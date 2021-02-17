Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Virginia Women Break NCAA Record in 200 Medley Relay to Open ACC Championships

Braden Keith
February 17th, 2021 ACC, College, News

2021 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • When: Wednesday, February 17th – Saturday, February 20th | Prelims: 11:00 am | Finals: 7:00 pm (EST) (Except Wednesday’s timed finals, which begin at 5:15 EST)
  • Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC
  • Defending Champion: University of Virginia (x1) (results)
  • Format: 25 Yards/Short Course Yards (SCY)
  • Championship Central: Here
  • Championship Manual
  • Live Results
  • Psych Sheets (uncut)

The University of Virginia women’s swimming & diving team reaffirmed its national championship front-runner status on Wednesday, kicking off the ACC Championship meet with the new fastest-ever time in the women’s 200 medley relay.

The group of Caroline GmelichAlexis WengerAlexa Cuomo, and Kate Douglass combined for a 1:32.93 in the relay. That breaks the old NCAA, American, and U.S. Open Records of 1:33.11 that was set in 2018 by Stanford.

Virginia 2021 Stanford 2018
New NCAA Record
Old NCAA Record
Back Caroline Gmelich – 23.70
Ally Howe – 23.54
Breast Alexis Wenger – 26.03
Kim Williams – 26.50
Fly Alexa Cuomo – 22.58
Janet Hu – 22.62
Free Kate Douglass – 20.62
Simone Manuel – 20.45
1:32.93 1:33.11

The former University of Virginia, ACC Conference, and ACC Championship Records were a 1:34.27 set at last year’s meet by nearly the same relay. Gmelich (23.98) and Wenger (26.68) led off that relay as well, but it was Douglass (22.33) on the fly leg and the now-graduated Morgan Hill (21.28) on the anchor leg.

It was Wenger’s 26.0 breaststroke leg, though, which was faster than anybody aside from Lilly King swam at the last NCAA Championship meet in 2019, that was the real difference-maker for the Cavaliers.

The emergence of Cuomo this season as one of the top sprint butterfliers in the country allowed Douglass to move to the freestyle leg, where she held on for the NCAA Record on the anchor leg on Wednesday.

There are two things that make this record-setting performance even scarier for everyone nationally not named Virginia:

  1. Gmelich, a senior, is the only swimmer from this relay graduating. Wenger is a junior, Cuomo a sophomore, and Douglass a sophomore
  2. The team didn’t have to use Alex Walsh, a member of the U.S. National Team and already the 3rd-fastest 100 breaststroker and 100 backstroker in program history to break an NCAA Record.

This puts the 400 medley relay record, which Stanford set in 2018 as well in 3:25.09, well within Virginia’s sights. Virginia has the weapons on the front-half to match Stanford’s splits (50.34/58.59) from that record-setting relay, and can probably come close to the 50.36 split as well. Whether they have a swimmer who can, or leave themselves enough room to give back time, on Simone Manuel‘s electric 45.80 anchor split from the previous record-setting time will be the deciding factor there.

RACE VIDEO

Not to be overlooked, NC State’s runner-up relay touched in a time of 1:33.52, which is the 3rd-fastest performance in history. The group of Katharine Berkoff (23.37), Sophie Hansson (26.31), Sirena Rowe (23.02), and Kylee Alons (20.82) combined for a time that would have been under the old ACC Record.

Fastest Women’s 200 Yard Medley Relays in History:

  1. Virginia, 2021 ACC Champs – 1:32.93
  2. Stanford, 2018 NCAA Champs – 1:33.11
  3. NC State, 2021 ACC Champs – 1:33.52
  4. Cal, 2018 NCAA Champs – 1:33.85
  5. Indiana, 2018 NCAA Champs – 1:33.89

Swimmerj
1 hour ago

When is the last time we saw an NCAA and American record this is so so exciting

30
0
Reply
H2ooooo
Reply to  Swimmerj
1 hour ago

The last time would have been Minnesota Invite 2019 where Weitzel went 20.9 50 fr and MacNeil tied the 100 fly

2
-2
Reply
Bobthebuilderrocks
Reply to  H2ooooo
1 hour ago

Kieran Smith and Bobby Finke I think? SEC’s 2020

6
-1
Reply
swimgeek
Reply to  Swimmerj
1 hour ago

This is going to sound cheesy, but no joke – I got a little choked up watching this race today. Not because of the record swim — just watching this race happen. I didn’t expect that – it just came over me. It’s been a really LONG year. Seeing our sport going again at the very highest level — just awesome stuff.

38
0
Reply
Joel Lin
Reply to  swimgeek
40 minutes ago

It is so inspiring to see these college athletes doing such crazy great stuff – UVa & NCS swam the 1st & 3rd fastest time in the history of the event – in a season of such duress & anguish for all of us in the world. Fantastic stuff. Terrific. Bravo.

6
0
Reply
Bruh
Reply to  Swimmerj
1 hour ago

Kieran smith at sec’s last year in the 500

3
0
Reply
Questionable
Reply to  Swimmerj
38 minutes ago

NC State men 400 free relay of Held, Molacek, Ress, Stewart.

3
-2
Reply
swimfan210_
1 hour ago

It’s on! Congrats to the team. We’re lucky just to have an NCAA season, and seeing 1:32 made me so excited!
They just posted a video too. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3WzQGQpBdGg

14
0
Reply
toastedcoconut
Reply to  swimfan210_
1 hour ago

Wenger’s kick looks a lil sus

13
-14
Reply
Swimfan
Reply to  toastedcoconut
1 hour ago

Yep. But her pullouts are flat out amazing

5
0
Reply
USA
Reply to  Swimfan
18 minutes ago

Idk bout y’all but I saw 2 dolphin kicks on the turn

1
-1
Reply
USA
Reply to  swimfan210_
1 hour ago

UVA backstroker cut it close on that 2nd underwater 😬

17
0
Reply
Joel Lin
Reply to  USA
39 minutes ago

Reeeaaallly close, but just under. It was the perfect breakout.

2
-4
Reply
Huh
Reply to  USA
22 seconds ago

Bad angle here. ACCN shows it better that she just bareeeeeely made it.

0
0
Reply
Wolfpackluver
1 hour ago

Went past 15 on the backstroke I could tell from my tiny computer screen

20
-12
Reply

