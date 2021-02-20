SEC Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs: Kentucky on Pace for First-Ever SEC Title

SEC – Women’s Swimming & Diving + Men’s Diving
- Wednesday, February 17 – Saturday, February 20, 2021
- W Swimming: Gabrielson Natatorium – Athens, GA (Eastern Zone)
- W&M Diving: Mizzou Aqutics Center – Columbia, MO (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Tennessee (1x) (2020 results)
- Live results
- Live Video – SEC Network
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.
Going into the finals session of Day 4, let’s look back on where the teams stood going into this morning’s prelims session. Florida actually outscored Kentucky through Day 3 by 8 points. The gap between 2nd and 3rd place had widened, leaving Georgia and Alabama to a tight race points-wise.
Current Scores
- Florida 779
- Kentucky 771
- Alabama 684
- Georgia 670
- Texas A&M 634
- Tennessee 633
- Arkansas 492
- Missouri 432.5
- Auburn 384
- LSU 315.5
- South Carolina 201
- Vanderbilt 124
Kentucky earned a total of 17 scoring spots in finals tonight, including 9 in the ‘A’ final. Florida, currently 2nd in team standings, has 9 finalists tonight with 3 swimmers in ‘A’ finals.
Florida’s 8 point lead was devoured by a 2-3 Kentucky finish in the 200 back by Sophie Sorenson and Caitlin Brooks, among other swims this morning.
Florida and Kentucky have one swimmer each in the 100 free ‘A’ final. In the 200 breast, the Wildcats have 3 swimmers in the ‘A’ final including 3rd seed Gillian Davey.
Kentucky scored another top 3 spot in finals tonight in the 200 fly with 2nd seed Izzy Gati who is half-a-second behind Georgia’s Dakota Luther. Florida’s Amanda Ray and Kentucky’s Riley Gaines are also in the mix to score major ‘A’ final points.
Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs
Credit to Andre Mering for running the numbers.
|Individual
|200 Back Prelims
|100 Free Prelims
|200 Breast Prelims
|200 Fly Prelims
|Kentucky
|9/3/5
|3/2/2
|1/0/1
|3/1/1
|2/0/1
|Georgia
|6/3/4
|0/2/2
|1/0/1
|2/0/1
|3/1/0
|Alabama
|5/2/5
|2/1/0
|3/0/2
|0/0/2
|0/1/1
|Tennessee
|4/5/3
|1/0/1
|1/2/1
|2/2/0
|0/1/1
|Florida
|3/4/2
|0/0/2
|1/1/0
|1/0/0
|1/3/0
|Texas A&M
|3/3/2
|1/0/0
|0/1/0
|0/0/2
|2/2/0
|Missouri
|2/4/3
|1/1/0
|1/2/2
|0/1/1
|0/0/0
|Auburn
|0/3/3
|0/0/1
|0/0/0
|0/3/0
|0/0/2
|South Carolina
|0/2/3
|0/1/0
|0/1/0
|0/0/1
|0/0/2
|Arkansas
|0/2/0
|0/0/0
|0/1/0
|0/1/0
|0/0/0
|LSU
|0/1/2
|0/0/1
|0/0/1
|0/0/0
|0/0/1
Looking solely at day 4’s prelims session, Kentucky outscored Georgia handily. Their biggest victory was in the 200 back with a total of 7 swimmers qualifying for finals. That is nearly half of the total amount of Wildcats who made finals tonight. Close behind is the 200 breast.
Georgia and Alabama, while in 3rd and 4th place in team standings, are set up to score significant points tonight as well with 13 and 12 swimmers in the finals, respectively.
Scored Prelims
- Kentucky 295.5
- Georgia 233.5
- Tennessee 191.5
- Alabama 188.5
- Florida 152.5
- Texas A&M 122
- Missouri 105
- Auburn 62
- South Carolina 40
- LSU 30.5
- Arkansas 27
- Vanderbilt 0
Kentucky has built a substantial and potentially insurmountable lead thus far, totaling 135 points over Florida. If they hold their lead tonight this will be their first-ever SEC Championship title. Florida and Georgia, separated by 28 points, may have a battle for 2nd place tonight.
Current Scores + Prelims
- Kentucky 1066.5
- Florida 931.5
- Georgia 903.5
- Alabama 872.5
- Tennessee 824.5
- Texas A&M 756
- Missouri 537.5
- Arkansas 519
- Auburn 446
- LSU 346
- South Carolina 241
- Vanderbilt 124
Wow! Who would’ve thought Kentucky might win with the graduation of seidt and galyer. Yay cats!
Go Cats!!!