2021 Women’s SEC Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

SEC – WOMEN SWIMMING & DIVING + MEN’S DIVING

Wednesday, February 17 – Saturday, February 20, 2021

W Swimming: Gabrielsen Natatorium – Athens, GA (Eastern Time Zone)

W&M Diving: Mizzou Aquatics Center – Columbia, MO (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Tennessee (1x) (results)

Live results – Meet Mobile

Live Video – SEC Network

Championship Central

Psych Sheets

We’ve made it to the post-season after an entire NCAA season amidst the pandemic, and tonight marks the first finals session of the 2021 Women’s SEC Championships. Aside from precautionary COVID-19 restrictions and a no-spectator rule, this year is different because the men’s and women’s meet, traditionally combined and across five days of competition, are separated into two different four-day meets.

Tonight will be the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay timed finals. An extremely competitive conference, this year’s SEC Championships will see Georgia lead the charge against the defending champions Tennessee. Georgia hasn’t won since 2015, while Tennessee’s 2020 title snapped a four-year streak by Texas A&M and was the Lady Vols’ first-ever conference crown.

Tennessee won both relays on the first night of competition last year. Mizzou holds the top seed in the 200 medley tonight (1:36.00) and Georgia does in the 800 (7:03.94).

200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINAL

SEC record – 1:34.26, Tennessee 2019

NCAA qualifying cut – 1:36.40

2020 champion – Tennessee, 1:35.38

Alabama 1:34.68 Mizzou 1:35.61 Kentucky 1:35.87

Both the second and third heats ended with unofficial results, with meet officials checking video review for multiple disqualifications. After the three heats finished out, it was announced that Auburn and Georgia were DQ’d. Georgia had finished second in 1:35.49 before their relay was called for an early take-off.

Alabama was stellar in this relay, as Rhyan White blasted a 23.35 leading off in heat two of three (teams are spaced out in every other lane for COVID-19 safety protocol), making her the second-fastest 50 backstroker in SCY history. Only Maggie MacNeil of Michigan has been faster (23.05), and White edges out Rachel Bootsma from the previous #2 slot (33.36). Kaila Wong was 27.35 on the breast leg, followed by a mighty 22.45 fly leg from Morgan Scott and a strong 21.53 anchor from Cora Dupre.

Mizzou, who led the SEC going into this meet with a 1:36.00, took second in 1:35.61, while Kentucky was the only other team under 1:36 at 1:35.87. Mizzou got a 22.42 fly leg from Sarah Thompson, while Kentucky had a 23.92 lead-off from Caitlin Brooks and a 21.58 anchor from Riley Gaines. That’s a huge jump for Kentucky, who were down at 11th last year with the same four legs.

Tennessee was fourth tonight in 1:36.41, just .01 off of the automatic qualifying standard in this relay, getting a 26.64 breast leg from freshman Mona McSharry and a 21.43 anchor from senior Bailey Grinter, while Texas A&M took fifth in 1:37.49, their relay consisting of senior Kara Eisenmann and three freshmen. Star freshman Chloe Stepanek anchored the Aggies with a 21.63.

Florida (1:37.83) and Arkansas (1:37.92) both broke 1:38, as freshman Cecilia Porter dropped a 26.90 breast leg for the Gators.

800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINAL

SEC record – 6:52.54, Georgia 2013

NCAA qualifying cut – 7:00.86

2020 champion – Tennessee, 6:53.27

1-METER DIVING FINALS

SEC record – 364.30, Lauren Reedy (Mizzou) 2017

2020 champion – Alison Maillard (Auburn), 364.15

TEAM SCORES