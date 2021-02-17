Where to Watch the 2021 Women’s SEC Swimming & Diving Championships

SEC – Women Swimming & Diving + Men’s Diving

Wednesday, February 17 – Saturday, February 20, 2021

W Swimming: Gabrielsen Natatorium – Athens, GA (Eastern Time Zone)

W&M Diving: Mizzou Aquatics Center – Columbia, MO (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Tennessee (1x) ( results )

Live results

Live Video – SEC Network

Championship Central

Psych Sheets (UPDATED)

The SEC Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships plus the diving portion of the men’s championships are set to kick off on Wednesday. Unlike other years, the swimming and diving competitions will be split up due to COVID-19 restrictions. The swim meet will take place at the Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens, Ga, while the diving will occur at the Mizzou Aquatics Center in Columbia, Mo.

Here’s where you can watch all of the action unfold:

Schedule:

WEDNESDAY: Livestream (SEC Network)

Prelims 10:00 am (EST) | Finals 5:00 pm (EST)

Events

200 Medley Relay

800 Free Relay

Women’s 1-Meter Diving

THURSDAY: Livestream (SEC network)

Prelims 10:00 am (EST) | Finals 6:00 pm (EST)

Events

500 Free

200 IM

50 Free

200 Free Relay

Women’s 3m Diving

Men’s 1m Diving

FRIDAY: Livestream (SEC network)

Prelims 10:00 am (EST) | Finals 6:00 pm (EST)

Events

400 IM

100 Fly

200 Free

100 Breast

100 Back

400 Medley Relay

Women’s platform diving

Men’s 3m diving

SATURDAY: Livestream (SEC Network)

Prelims 10:00 am (EST) | Finals 6:00 pm (EST)

Events

1650 Free

200 Back

100 Free

200 Breast

200 Fly

400 Free Relay

Men’s 3m diving