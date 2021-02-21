Cody Simpson Hits 10th Fastest Australian 100 Fly This Season

In a recent Instagram post, Australian swimmer and singer Cody Simpson shared that he had notched a new best time of 53.85 in the long course 100 butterfly.

That swim for Simpson comes just over 2 months after he originally qualified for the Australian Olympic Trials back in December 2020. He hit a 54.9 in the event back then to get under the 56.87 cut in the event.

According to FINA’s swimming rankings, with a new PB of 53.85, Cody Simpson becomes the 10th fastest Australian man to swim event this season (September 1, 2020 – Present)

Top 10 Australian 100 Butterflies 2020-2021

Matthew Temple – 51.64 Shaun Champion – 52.33 Mitch Larkin – 52.78 Edward Marks – 52.84 David Morgan – 53.06 Bowen Gough – 53.09 Alexander Graham – 53.26 Alex Quach – 53.53 Clyde Lewis – 53.62 Cody Simpson – 53.85

Simpson shared in his post that he was excited to be a year into his swimming journey. He made his return to the sport in October 2019 at the Trojan Invite. Since then, he has been training with USC volunteer assistant coach Brett Hawke in Los Angeles, California.

In his post, Simpson also shared that he had also hit the Olympic Trials cut in the 100 freestyle. While he didn’t share a time or video of that race, the cut he’s referring to is a 52.20. Within the same September 2020 – present time frame as above, that places Simpson at #29 on the Australian swimming rankings.

The 2020 Australian Olympic Swimming Trials will run from June 12th – June 17th, 2021 in Oaklands Park, Australia.