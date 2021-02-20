2021 ACC Women’s Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2021 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 17th – Saturday, February 20th | Prelims: 11:00 am | Finals: 7:00 pm (EST) (Except Wednesday’s timed finals, which begin at 5:15 EST)

The 2021 ACC Women’s Championships will come to a close at the Greensboro Aquatic Center, where the UVA women are on their way to defending their 2020 ACC team title. Earlier in the day, men’s diving wrapped up with the platform event final. Tonight, the timed finals of the 1650 free, the finals of the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly, and the 400 free relay timed finals will be contested.

UVA senior Paige Madden will aim for her 3rd ACC title this meet in the 1650 free timed finals. Madden previously swept the 200/500 free events here in Greensboro. NC State’s Katharine Berkoff will also aim to sweep the backstroke events with her top seed in the 200 back.

Then, UVA sprinter Kate Douglass will take her aim at a 2nd ACC title in the 100 free, where both Comerford ACC records could be in peril. NC State’s Kylee Alons, Thursday’s 50 free champion, will also contest in the final.

Top 200 breast seeds NC State’s Sophie Hansson and UVA’s Ella Nelson are only separated by a half second, and will swim in the middle lanes of tonight’s A-final. UVA freshman Abby Harter also leads the women’s 200 fly, just in front of Louisville swimmers Alena Kraus and Abby Hay.

WOMEN’S TEAM SCORES — AFTER DAY 3

UVA, 1047 NC State, 879 Louisville, 683.50 Virginia Tech, 578 Notre Dame, 509 Duke, 502 UNC, 399.50 Georgia Tech, 391 Florida State, 380 Miami, 329 Pittsburgh, 277 Boston College, 147

Men’s Platform Diving Finals

ACC Record: 548.90, Nick McCrory (DUKE), 2011

ACC Meet Record: 523.90, Nick McCrory (DUKE), 2010

2020 Champion: David Dinsmore (MIA), 510.35

NC State freshman Matt Sexton and Duke freshman Seamus Harding had a tight battle during the men’s platform diving final. Sexton wound up winning the event by 5.45 points with a total of 421.50 points. Harding settled for the silver with 416.05 points. Placing third was Louisville’s Kivanc Gur, scoring 380.70 points. A trio of Miami divers also qualified for the platform final, led by 6th-place finisher Brodie Scapens (333.65 pts).

Looking at the men’s ACC team scores after diving, UNC leads the way with 214 diving points, followed by Miami (189), Virginia Tech (142), Louisville (121), Florida State (110), Georgia Tech (89), Duke (76), NC State (71), Pittsburgh (40), and Notre Dame (34). The UVA men did not score any diving points this past weekend.

Women’s 1650 Free Timed Finals

ACC Record: 15:25.30, Leah Smith (UVA), 2016

ACC Meet Record: 15:25.30, Leah Smith (UVA), 2016

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 15:52.41

2020 Champion: Paige Madden (UVA), 15:50.38

Defending another ACC title this weekend was UVA senior Paige Madden, clocking in the top time in the NCAA by 2 seconds with a 15:45.45. In the last heat, UVA sophomore Maddie Donohoe placed second at 16:10.32. Overall, Donohoe placed 3rd.

Finishing in second place overall out of heat one was Louisville freshman Liberty Williams, touching in at 16:10.32, shaving 6 seconds off her lifetime best. Placing third in the final heat and fourth overall was Virginia Tech freshman Chase Travis, clocking in at 16:14.41.

Women’s 200 Back Finals

ACC Record: 1:49.09, Alexia Zevnik (NCS), 2017

ACC Meet Record: 1:49.61, Alexia Zevnik (NCS), 2017

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

2020 Champion: Emma Muzzy (NCS), 1:50.79

At the 150-mark, four swimmers were even with each other. Then, NC State junior Emma Muzzy exploded off the last wall to defend her 2020 title and earn her 3rd-consecutive 200 back title. Muzzy’s winning time of 1:50.12 now ranks 3rd in the NCAA. Placing second was 100 back champion Katharine Berkoff (1:51.06), also of NC State. Berkoff lead the morning heats with a 1:50.82. Wolfpack senior Kate Moore, who opted out of the 1650 free, placed 7th at 1:54.50.

Rounding out the top 3 was UVA’s Alex Walsh, clocking in at 1:51.12. Walsh led a quartet of freshman swimmers in this top heat. Virginia Tech freshman Emma Atkinson placed 4th at 1:51.64, ahead of fellow rookies UVA’s Reilly Tiltmann (1:52.53) and Louisville’s Tatiana Salcutan (1:54.04).

Winning the B-final was another freshman, Virginia Tech’s Caroline Bentz (1:53.86). Crushing the C-final by 4 seconds was yet another freshman, Duke’s Emily Lenihan (1:55.48).

Women’s 100 Free Finals

ACC Record: 46.20, Mallory Comerford (LOU), 2018

ACC Meet Record: 46.67, Mallory Comerford (LOU), 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.18

2020 Champion: Morgan Hill (UVA), 47.47

Picking up her second ACC title this weekend was UVA sophomore Kate Douglass, clocking in a lifetime best of 46.83. While just shaving 0.03s off her previous best, Douglass is now the #13 performer all-time in this event, just one one-hundredth ahead of Olympian Natalie Coughlin.

Earning another podium finish was runner-up NC State’s Kylee Alons, clocking in a sub-48 effort of 47.73. Alons now moves up to the top 5 times in the NCAA this season.

Sealing a third-place finish for Virginia Tech was sophomore Sarah Shackelford (48.42), knocking UVA’s Lexi Cuomo (48.52) off the podium by a tenth. VT teammate Abby Larson took 5th at 48.72 while another UVA swimmer, Kyla Valls, placed 7th at 49.37.

A pair of Florida State swimmers won both of the consolation finals. Sophomore Tania Quaglieri won the B-final out of lane one at 49.16 while senior Emma Terebo won the C-final in a 49.43.

Women’s 200 Breast Finals

ACC Record: 2:03.93, Kate Douglass (UVA), 2020

(UVA), 2020 ACC Meet Record: 2:04.34, Emma Reaney (ND), 2014

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:06.84

2020 Champion: Sophie Hansson (NCS), 2:05.59

Women’s 200 Fly Finals

ACC Record: 1:50.61, Kelsi Worrell (LOU), 2016

ACC Meet Record: 1:52.81, Grace Oglesby (LOU), 2019

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.20

2020 Champion: Grace Oglebsy (LOU), 1:53.70

Women’s 400 Free Relay Finals