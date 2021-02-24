WATCH: Selected Race Videos From 2021 Women’s SEC Championships

SEC – WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING

Wednesday, February 17 – Saturday, February 20, 2021

W Swimming: Gabrielson Natatorium – Athens, GA (Eastern Zone)

W&M Diving: Mizzou Aqutics Center – Columbia, MO (Central Time Zone)

Champion: Kentucky (1x)

From our previous reporting:

The University of Kentucky won its first-ever SEC Championships title after 40 years of women’s swimming in the SEC Conference. Their victory was by a margin of 149 points over the University of Georgia. The defending champions, Tennessee, placed 5th.

Head coach Lars Jorgenson was not present at the start of the meet on Wednesday because of a positive COVID test last week, but he arrived in time to see the team win the SEC Championship title on Saturday.

Alabama junior Rhyan White came away with the individual honors from the meet.

White won all 3 of her individual events on the weekend, topping the 100 fly in 50.94 and hitting NCAA “A” cuts in the 100 back (50.36) and 200 back (1:48.55). She defended her SEC titles in both backstroke races and set the Gabrielsen Pool Record in the 200 back.

She also split 23.35, one of the fastest 50 backstrokes in history, on the leadoff leg of Alabama’s victorious 200 medley relay to open the meet.

For her 96-point effort, White won the Swimmer of the Meet award, voted on by conference coaches.

She also shared the more objective Commissioner’s Trophy, which is given to the student-athlete(s) who score the most individual points at the championships.

Her 96-point output was matched by Georgia sophomore Zoie Hartman, who won the 200 IM (1:53.68), 100 breast (57.40), and 200 breast (2:05.05). The two swimmers share the honor for this season.

Videos are courtesy of Texas A&M (tamuswim) on YouTube. We’ve included finals videos, but their YouTube page also has prelims videos.