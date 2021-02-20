Daily Swim Coach Workout #353

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced), National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 8 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm up
300 100 swim, 50 scull
6 x 50 Paddle :45, :50, :55 (connect the stroke)
300 fin kick (50 side, 50 Vert Arm Back- carry your water bottle.
2 x Swim
25 fast /ez :35
25 ez / fast :35
25 build :35
25 smooth :35
7 x Middle Dist Free and Stroke ‘Whoppers’
1 x 75 1:45 Best Stroke descend from 100 -5 seconds)
2 x 50 1:00 odd 50 = 200p plus 1, even 200p
3 x 25 :30 descend 1-3 to 100p)
1x 75 1:45 recovery
3 x Fins –
2 x 125 kick 2:00
2 x 125 paddle – connect and build 2:00
2 x 25 swim fast with fast feet, no breath :45
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
Connect the stroke (Anchor hand (catch) and throw hand (recovery).
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
