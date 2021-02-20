2021 ACC Women’s Championships: Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs

2021 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 17th – Saturday, February 20th | Prelims: 11:00 am | Finals: 7:00 pm (EST) (Except Wednesday’s timed finals, which begin at 5:15 EST)

Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

Defending Champion: University of Virginia (x1) (results)

Format: 25 Yards/Short Course Yards (SCY)

Championship Central: Here

Championship Manual

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

The UVA women are on track to defending their 2020 ACC team title, as they currently lead the team scores and are projected to win the meet. The NC State women sit comfortably in 2nd place while Louisville will aim to finish 3rd overall. Minus the preliminary events that went down in the pool this morning (200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly), there still are the 1650 free and the 400 free relay timed finals this evening for teams to pick up last-minute points.

Looking at the ups/mids/downs on day 4, UVA leads the way with 15 scoring swims, 10 A-finalists. NC State, meanwhile, has 16 scoring swims this evening, 9 in the A-final and 6 in the B-final. Louisville earned 7 B-finalists this evening, alongside 4 A-finalists to total 13 scoring swims. Going down the list, Virginia Tech earned 11 scorers from this morning while Notre Dame scored 9. Duke and UNC will also have 8 scorers in the pool.

The 200 breast was the strongest event for NC State, with 4 of their swimmers making the A-final, led by junior Sophie Hansson. UVA also scored 3 swimmers into the A-final while Duke snuck in a swimmer. The 200 back is another strong event for the Wolfpack with 3 A-final swims, led by Katharine Berkoff.

Meanwhile, Louisville earned 3 A-final swims in the 200 fly, featuring #2 and #3 seeds Alena Kraus and Abby Hay. The UVA women will see 3 A-finalists in the 100 free, led by sophomore Kate Douglass.

DAY 4 UPS/MIDS/DOWNS

Credit to Andrew Mering for running the numbers.

All 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly UVA 10/2/3 2/0/1 3/0/1 3/0/0 2/2/1 NC State 9/6/1 3/2/0 2/1/0 4/3/1 0/0/0 Louisville 4/7/2 1/2/0 0/1/0 0/2/2 3/2/0 VT 4/2/5 1/2/2 2/0/1 0/0/0 1/0/2 ND 3/3/3 1/0/0 0/1/1 0/1/1 2/1/1 Duke 1/5/2 0/0/1 0/1/1 1/2/0 0/2/0 UNC 1/1/6 0/1/1 1/0/1 0/0/2 0/0/2 Florida St 0/5/3 0/1/0 0/4/2 0/0/0 0/0/1 GT 0/1/4 0/0/2 0/0/1 0/0/1 0/1/0 PITT 0/0/2 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/0/0 Miami 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/1

SCORED PRELIMS

NC State, 351.50 UVA, 304.50 Louisville, 221.50 Virginia Tech, 149 Notre Dame, 135 Duke, 104 Florida State, 82 UNC, 56.50 Georgia Tech, 30 Pittsburgh, 10 Miami, 4 Boston College, 0

CURRENT TEAM SCORES

UVA, 1047 NC State, 879 Louisville, 683.50 Virginia Tech, 578 Notre Dame, 509 Duke, 502 UNC, 399.50 Georgia Tech, 391 Florida State, 380 Miami, 329 Pittsburgh, 277 Boston College, 147

CURRENT TEAM SCORES + SCORED PRELIMS/Platform Diving