2021 ACC Women’s Championships: Day 4 Relay Split Analysis

At the 2021 ACC Women’s Championships, the UVA women earned their 5th relay title with their win the 400 free relay, now with the top NCAA time this season at 3:10.14 over Alabama. NC State and Louisville finished in second and third place.

UVA’s Kate Douglass swam her 4th 100 free this weekend, leading off in a time of 46.88. Earlier in the session, Douglass won the event with a personal best of 46.83 after leading prelims with a smooth 47.33. On Friday, Douglass also hit 46.66 during the 400 medley relay. The remaining top 4 lead-off times were all sub-49, led by Virginia Tech’s Sarah Shackelford (48.64).

Coming in as a stellar relay anchor was UVA freshman Alex Walsh. After going out guns-a-blazing in a 22.13, Walsh posted the second-fastest split at 47.22. Walsh’s personal best (or flat start best) sits at 48.90, set all the way in 2016. In fact, UVA’s entire relay had the fastest 100 free splits overall. Senior distance ace Paige Madden came in a hot 47.90 while sprint stud Lexi Cuomo touched in at 48.14.

The next two fastest splits came from NC State’s Abby Arens (48.37) and Heather MacCausland (48.59). More notably, sprinters Kylee Alons and Katharine Berkoff were not entered in this relay. Earlier in the season, Berkoff and Alons joined MacCausland and Julia Poole to an NCAA No. 7 time of 3:14.34, three-tenths faster than this evening. Poole led their relay off in an 48.84 while Sirena Rowe split a near-identical 48.83.

UVA Kate Douglass 46.88 *lead-off UVA Alex Walsh 47.22 UVA Paige Madden 47.90 UVA Lexi Cuomo 48.14 NC State Abby Arens 48.37 NC State Heather MacCausland 48.59 Virginia Tech Sarah Shackelford 48.64 *lead-off Louisville Alena Kraus 48.67 Louisville Gabi Albiero 48.68 *lead-off Louisville Christiana Regenauer 48.79 NC State Sirena Rowe 48.83 NC State Julia Poole 48.84 *lead-off Virginia Tech Abby Larson 48.92 Virginia Tech Caroline Bentz 48.95 UNC Amy Dragelin 48.97 Florida State Rebecca Moynihan 49.08 Louisville Tristen Ulett 49.12 Duke Shayna Hollander 49.20 Virginia Tech Emma Atkinson 49.30 Florida State Emma Terebo 49.38 Florida State Kertu Alenk 49.48 Florida State Zsofia Kurdi 49.49 *lead-off UNC Grace Countie 49.63 *lead-off Notre Dame Skylar Fore 49.66 Duke Olivia Tighe 49.73 Notre Dame Carly Quast 49.74 Georgia Tech Grace Mauldin 49.75 Notre Dame Rachel Wittmer 49.80 *lead-off UNC Brieanna Romney 49.84 Georgia Tech Catriona Macgregor 49.86 Georgia Tech Arianna Sakellaris 49.90 Miami Sydney Knapp 49.91 Georgia Tech Brooke Switzer 49.92 *lead-off Miami Savannah Barr 49.97 Notre Dame Coleen Gillilan 50.01 Pittsburgh Madison Nalls 50.02 Pittsburgh Kate Fuhrmann 50.05 *lead-off Miami Adrianna Cera 50.17 Miami Carmen Martinez 50.27 *lead-off Pittsburgh Sophie Yendell 50.29 Duke Amelia Bullock 50.50 Duke Quinn Scannell 50.55 *lead-off UNC Alexandra Rudolph 50.71 Boston College Haley Dolan 50.79 Pittsburgh Shahar Menahem 50.80 Boston College Sofia Zinis 51.07 Boston College Alison Kea 51.32 *lead-off Boston College Katie Drumm 52.11

Women’s 400 Free Relay Finals

ACC Record: 3:09.45, UVA, 2018

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:14.61

2020 Champion: UVA, 3:14.61

UVA- 3:10.14 NC State- 3:14.63 Louisville- 3:15.26 Virginia Tech- 3:15.81 Florida State- 3:17.43 UNC- 3:19.15 Notre Dame- 3:19.21 Georgia Tech- 3:19.43 Duke- 3:19.98 Miami- 3:20.32 Pittsburgh- 3:21.16 Boston College- 3:25.29

Final Team Scores