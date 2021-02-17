Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Where to Watch the 2021 Women’s SEC Swimming & Diving Championships

by Nicole Miller 0

February 16th, 2021 College, National, News, SEC

SEC – Women Swimming & Diving + Men’s Diving

  • Wednesday, February 17 – Saturday, February 20, 2021
  • W Swimming: Gabrielsen Natatorium – Athens, GA (Eastern Time Zone)
  • W&M Diving: Mizzou Aquatics Center – Columbia, MO (Central Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: Tennessee (1x) (results)
  • Live results
  • Live Video – SEC Network
  • Championship Central
  • Psych Sheets (UPDATED)

The SEC Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships plus the diving portion of the men’s championships are set to kick off on Wednesday. Unlike other years, the swimming and diving competitions will be split up due to COVID-19 restrictions. The swim meet will take place at the Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens, Ga, while the diving will occur at the Mizzou Aquatics Center in Columbia, Mo.

Here’s where you can watch all of the action unfold: 

Schedule:

WEDNESDAY: Livestream (SEC Network)

  • Prelims 10:00 am (EST) | Finals 5:00 pm (EST)

Events

200 Medley Relay

800 Free Relay

Women’s 1-Meter Diving

 

THURSDAY: Livestream (SEC network)

  • Prelims 10:00 am (EST) | Finals 6:00 pm (EST)

Events

500 Free

200 IM

50 Free

200 Free Relay

Women’s 3m Diving

Men’s 1m Diving

 

FRIDAY: Livestream (SEC network)

  • Prelims 10:00 am (EST) | Finals 6:00 pm (EST)

Events

400 IM

100 Fly

200 Free

100 Breast

100 Back

400 Medley Relay

Women’s platform diving 

Men’s 3m diving 

 

SATURDAY: Livestream (SEC Network) 

  • Prelims 10:00 am (EST) | Finals 6:00 pm (EST)

Events

1650 Free

200 Back

100 Free

 200 Breast

200 Fly

400 Free Relay

Men’s 3m diving 

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!