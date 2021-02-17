Where to Watch the 2021 Women’s SEC Swimming & Diving Championships

SEC – Women Swimming & Diving + Men’s Diving
- Wednesday, February 17 – Saturday, February 20, 2021
- W Swimming: Gabrielsen Natatorium – Athens, GA (Eastern Time Zone)
- W&M Diving: Mizzou Aquatics Center – Columbia, MO (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Tennessee (1x) (results)
- Live results
- Live Video – SEC Network
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets (UPDATED)
The SEC Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships plus the diving portion of the men’s championships are set to kick off on Wednesday. Unlike other years, the swimming and diving competitions will be split up due to COVID-19 restrictions. The swim meet will take place at the Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens, Ga, while the diving will occur at the Mizzou Aquatics Center in Columbia, Mo.
Here’s where you can watch all of the action unfold:
Schedule:
WEDNESDAY: Livestream (SEC Network)
- Prelims 10:00 am (EST) | Finals 5:00 pm (EST)
Events
200 Medley Relay
800 Free Relay
Women’s 1-Meter Diving
THURSDAY: Livestream (SEC network)
- Prelims 10:00 am (EST) | Finals 6:00 pm (EST)
Events
500 Free
200 IM
50 Free
200 Free Relay
Women’s 3m Diving
Men’s 1m Diving
FRIDAY: Livestream (SEC network)
- Prelims 10:00 am (EST) | Finals 6:00 pm (EST)
Events
400 IM
100 Fly
200 Free
100 Breast
100 Back
400 Medley Relay
Women’s platform diving
Men’s 3m diving
SATURDAY: Livestream (SEC Network)
- Prelims 10:00 am (EST) | Finals 6:00 pm (EST)
Events
1650 Free
200 Back
100 Free
200 Breast
200 Fly
400 Free Relay
Men’s 3m diving