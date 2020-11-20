Karol Ostrowski Resets Division II Record at SMU-Drury Meet

2020 SMU vs Drury Dual Meet

November 19th, 2020

Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 SMU v Drury”

Drury freshman and World Juniors medalist Karol Ostrowski blasted a new NCAA Division II record yesterday at the SMU vs Drury dual meet, finishing in 19.09. The previous record stood at 19.17, set in 2017 by David Lambert of Oklahoma Baptist.

Lambert swam that time at the Texas Invitational, notably beating out names such as Santo Condorelli and Joseph Schooling to win the event at the meet.

Ostrowski’s swim came during a session in which he had two other races, the 200 free relay, and the 400 medley relay. In the 200 free relay he swam the leadoff leg in 19.40, helping his team to finish in 1:18.49. The relay set a new Drury school record in the event, becoming the first relay at the university to swim under 1:19.00. He later added a 42.73 anchor leg on the school’s 400 medley relay. The relay missed the school record by just .20.

Ostrowski has been having a breakout year since joining Drury this fall. Earlier this month, in his first short course yards meet, he set Drury’s school record in both the 50 free (19.48) and 100 free (42.69) when his school hosted Lindenwood for a dual meet.

The Polish-born sprinter, despite having just joined a college team, initially committed to competing in the NCAA three years ago, in 2017. He initially gave his verbal commitment to Florida State University for their freshman class of 2018, before deciding to join Drury this year.

The dual meet is being held in a three day, prelims-finals format, with the men and women having separate sessions during the meet. The meet is being swum on the same weekend that the SMU Invitational was last year. Last year’s meet featured SMU, LSU, Missouri State, TCU, Incarnate Word, Fresno State, and New Mexico.