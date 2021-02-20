Daily Swim Coach Workout #353

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced), National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 8 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm up

300 100 swim, 50 scull

6 x 50 Paddle :45, :50, :55 (connect the stroke)

300 fin kick (50 side, 50 Vert Arm Back- carry your water bottle.

2 x Swim

25 fast /ez :35

25 ez / fast :35

25 build :35

25 smooth :35

7 x Middle Dist Free and Stroke ‘Whoppers’

1 x 75 1:45 Best Stroke descend from 100 -5 seconds)

2 x 50 1:00 odd 50 = 200p plus 1, even 200p

3 x 25 :30 descend 1-3 to 100p)

1x 75 1:45 recovery

3 x Fins –

2 x 125 kick 2:00

2 x 125 paddle – connect and build 2:00

2 x 25 swim fast with fast feet, no breath :45