 200 Fly 22 2:00.34 579 San Nicolas Mar SR 2 200 Free 23 1:48.85 583 100 Free 31 50.69 558 Forsythe, Una SO 0 200 Fly 38 2:08.56 263 Otava, Aino SO 0 200 Fly 33 2:04.24 432 McGinnis, Grace JR 0 100 Free 49 52.82 350 Ho, Lucy FR 0 100 Free 54 53.48 287 Todorovic, Andr SO 0 200 Back 29 2:02.28 458 Lauther, Madeli JR 0 200 Fly 39 2:09.05 246 Knapp, Sydney SR 0 100 Free 28 50.53 572 Skellett, Alain SR 0 200 Back 28 2:01.93 470 Weissman, Emily JR 0 1650 Free 25 17:12.68 365 Sowell, Nicole SO 0 100 Free 50 52.98 334 Sensibaugh, Cha SR 0 200 Breast 39 2:21.19 400

PITT

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Read, Amy JR 49 3 mtr Diving 14 269.0 1 mtr Diving 15 261.7 Platform Diving 6 265.05 Grottle, Abigai FR 25 500 Free 23 4:49.76 603 1650 Free 7 16:28.67 585 McDaniels, Clai FR 25 3 mtr Diving 20 249.75 1 mtr Diving 28 224.35 Platform Diving 9 254.3 Gravgaard, Emma FR 18 1 mtr Diving 20 253.75 Platform Diving 14 223.95 Tinneny, Jacque JR 17 1650 Free 10 16:30.96 575 Anderson, Daisy SO 15 400 IM 12 4:15.46 613 200 Back 25 2:01.14 498 200 Fly 35 2:05.29 390 Menahem, Shahar SR 10 400 IM 20 4:19.43 547 200 Back 20 1:59.45 553 Gould, Meredith SO 6 3 mtr Diving 28 233.55 1 mtr Diving 32 212.9 Platform Diving 19 213.8 Buchwald, Seren JR 5 3 mtr Diving 26 240.95 1 mtr Diving 21 253.5 Platform Diving 24 186.85 Joyce, Geneviev FR 4 200 Breast 21 2:14.51 601 Licht, Abby FR 2 1650 Free 23 17:00.00 433 Hohm, Anneliese FR 0 200 Breast 36 2:19.41 458 Yendell, Sophie FR 0 100 Free 46 51.84 448 Wilson, Emma SO 0 100 Free 55 53.69 268 Fuhrmann, Kate SO 0 100 Free 29 50.57 568 Detwiler, Tatum SO 0 200 Breast 38 2:19.75 447 Schulte, Jilian SO 0 200 Fly 40 2:09.1 245 Agathokleous, A FR 0 100 Free 52 53.28 305 Lynch, Kathleen SR 0 200 Back 35 2:07.71 258 Graham, Kayla SO 0 200 Fly 37 2:07.94 286 Nalls, Madison JR 0 100 Free 25 50.36 587

BC