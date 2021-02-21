2021 ACC Women’s Championships Scoring Breakdown

2021 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
First a few notes
The top scoring class was the Virginia sophomores with 405 points. Next best were the Louisville freshmen with 382.
By Swimulator power points the top swim of the meet was
‘s 1:51.53 200 IM Alex Walsh NC State graduate the most individual points with 348 leaving. Virginia return the most with 901 returning individual points well more than NC State’s 689 and Louisville’s 659.5. Virginia are going to be hard to knock off their perch anytime soon. Their freshmen and sophomores scored more individual points (740) than NC State and Lousiville’s freshmen, sophomores and juniors.
The most points by any team in a single event was NC State’s 162 in the 200 breast. In that event NC State went 1-2-5-6-9-13-14-19.
There is a lot of data below. A quick table of contents: Final Scores, Individual Scores by Class, Points in Each Event for Each Team, Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events), and Individual Swimmer Performance Breakdown
Final Scores
1. UVA: 1486
2. NC State: 1317
3. Louisville: 1006.5
4. VT: 832
5. ND: 718
6. Duke: 649
7. Florida St: 551
8. UNC: 516.5
9. GT: 499
10. Miami: 377
11. PITT: 362
12. BC: 178
Individual Scores by Year
UVA
NC State
Louisville
VT
ND
Duke
Florida St
UNC
GT
Miami
PITT
BC
FR
335
173
382
201
34
115
133
109
57
46
74
0
SO
405
194
151.5
107
90
120
60
86
110
121
21
15
JR
161
322
126
164
261
100
76
76.5
30
22
71
3
SR
265
348
79
106
145
82
86
23
94
2
10
0
Returning
901
689
659.5
472
385
335
269
271.5
197
189
166
18
Points in Each Event
What each team scored in each event
UVA
NC State
Louisville
VT
ND
Duke
Florida St
UNC
GT
Miami
PITT
BC
3 mtr Diving
37
30
18
39
54
46
0
32
42
46
18
0
200 Medley Relay
64
56
54
44
50
48
52
46
34
32
42
30
800 Free Relay
64
56
52
54
42
50
44
34
48
46
32
30
500 Free
70
59
35
96
49
1
17
3
19
11
2
0
200 IM
122
92
41
29
32
28
12
0
6
0
0
0
50 Free
63
135
50.5
43
0
2
39
26.5
0
0
0
3
200 Free Relay
64
56
54
52
0
44
50
48
38
32
46
38
1 mtr Diving
26
2
7
19
51
71
0
55
24
71
21
15
100 Fly
151
44
63
16
36
10
29
13
0
0
0
0
400 IM
39
71
61
38
30
34
45
0
24
0
20
0
200 Free
130
27
63
24
9
17
26
12
38
16
0
0
100 Breast
78
115
62
0
22
34
7
25
7
12
0
0
100 Back
53
69
30
48
41
34
59
27
1
0
0
0
400 Medley Relay
64
56
54
52
50
48
0
46
44
42
34
32
Platform Diving
22
11
39
24
45
35
0
32
67
23
64
0
1650 Free
59
40
49
52
46
5
29
4
27
9
42
0
200 Back
59
115
49
61
22
9
16
16
10
0
5
0
100 Free
86
65
16
56
14
18
74
26
7
0
0
0
200 Breast
76
162
47
0
13
48
0
9
3
0
4
0
200 Fly
95
0
108
33
66
25
2
14
16
3
0
0
400 Free Relay
64
56
54
52
46
42
50
48
44
34
32
30
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)
Florida St
ND
PITT
Louisville
GT
UNC
BC
Miami
Duke
NC State
VT
UVA
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
1
0
5
0
8
2
0
0
0
1
0
1
0
1
1
5
0
7
3
0
1
0
2
1
2
0
0
0
4
3
3
4
0
2
0
3
1
1
0
0
0
2
3
5
5
0
2
0
2
2
0
0
0
0
3
3
3
6
1
2
1
4
0
1
0
0
1
4
0
3
7
2
2
1
2
0
0
0
2
0
4
0
2
8
1
4
0
2
0
0
0
0
3
1
2
3
9
2
0
1
2
3
0
0
0
1
3
3
1
10
2
1
1
1
0
0
0
0
2
3
2
4
11
4
1
0
3
2
1
0
1
1
1
1
1
12
0
3
1
2
1
0
1
0
1
3
2
2
13
1
3
0
3
1
0
0
1
2
4
0
1
14
3
0
2
2
1
1
0
0
1
2
2
2
15
2
1
1
2
0
0
0
2
4
0
3
1
16
1
2
0
2
0
2
0
1
4
1
3
0
17
1
2
0
4
0
2
0
1
1
0
3
2
18
1
0
0
3
1
1
0
0
4
2
1
3
19
1
3
1
2
3
0
0
1
2
1
2
0
20
1
1
4
4
1
1
0
0
3
0
0
1
21
1
3
2
0
2
1
0
0
1
1
3
2
22
1
2
0
1
4
2
1
1
2
0
1
1
23
1
2
2
1
0
3
0
1
2
2
1
1
24
1
2
1
0
4
2
0
0
3
0
2
1
Individual Breakdown
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores. UVA
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Madden, Paige
SR
96
500 Free
1
4:33.25
842
200 Free
1
1:42.61
840
1650 Free
1
15:45.45
761
Douglass, Kathe
SO
92
200 IM
2
1:51.97
904
100 Fly
1
49.96
916
100 Free
1
46.83
903
Walsh, Alexandr
FR
85
200 IM
1
1:51.53
923
100 Breast
4
58.28
835
200 Back
3
1:51.12
789
Nelson, Margare
SO
85
200 IM
4
1:55.32
782
400 IM
1
4:02.62
812
200 Breast
3
2:05.91
822
Cuomo, Alexa
SO
82
50 Free
2
21.99
789
100 Fly
2
50.65
855
100 Free
4
48.52
738
Tiltmann, Reill
FR
73
100 Fly
9
51.88
761
100 Back
2
51.5
773
200 Back
5
1:52.53
747
Harter, Abigail
FR
72
200 IM
8
1:57.05
727
100 Fly
8
52.12
745
200 Fly
2
1:54.93
756
Donohoe, Madely
SO
69
500 Free
4
4:44.33
678
200 Free
11
1:47.63
632
1650 Free
3
16:10.32
661
Valls, Kyla
SR
66
50 Free
12
22.53
691
200 Free
2
1:44.63
750
100 Free
7
49.37
668
Keating, Anna
FR
63
200 IM
14
1:59.53
653
100 Breast
6
58.81
799
200 Breast
4
2:07.52
777
Gmelich, Caroli
SR
62
50 Free
14
22.66
668
100 Fly
6
51.94
757
100 Back
5
51.96
744
Wenger, Alexis
JR
58
50 Free
18
22.56
686
100 Breast
2
57.6
885
200 Breast
7
2:08.93
740
Nava, Jessica
JR
57
100 Fly
5
51.82
766
200 Fly
1
1:54.49
771
Menkhaus, Julia
JR
46
500 Free
15
4:47.56
634
200 Free
10
1:47.59
634
200 Fly
10
1:56.44
706
Porter, Jocelyn
SR
41
3 mtr Diving
6
303.15
1 mtr Diving
26
238.4
Platform Diving
10
235.35
Bell, Jenn
SO
28
3 mtr Diving
17
262.3
1 mtr Diving
10
271.45
Platform Diving
23
190.4
Schaedler, Quin
FR
27
200 Free
8
1:47.30
645
100 Free
20
49.99
618
Collins, Ella
SO
19
200 Free
12
1:47.74
628
200 Fly
21
2:00.01
591
Bowen, Charlott
SO
16
3 mtr Diving
21
249.6
1 mtr Diving
17
257.05
Platform Diving
22
194.55
Wilson, Sophia
FR
15
200 IM
24
2:02.83
549
400 IM
18
4:18.04
571
200 Back
18
1:59.32
557
Kulp, Caroline
SO
14
200 Fly
13
1:58.28
647
NC State
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Alons, Kylee
JR
87
50 Free
1
21.78
833
100 Fly
3
50.74
848
100 Free
2
47.73
809
Berkoff, Kathar
SO
85.5
50 Free
4
22.08
772
100 Back
1
50.45
844
200 Back
2
1:51.06
790
Hansson, Sophie
JR
84
50 Free
9
22.4
713
100 Breast
1
57.45
896
200 Breast
1
2:04.87
853
Muzzy, Emma
JR
82
200 IM
6
1:56.66
739
400 IM
4
4:05.6
763
200 Back
1
1:50.12
819
Moore, Kathleen
SR
79
500 Free
2
4:38.09
766
400 IM
2
4:04.73
777
200 Back
7
1:54.50
693
Poole, Julia
SR
78
200 IM
3
1:54.52
809
200 Free
3
1:45.53
714
200 Breast
6
2:07.73
772
Podmanikova, An
JR
69
200 IM
13
1:58.39
687
100 Breast
3
58.1
848
200 Breast
2
2:05.86
824
Arens, Abigail
FR
67
200 IM
5
1:55.45
777
100 Fly
10
52.07
748
200 Breast
5
2:07.56
776
Hierath, Yara
FR
66
500 Free
6
4:44.83
671
400 IM
10
4:13.9
637
1650 Free
5
16:18.21
629
Maccausland, He
SO
63.5
50 Free
6
22.32
728
100 Breast
9
1:00.03
724
200 Breast
9
2:10.56
700
Calegan, Olivia
SR
41
50 Free
21
22.84
637
100 Breast
7
59.17
776
200 Breast
13
2:12.29
657
Huizinga, Danik
SR
40
100 Back
7
52.94
686
200 Back
10
1:54.18
702
Fonville, Victo
SR
36
50 Free
13
22.56
686
100 Free
8
49.76
637
Rowe, Sirena
SR
31
50 Free
11
22.46
703
100 Free
12
49.36
669
Lewicki, Katey
FR
29
100 Back
13
53.34
663
200 Back
12
1:55.66
662
Shumate, Anna
SR
26
100 Breast
14
1:00.95
672
200 Breast
14
2:13.28
633
Synnott, Helene
SO
23
3 mtr Diving
7
294.7
1 mtr Diving
27
229.0
Platform Diving
25
184.15
Foley, Katharin
SO
22
500 Free
18
4:46.82
644
1650 Free
12
16:34.18
561
O’Neill, Mary
FR
11
3 mtr Diving
27
239.4
1 mtr Diving
35
190.9
Platform Diving
16
220.85
Burston, Rachel
SR
9
3 mtr Diving
18
262.25
1 mtr Diving
23
245.05
Fisher, Olivia
SR
8
200 IM
23
2:01.61
589
200 Breast
19
2:13.89
617
Louisville
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hay, Abigail
SO
74
200 IM
7
1:56.68
738
400 IM
5
4:09.33
705
200 Fly
4
1:55.67
731
Albiero, Gabrie
FR
73
50 Free
3
22.03
782
100 Fly
4
51.59
782
200 Fly
9
1:55.24
745
Ulett, Tristen
FR
65
200 IM
12
1:58.1
695
100 Fly
7
52.05
749
200 Fly
3
1:55.38
740
Kraus, Alena
JR
59
100 Fly
17
52.81
698
200 Free
4
1:46.30
684
200 Fly
6
1:55.89
724
Williams, Liber
FR
48
500 Free
9
4:44.05
682
1650 Free
2
16:06.56
676
Regenauer, Chri
SO
44.5
50 Free
6
22.32
728
100 Fly
20
53.33
664
100 Free
11
49.27
677
Hetrick, Paige
FR
43
200 Free
6
1:46.87
662
100 Back
20
54.08
620
200 Back
13
1:56.80
631
Farrington, Ade
FR
38
100 Breast
8
59.73
742
200 Breast
11
2:11.42
679
Salcutan, Tatia
FR
37
100 Back
14
53.44
657
200 Back
6
1:54.04
706
Wilson, Kayla
FR
35
3 mtr Diving
11
277.5
1 mtr Diving
18
255.8
Platform Diving
15
223.7
Wheeler, Kaylee
JR
34
100 Breast
5
58.74
804
200 Breast
17
2:12.21
659
Friesen, Morgan
SR
32
100 Breast
12
1:00.76
682
200 Breast
10
2:11.00
689
Luther, Madison
SO
26
500 Free
19
4:47.22
639
200 Free
19
1:48.01
617
1650 Free
13
16:34.54
559
Lowe, Carley
SR
24
400 IM
14
4:16.54
596
200 Fly
16
2:00.41
577
Schoof, Ashlyn
SR
23
100 Back
15
53.46
656
200 Back
16
1:59.14
563
Prassterink, El
FR
22
3 mtr Diving
29
233.35
1 mtr Diving
25
241.9
Platform Diving
8
253.35
McCormick, Paig
FR
21
400 IM
13
4:16.15
602
1650 Free
18
16:45.1
510
Sumida, Maria
JR
18
500 Free
17
4:43.73
686
400 IM
17
4:12.88
652
200 Fly
29
2:02.28
509
Dunn, Diana
JR
15
200 IM
22
2:01.35
597
200 Free
18
1:47.64
632
200 Breast
20
2:13.94
616
Erickson, Abbie
SO
7
3 mtr Diving
23
244.8
1 mtr Diving
33
211.05
Platform Diving
20
207.2
Schorr, Kaitlyn
JR
0
100 Free
27
50.46
578
VT
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Gyorgy, Reka
SR
79
500 Free
3
4:40.1
737
400 IM
3
4:04.77
776
200 Fly
5
1:55.83
725
Atkinson, Emma
FR
68
500 Free
11
4:45.66
660
100 Back
4
51.86
750
200 Back
4
1:51.64
773
Bentz, Caroline
FR
62
200 IM
9
1:56.99
729
100 Back
8
53.01
682
200 Back
9
1:53.86
711
Shackelford, Sa
SO
56
50 Free
17
22.52
692
200 Free
9
1:46.13
690
100 Free
3
48.42
747
Travis, Chase
FR
51
500 Free
5
4:44.81
672
1650 Free
4
16:14.41
644
200 Fly
28
2:00.92
559
Moravek, Teagan
JR
44
3 mtr Diving
8
284.45
1 mtr Diving
14
263.05
Platform Diving
17
219.7
Larson, Abigail
JR
42
50 Free
10
22.41
712
100 Free
5
48.72
722
Mroz, Izzi
JR
38
3 mtr Diving
10
284.2
1 mtr Diving
19
255.1
Platform Diving
12
231.45
Vos, Loulou
JR
29
500 Free
14
4:45.81
658
200 Free
21
1:48.49
598
1650 Free
15
16:39.44
537
Travis, Brooke
SO
27
500 Free
12
4:45.7
660
1650 Free
16
16:39.48
537
200 Back
24
2:05.34
344
Gonzalez De Oli
FR
20
200 IM
17
1:59.96
640
400 IM
16
4:24.34
456
200 Fly
36
2:05.76
371
Vereb, Joelle
SR
14
50 Free
19
22.58
682
100 Fly
21
53.35
663
100 Free
21
50.01
616
Meilus, Emily
SR
12
200 Back
15
1:57.79
603
Franz, Karisa
SO
12
100 Fly
15
53.35
663
200 Fly
25
2:00.57
571
Landon, Anna
JR
11
50 Free
16
22.73
656
100 Free
35
50.78
550
Miller, Morgan
SO
7
200 Fly
18
1:58.37
644
Ryan, Sophia
SO
5
1650 Free
22
16:59.57
435
200 Back
23
2:03.11
427
Sheffield, Moll
SR
1
200 Fly
24
2:00.52
573
Judge, Megan
SO
0
100 Free
36
50.8
548
Bruneau, Julia
JR
0
100 Free
38
51.01
528
ND
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Straub, Kelly
SR
78
3 mtr Diving
5
310.4
1 mtr Diving
4
294.1
Platform Diving
3
297.35
Thomas, Luciana
JR
70
500 Free
7
4:46.22
652
400 IM
6
4:12.89
652
200 Fly
7
1:55.9
723
Wiese, Annie
JR
65
3 mtr Diving
4
320.6
1 mtr Diving
5
289.35
Platform Diving
13
224.45
Gillilan, Colee
SO
53
200 IM
11
1:57.21
722
100 Fly
12
52.9
692
200 Fly
8
1:56.12
716
Stewart, Bayley
JR
48
200 IM
16
2:00.49
624
100 Back
12
53.23
669
200 Back
8
1:55.63
663
Laporte, Madeli
JR
46
500 Free
8
4:46.27
652
1650 Free
6
16:19.02
626
Jew, Eleanor
SO
31
200 IM
20
2:00.3
630
100 Breast
13
1:00.94
672
200 Breast
15
2:13.67
623
Eyolfson, Saman
JR
30
500 Free
21
4:47.88
630
400 IM
21
4:19.84
540
1650 Free
8
16:28.8
585
Wittmer, Rachel
SR
26
100 Fly
19
53.23
671
100 Back
17
53.42
658
100 Free
16
49.81
633
Quast, Carly
SR
17
100 Back
10
53.12
676
100 Free
30
50.61
565
Deuel, Megan
FR
16
100 Fly
24
54.2
607
200 Fly
12
1:57.77
663
Grunhard, Caile
SR
14
100 Fly
13
53.07
681
100 Free
43
51.27
504
Whiting, Sydney
FR
9
200 Free
17
1:47.09
653
100 Free
38
51.01
528
McCahan, Kate
SR
7
3 mtr Diving
22
247.15
1 mtr Diving
31
215.75
Platform Diving
21
202.1
Gleason, Emma
FR
6
200 Fly
19
1:58.42
643
Fry, Elizabeth
SO
6
100 Breast
19
1:01.51
640
200 Breast
31
2:17.33
523
Fore, Skylar
SR
3
100 Free
22
50.07
611
Bender, Sarah
FR
3
400 IM
23
4:20.47
529
200 Breast
24
2:15.79
567
Nicholls, Sarah
JR
2
100 Breast
23
1:02.44
586
200 Breast
29
2:16.92
535
Kopac, Allison
FR
0
1650 Free
27
17:25.43
297
Duke
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Watson, Aliyah
SO
59
3 mtr Diving
9
287.85
1 mtr Diving
16
261.25
Platform Diving
2
323.4
Foley, Sarah
FR
56
200 IM
10
1:57.03
727
100 Breast
10
1:00.36
705
200 Breast
8
2:10.28
706
Winslow, Ellie
SR
43
3 mtr Diving
13
271.55
1 mtr Diving
8
263.25
Platform Diving
18
219.05
Purnell, Cather
FR
35
500 Free
24
4:49.97
600
400 IM
8
4:13.58
642
200 Fly
15
1:59.26
616
Pullinger, Madd
JR
35
3 mtr Diving
16
266.75
1 mtr Diving
6
288.6
Whitlow, Cabell
JR
32
200 IM
18
1:59.98
639
400 IM
15
4:17.81
575
200 Fly
14
1:58.37
644
Park, Seohyun
SO
30
200 IM
21
2:00.88
612
100 Breast
16
1:01.37
648
200 Breast
12
2:11.88
667
Hollander, Shay
JR
21
50 Free
23
22.89
629
100 Back
18
53.51
653
100 Free
15
49.63
647
Scannell, Quinn
SR
18
200 Free
15
1:48.45
600
100 Free
19
49.84
630
Lenihan, Emily
FR
18
100 Fly
22
53.52
652
100 Back
19
53.9
630
200 Back
17
1:55.48
667
Shuppert, Emma
SO
16
100 Back
11
53.22
670
200 Back
26
2:01.37
490
Bullock, Amelia
SR
16
100 Breast
20
1:01.67
631
200 Breast
16
2:18.77
479
Mullin, Kate
SO
15
3 mtr Diving
24
242.5
1 mtr Diving
13
264.75
Peroni, Rachel
JR
10
100 Fly
18
53.15
676
100 Back
22
54.7
582
200 Fly
30
2:02.38
505
Perri, Carly
SR
5
200 Free
20
1:48.41
601
200 Fly
31
2:02.39
505
Gjertsen, Emily
FR
5
1650 Free
20
16:52.87
471
Lusk, Zoe
JR
2
100 Back
23
54.79
576
200 Breast
30
2:17.15
528
Belyakov, Cathe
FR
1
100 Breast
24
1:02.8
564
200 Breast
26
2:15.72
569
Morris, Halle
SR
0
200 Breast
35
2:19.05
470
Tighe, Olivia
SO
0
100 Free
26
50.41
582
Snyder, Sarah
SO
0
100 Free
40
51.07
523
Florida St
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Griffiths, Phoe
FR
56
500 Free
10
4:44.91
670
200 Free
7
1:47.17
650
1650 Free
11
16:33.57
564
Quaglieri, Tani
SO
44
100 Back
6
52.17
731
100 Free
9
49.16
685
Moynihan, Rebec
SR
39
50 Free
8
22.38
717
100 Free
10
49.26
677
Terebo, Emma
SR
34
50 Free
20
22.64
672
100 Back
9
53.01
682
100 Free
17
49.43
664
Kurdi, Zsofia
FR
33
50 Free
15
22.71
660
100 Breast
18
1:01.50
641
100 Free
13
49.45
662
McDonald, Madel
JR
27
100 Back
16
53.53
652
200 Back
11
1:55.33
671
Molino, Ginevra
FR
23
400 IM
7
4:13.54
642
200 Back
27
2:01.68
479
Emary, Magdalen
JR
19
400 IM
19
4:18.77
559
1650 Free
14
16:39.39
537
Halden, Jenny
FR
17
100 Fly
11
52.84
696
100 Free
24
50.34
588
Alnek, Kertu
JR
16
200 Free
22
1:48.51
597
100 Free
14
49.58
652
Vanovermeiren,
SO
16
400 IM
11
4:14.82
623
200 Breast
33
2:17.67
513
Womer, Hannah
JR
14
200 IM
15
2:00.17
634
200 Fly
23
2:00.44
576
Olsen, Elise
SR
13
100 Fly
14
53.1
679
100 Free
33
50.73
554
Murray, Pia
FR
4
100 Back
21
54.22
611
Berry, Milana
SO
0
200 Breast
34
2:18.02
502
Baker, Katherin
JR
0
200 Breast
27
2:15.97
562
Herbet, Jaden
FR
0
200 Back
31
2:03.12
427
Cole, Sydney
FR
0
1650 Free
26
17:15.50
350
UNC
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Vazquez, Aranza
FR
92
3 mtr Diving
1
376.3
1 mtr Diving
2
322.55
Platform Diving
1
337.1
Countie, Grace
JR
76.5
50 Free
4
22.08
772
100 Back
3
51.52
771
100 Free
6
48.87
709
Burrell, Paige
SO
27
3 mtr Diving
31
226.35
1 mtr Diving
3
312.8
Dragelin, Amy
SO
24
200 Free
16
1:48.48
598
200 Back
14
1:57.29
617
Reiter, Allyson
SR
23
100 Breast
11
1:00.68
687
200 Breast
18
2:12.84
644
Vannote, Elizab
SO
20
100 Fly
16
53.38
661
200 Fly
17
1:58.25
648
Rudolph, Alexan
FR
9
100 Breast
17
1:01.32
651
200 Breast
25
2:15.62
572
Smith, Addison
SO
8
500 Free
22
4:48.54
620
200 Free
24
1:50.80
497
1650 Free
21
16:55.05
459
Cooper, Carolin
SO
7
100 Fly
23
53.64
644
200 Fly
20
1:59.72
600
Romney, Brieann
FR
3
50 Free
24
23.06
598
100 Free
23
50.27
594
Kayal, Grace
FR
3
200 Back
22
2:00.65
514
Ward, Katharine
FR
2
200 Breast
23
2:15.63
571
Ireland, Victor
FR
0
200 Breast
40
2:21.56
387
Isley, Courtney
FR
0
100 Free
33
50.73
554
GT
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Hidalgo, Cami
SR
73
3 mtr Diving
3
347.9
1 mtr Diving
9
278.7
Platform Diving
4
287.2
Switzer, Brooke
SO
46
500 Free
13
4:45.74
659
200 Free
5
1:46.36
681
100 Free
18
49.72
640
Campbell, McKen
SO
41
500 Free
20
4:47.7
632
400 IM
9
4:12.02
665
200 Fly
11
1:56.52
703
Bradescu, Anna
FR
26
3 mtr Diving
25
241.45
1 mtr Diving
24
244.05
Platform Diving
5
286.3
Johnson, Morgan
JR
20
1650 Free
9
16:30.27
578
Woodruff, Carme
SO
19
3 mtr Diving
30
229.75
1 mtr Diving
22
245.5
Platform Diving
11
235.25
Sakellaris, Ari
FR
19
200 Free
14
1:47.92
621
1650 Free
19
16:45.71
507
Gohr, Paige
SR
15
3 mtr Diving
12
271.75
1 mtr Diving
34
195.35
Platform Diving
26
170.95
Butterfield, Cl
FR
7
100 Breast
21
1:02.08
607
200 Breast
22
2:15.12
585
Macgregor, Catr
JR
6
200 IM
19
2:00.28
630
100 Free
37
50.81
547
Paschal, Allie
SR
6
200 Back
19
1:59.43
554
Dirkzwager, Ast
FR
4
200 Back
21
1:59.94
538
Williams, Nicol
JR
3
100 Breast
22
1:02.25
597
200 Breast
32
2:17.47
519
Cohen, Abby
SO
3
400 IM
22
4:20.33
532
200 Fly
32
2:02.54
499
Williams, Jami
JR
1
100 Back
24
54.8
576
100 Free
51
53.01
331
Kuramoto, Rei
FR
1
400 IM
24
4:23.71
468
200 Fly
26
2:00.78
564
Schramm Seifer,
SO
1
1650 Free
24
17:01.04
428
Mauldin, Grace
SR
0
200 Back
32
2:03.66
407
Shuford, Julia
JR
0
200 Breast
28
2:16.52
546
Merk, Lindsey
FR
0
200 Fly
27
2:00.82
563
Davis, Kyrsten
SO
0
100 Free
47
52.04
428
Miami
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Vallee, Mia
SO
60
3 mtr Diving
2
363.2
1 mtr Diving
1
340.95
Creed, Jessie
SO
58
3 mtr Diving
15
266.85
1 mtr Diving
7
264.1
Platform Diving
7
260.7
Haffety, Millie
JR
22
3 mtr Diving
19
251.2
1 mtr Diving
11
266.3
Cera, Adrianna
FR
20
500 Free
16
4:48.45
622
1650 Free
17
16:40.36
532
Barr, Savannah
FR
14
200 Free
13
1:47.89
622
100 Free
31
50.69
558
Sundstrand, Emm
FR
12
100 Breast
15
1:01.25
655
200 Breast
37
2:19.43
458
Traba, Isabel
SO
3
200 Fly
22
2:00.34
579
San Nicolas Mar
SR
2
200 Free
23
1:48.85
583
100 Free
31
50.69
558
Forsythe, Una
SO
0
200 Fly
38
2:08.56
263
Otava, Aino
SO
0
200 Fly
33
2:04.24
432
McGinnis, Grace
JR
0
100 Free
49
52.82
350
Ho, Lucy
FR
0
100 Free
54
53.48
287
Todorovic, Andr
SO
0
200 Back
29
2:02.28
458
Lauther, Madeli
JR
0
200 Fly
39
2:09.05
246
Knapp, Sydney
SR
0
100 Free
28
50.53
572
Skellett, Alain
SR
0
200 Back
28
2:01.93
470
Weissman, Emily
JR
0
1650 Free
25
17:12.68
365
Sowell, Nicole
SO
0
100 Free
50
52.98
334
Sensibaugh, Cha
SR
0
200 Breast
39
2:21.19
400
PITT
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Read, Amy
JR
49
3 mtr Diving
14
269.0
1 mtr Diving
15
261.7
Platform Diving
6
265.05
Grottle, Abigai
FR
25
500 Free
23
4:49.76
603
1650 Free
7
16:28.67
585
McDaniels, Clai
FR
25
3 mtr Diving
20
249.75
1 mtr Diving
28
224.35
Platform Diving
9
254.3
Gravgaard, Emma
FR
18
1 mtr Diving
20
253.75
Platform Diving
14
223.95
Tinneny, Jacque
JR
17
1650 Free
10
16:30.96
575
Anderson, Daisy
SO
15
400 IM
12
4:15.46
613
200 Back
25
2:01.14
498
200 Fly
35
2:05.29
390
Menahem, Shahar
SR
10
400 IM
20
4:19.43
547
200 Back
20
1:59.45
553
Gould, Meredith
SO
6
3 mtr Diving
28
233.55
1 mtr Diving
32
212.9
Platform Diving
19
213.8
Buchwald, Seren
JR
5
3 mtr Diving
26
240.95
1 mtr Diving
21
253.5
Platform Diving
24
186.85
Joyce, Geneviev
FR
4
200 Breast
21
2:14.51
601
Licht, Abby
FR
2
1650 Free
23
17:00.00
433
Hohm, Anneliese
FR
0
200 Breast
36
2:19.41
458
Yendell, Sophie
FR
0
100 Free
46
51.84
448
Wilson, Emma
SO
0
100 Free
55
53.69
268
Fuhrmann, Kate
SO
0
100 Free
29
50.57
568
Detwiler, Tatum
SO
0
200 Breast
38
2:19.75
447
Schulte, Jilian
SO
0
200 Fly
40
2:09.1
245
Agathokleous, A
FR
0
100 Free
52
53.28
305
Lynch, Kathleen
SR
0
200 Back
35
2:07.71
258
Graham, Kayla
SO
0
200 Fly
37
2:07.94
286
Nalls, Madison
JR
0
100 Free
25
50.36
587
BC
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Poulin, Olivia
SO
15
1 mtr Diving
12
265.9
Dolan, Haley
JR
3
50 Free
22
22.86
634
100 Free
42
51.24
507
Grimes, Maura
SR
0
100 Free
48
52.49
382
Uhl, Elizabeth
SR
0
1 mtr Diving
29
221.9
McGeary, Michae
SR
0
200 Back
30
2:02.98
432
Miller, Sophia
SO
0
100 Free
53
53.32
302
Kea, Alison
SR
0
100 Free
41
51.11
519
Milia, Anna
JR
0
200 Breast
41
2:27.62
200
Edwards, Grace
JR
0
200 Back
33
2:04.17
388
Drumm, Katie
FR
0
100 Free
45
51.53
478
Cilley, Katheri
SO
0
1 mtr Diving
36
182.75
Gannon, Mary
SO
0
200 Fly
34
2:05.23
392
Schone, Isabel
FR
0
200 Back
34
2:06.79
290
King, Anna Mae
FR
0
1 mtr Diving
30
219.6
Zinis, Sofia
SO
0
100 Free
44
51.4
491
