Alabama’s Rhyan White Blasts #2 50-Yard Back in History at SECs: 23.35

SEC – WOMEN SWIMMING & DIVING + MEN’S DIVING

Wednesday, February 17 – Saturday, February 20, 2021

W Swimming: Gabrielsen Natatorium – Athens, GA (Eastern Time Zone)

W&M Diving: Mizzou Aquatics Center – Columbia, MO (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Tennessee (1x) (results)

Rhyan White looks ready to defend her 2020 SEC backstroke titles. Tonight, leading off Alabama’s SEC title-winning 200 medley relay, White blew by the field, clocking a 23.35.

Only Michigan junior Maggie MacNeil has been faster than White in history (23.05) from the 2020 Big Ten Championships.

White took a gigantic chunk out of her old best, a 23.81 from this meet last year. The Alabama junior won the 100 back (50.02) and 200 back (1:48.15) at the 2020 SEC meet. If tonight’s huge best was any indication of her performance the rest of the weekend, her meet records and possibly NCAA and American records are on-notice.

Alabama won the medley relay tonight by almost a full second in 1:34.68, touching well ahead of second-place Mizzou (1:35.61).

Meanwhile, at the Women’s ACC Championships, Katharine Berkoff dropped a 23.37 back leg for NC State’s runner-up relay (which lost only to NCAA record-breaking Virginia’s 1:32.93). Berkoff moves to #4 behind MacNeil, White and Bootsma.

WOMEN’S 50 BACK – TOP PERFORMERS ALL-TIME