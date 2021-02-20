Olivia Miles Commits to Florida Southern with 4 Conference A Final-Worthy Times

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Olivia Miles from Thanet Swim Club in Margate, England has committed to swim at Division II’s Florida Southern College beginning in the fall of 2021.

“I am very excited to announce my commitment to Florida Southern College, joining the MOCS. Florida offers me a fantastic opportunity for both my academic studies in Marine Biology as well as furthering my swimming career.”

Miles is a senior at Dane Court Grammar School. She specializes mainly in mid-distance and distance freestyle. Due to COVID pool closures, the last real opportunity she had to race was in October 2019 at the Thanet Swim Club Championships where she earned PBs in the SCM 800 free and 1500 free. Also in 2019 she picked up best times in the SCM 200 back and 200 IM.

At the South East Region Winter Short Course Champs in November 2019 she came in 9th in the 800 free and 11th in the 400.

At the British Summer Championships 2019 in Glasgow, Miles placed 10th in the 1500 free with 17:39.43. Also in 2019, she competed at Swim England National Summer Meet in the 800 free and came in 3rd in the 17 Yrs/Over Age Group with 9:13.62.

Top times:

SCM LCM Converted to SCY 200 free 2:08.64 2:11.22 1:55.33 400 free 4:24.92 4:26.33 4:58.40 800 free 9:08.87 9:10.86 10:17.21 1500 free 17:25.00 17:28.23 17:07.67 200 back 2:21.36 2:27.01 2:07.35 200 IM 2:24.88 2:30.47 2:10.52 400 IM 4:57.70 5:04.92 4:28.19

Miles’ converted times would have scored in the top-8 of the 500 free, 1000 free, 1650 free, and 400 IM at the 2020 Sunshine State Conference Championships, where the Mocs placed 5 of 7 teams.

She’ll join Janie Davis and Molly Kennedy in the class of 2025.

I am very excited to announce my commitment to @FLSouthern for Fall 2021. I am delighted to continue both my academic and swimming careers and join the @FSC_Swimming team. Thank you @thanetsc and @coachdancross for all your support in my swimming career. #LetsGoMocs pic.twitter.com/cOmxKK8MEk — Olivia Miles (@OliviaMiles04) November 4, 2020

