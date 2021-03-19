Maggie MacNeil Becomes First Woman Under 49 in 100-Yard Butterfly – 48.89

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Michigan junior Maggie MacNeil has broken the NCAA and U.S. Open record in the 100 butterfly, becoming the fastest woman in the event in history with a blazing fast 48.89.

She’s now the first woman under 49 seconds in this event, a remarkable achievement for the reigning World Champion in long course meters.

MacNeil previously was tied with former USC standout Louise Hansson for that record at 49.26, swimming that time at the Minnesota Invite in December 2019. We never got to see how she would’ve performed at the 2020 NCAA Championships, though, as they were canceled due to the onset of the pandemic.

In 2019, Hansson hit that 49.26 to win the NCAA title, as then-freshman MacNeil finished second in 49.66. During the 2019-20 season, her 49.26 led the nation.

SPLITS

22.67

26.22

MacNeil was the favorite in this event, but it seemed like Virginia’s Kate Douglass would make things a close race. MacNeil had no interest in that dynamic, however, shooting out to a lead at the first 50 turn, out in a skin-peeling 22.67. A miracle underwater specialist, MacNeil was back in 26.22, her second 50 also faster than any other swimmer in the field.

When she went 49.26 in December 2019, her splits were 23.27/25.99, so she was much more aggressive going out tonight.

Douglass finished second in the race in a new best of 49.55, holding her spot as the #6 performer in history.

MacNeil, who is favored to win the 100 fly this summer in Tokyo, is now .37 faster than any other woman in history in this event.