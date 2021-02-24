Matt Targett Hits 22.89 / 50.40 Freestyles, Qualifies For Aussie Trials

Three-time Olympic medalist Matt Targett hit a 22.89 50 free and 50.54 100 freestyle over the weekend at one of his first swim meets since he announced his comeback to racing in October 2020. Swimming in Los Angeles, California

Targett race for Australia at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, earning a silver in the 4×100 medley and bronze in the 4×100 freestyle at the former, and a bronze in the 4×100 medley at the latter.

Targett hasn’t raced internationally for Australia since the 2013 World Championships where he swam the 50 butterfly, placing 13th and the prelims of the 4×100 freestyle relay.

While his 22.89 50 and 100 freestyle are fast enough to qualify him for the Australian Olympic Trials to be held this June, they are still a bit off his best times in the events as well as the FINA ‘A’ cuts.

Swim on 02/20/2021 Best Time Trials Cut FINA ‘A’ Cut 50 Freestyle LCM 22.89 21.96 (2013) 23.51 22.01 100 Freestyle LCM 50.54 47.88 (2008) 52.50 48.57

Since his comeback in the summer of 2020, Targett has been training under former coach Brett Hawke in Los Angeles. The duo worked together previously at the University of Auburn where Targett swam for three seasons between 2005 and 2009.

Targett was the quickest swimmer at the meet in the 50 freestyle but was out-swum in the 100 by Drury swimmer Karol Ostrowski who hit a 49.92 for the win. A division II swimmer, Ostrowski recently made headlines when he broke the division record in the short course yards 50 freestyle with a 19.09.

As we previously reported, Cody Simpson was also present at the meet and lowered his 100 butterfly time from a 54.90 to a 53.85. Simpson also raced the 100 freestyle along with Targett and Ostrowski, hitting a 51.88.

That 51.88 swim for Simpson gives him a second event at the upcoming Australian Olympic Trials as he was under the standard of 52.50.