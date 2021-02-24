Lars Jorgensen Breaks Down Kentucky’s First SEC Championship Title in History

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

The University of Kentucky won its first-ever SEC Championships title after 40 years of women’s swimming in the SEC Conference. Their victory was by a margin of 53 points over the University of Florida. The defending champions, Tennessee, placed 5th.

The Wildcats achieved this victory both with swimmers who arrived on their campus as stars, like Sorenson who became the Iowa state record holder in the 100 yard back (54.61), alongside swimmers who they trained into becoming stars. For example, last year Poole finished 13th in the 200 breast and 24th in the 400IM. Brooks finished 15th in the 100 fly last year and now has jumped up to 9th with a new lifetime best.

Head coach Lars Jorgenson was not present at the start of the meet on Wednesday because of a positive COVID test last week, but he arrived in time to see the team win the SEC Championship title on Saturday. Lars was nice enough to sit down with us and break down what makes the UK team so gritty and full of heart, especially when it mattered most.

