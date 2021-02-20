2021 Women’s SEC Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

SEC – WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING + MEN’S DIVING

Wednesday, February 17 – Saturday, February 20, 2021

W Swimming: Gabrielson Natatorium – Athens, GA (Eastern Zone)

W&M Diving: Mizzou Aqutics Center – Columbia, MO (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Tennessee (1x) (2020 results)

Live results

Live Video – SEC Network

Championship Central

Psych Sheets

As we get going into the final session of the 2021 SEC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships, the Florida Gators hold an 8-point lead over the Kentucky Wildcats. However, the Wildcats got the job done this morning, putting a whopping 9 swimmers into A-finals, compared to Florida’s 3. The upshot is that unless the Gators are able to dominate the 1650 this afternoon, Kentucky should win the meet by a comfortable margin.

One of the other big storylines for tonight will be last year’s individual champions looking to defend titles, as four of the five individual events will feature last year’s champions. Alabama’s Kensey McMahon (1650) and Rhyan White (200 back) and Georgia’s Dakota Luther (1:53.25) will all racing to repeat from lane 4, while last year’s 200 breast champion, Georgia’s Zoie Hartman, will be in lane 5, next to teammate Danielle Dellatorre

CURRENT SCORES

Florida 779 Kentucky 771 Alabama 684 Georgia 670 Texas A&M 634 Tennessee 633 Arkansas 492 Missouri 432.5 Auburn 384 LSU 315.5 South Carolina 201 Vanderbilt 124

WOMEN’S 1650 FREE TIMED FINALS

SEC Meet Record: 15:25.30, Leah Smith (UVA), 2016

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 15:52.41

2020 Champion: Kensey McMahon (Alabama), 15:43.74

Top 3:

We said one of the storylines would be last year’s championships defending their titles, and in the first, event of the evening, last year’s champion, Kensey McMahon wasn’t quite able to repeat. Instead, Tennessee’s Kristen Stege went out fast and hung on. McMahon narrowed the gap on the second half, but it was enough, as Stege won 15:47.72 to 15:49.22.

Florida ended up with Ault and Bauer in the top 8, and another four swimmers in the top 16, helping pad their lead over Kentucky, although it may not be enough, as Kentucky has nine swimmers in the next four A-finals.

Early heats:

Florida senior Taylor Ault led with the early heats with a 16:05.09, a time that would’ve finished 6th overall year. Beyond Ault, Florida finished 4th, 7th, 9th, and 12th in the early heats, guaranteeing them that all five swimmers will score. Last year, Ault finished 7th overall with a time of 16:08.10. This is where Florida could really use last year 3rd-place finisher Leah Braswell, who is out of the meet due to what Florida termed “health concerns.” Florida should still have Elise Bauer and Tylor Mathieu in the final heat, and some big swims by them could keep the Gators in the team race, although they’d need a lot to break right to have a chance to run down the Wildcats.

A few of last year’s top finishers weren’t able to match their times this year. Tennessee’s Amanda Nunan, who placed 2nd last year with a time of 15:53.39, currently sits at 3rd with a time of 16:10.39. Auburn’s Emily Hetzer was also well off last year’s time, swimming to a 16:21.21 this afternoon after going 15:58.28 last year, which earned her 4th place.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK FINALS

SEC Meet Record: 1:48.15, Rhyan White (Alabama), 2020

(Alabama), 2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

2020 Champion: Rhyan White (Alabama), 1:48.15

WOMEN’S 100 FREE FINALS

SEC Meet Record: 45.83, Erika Brown (Tennessee), 2020

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.18

2020 Champion: Erika Brown (Tennessee), 45.83

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST FINALS

SEC Meet Record: 2:04.62, Sydney Pickrem (Texas A&M), 2018

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:06.84

2020 Champion: Zoie Hartman (Georgia), 2:06.20

WOMEN’S 200 FLY FINALS

SEC Meet Record: 1:52.19, Cammile Adams (Texas A&M), 2014

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.20

2020 Champion: Dakota Luther (Georgia), 1:52.47

WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY FINALS