SEC Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs: Kentucky on Pace for First-Ever SEC Title

SEC – Women’s Swimming & Diving + Men’s Diving

Wednesday, February 17 – Saturday, February 20, 2021

W Swimming: Gabrielson Natatorium – Athens, GA (Eastern Zone)

W&M Diving: Mizzou Aqutics Center – Columbia, MO (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Tennessee (1x) ( 2020 results )

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Going into the finals session of Day 4, let’s look back on where the teams stood going into this morning’s prelims session. Florida actually outscored Kentucky through Day 3 by 8 points. The gap between 2nd and 3rd place had widened, leaving Georgia and Alabama to a tight race points-wise.

Current Scores

Florida 779 Kentucky 771 Alabama 684 Georgia 670 Texas A&M 634 Tennessee 633 Arkansas 492 Missouri 432.5 Auburn 384 LSU 315.5 South Carolina 201 Vanderbilt 124

Kentucky earned a total of 17 scoring spots in finals tonight, including 9 in the ‘A’ final. Florida, currently 2nd in team standings, has 9 finalists tonight with 3 swimmers in ‘A’ finals.

Florida’s 8 point lead was devoured by a 2-3 Kentucky finish in the 200 back by Sophie Sorenson and Caitlin Brooks, among other swims this morning.

Florida and Kentucky have one swimmer each in the 100 free ‘A’ final. In the 200 breast, the Wildcats have 3 swimmers in the ‘A’ final including 3rd seed Gillian Davey.

Kentucky scored another top 3 spot in finals tonight in the 200 fly with 2nd seed Izzy Gati who is half-a-second behind Georgia’s Dakota Luther. Florida’s Amanda Ray and Kentucky’s Riley Gaines are also in the mix to score major ‘A’ final points.

Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs

Credit to Andre Mering for running the numbers.

Individual 200 Back Prelims 100 Free Prelims 200 Breast Prelims 200 Fly Prelims Kentucky 9/3/5 3/2/2 1/0/1 3/1/1 2/0/1 Georgia 6/3/4 0/2/2 1/0/1 2/0/1 3/1/0 Alabama 5/2/5 2/1/0 3/0/2 0/0/2 0/1/1 Tennessee 4/5/3 1/0/1 1/2/1 2/2/0 0/1/1 Florida 3/4/2 0/0/2 1/1/0 1/0/0 1/3/0 Texas A&M 3/3/2 1/0/0 0/1/0 0/0/2 2/2/0 Missouri 2/4/3 1/1/0 1/2/2 0/1/1 0/0/0 Auburn 0/3/3 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/3/0 0/0/2 South Carolina 0/2/3 0/1/0 0/1/0 0/0/1 0/0/2 Arkansas 0/2/0 0/0/0 0/1/0 0/1/0 0/0/0 LSU 0/1/2 0/0/1 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/1

Looking solely at day 4’s prelims session, Kentucky outscored Georgia handily. Their biggest victory was in the 200 back with a total of 7 swimmers qualifying for finals. That is nearly half of the total amount of Wildcats who made finals tonight. Close behind is the 200 breast.

Georgia and Alabama, while in 3rd and 4th place in team standings, are set up to score significant points tonight as well with 13 and 12 swimmers in the finals, respectively.

Scored Prelims

Kentucky 295.5 Georgia 233.5 Tennessee 191.5 Alabama 188.5 Florida 152.5 Texas A&M 122 Missouri 105 Auburn 62 South Carolina 40 LSU 30.5 Arkansas 27 Vanderbilt 0

Kentucky has built a substantial and potentially insurmountable lead thus far, totaling 135 points over Florida. If they hold their lead tonight this will be their first-ever SEC Championship title. Florida and Georgia, separated by 28 points, may have a battle for 2nd place tonight.

Current Scores + Prelims