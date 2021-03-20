NC State Women Swim 3rd-Fastest 200 Medley Relay Ever (Relay Splits)

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, March 17 – Saturday, March 20, 2021
- Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center / Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6 PM (Local Time)
- Short course yards (SCY) format
- Defending champion: Stanford (3x) – 2019 results
- Streaming: ESPN3
- Championship Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results – Swimming
- Live Results – Diving
The NC State Wolfpack women crushed the rest of the field tonight in the 200 medley relay, swimming the 3rd-fastest time ever en route to winning the 200 medley relay by nearly a second.
Sophomore Katharine Berkoff led off in a blistering 23.27, followed by Sophie Hansson‘s 25.92 breaststroke leg, giving the Wolfpack an insurmountable lead at the halfway point. Berkoff had the second-fastest leadoff in the field, behind Maggie MacNeil‘s 23.17, Hansson’s time was the fastest of the night, and the NC State back half swimmers, Sirena Rowe on fly and Kylee Alons on free, went 22.73 and 21.26 for the second-fastest splits of the night on those respective legs.
All told, NC State touched in 1:33.18, only behind UVA’s 1:29.32 from last month’s ACC Championships and Stanford’s 1:33.11 from 2018. That’s the second relay title ever for the NC State women, coming on the heels of last night’s victory in the 400 medley relay.
UVA came in 2nd tonight with a 1:34.13, with Lexi Cuomo‘s 22.40 fly leg and Kate Douglass‘ 21.19 free leg the fastest splits in the field for their respective legs. Cuomo was actually faster tonight than she was last month when she went 22.58 on the fly leg, while Caroline Gmelich (23.70 v. 24.13), Alexis Wenger (26.03 v. 26.41) and Douglass (20.62 v. 21.19) were all several tenths slower. While UVA probably would’ve liked to win tonight’s relay, the Cavaliers still have over a 100 point lead heading into the final day of competition.
Check out the full splits below.
Back
|Team
|Swimmer
|Time
|Michigan
|Maggie MacNeil
|23.17
|NC State
|Katharine Berkoff
|23.27
|Texas
|Julia Cook
|23.90
|Cal
|Isabelle Stadden
|23.91
|Ohio State
|Emily Crane
|23.92
|UNC
|Grace Countie
|23.92
|Alabama
|Rhyan White
|24.02
|Kentucky
|Caitlin Brooks
|24.05
|Virginia
|Caroline Gmelich
|24.13
|Missouri
|Meredith Rees
|24.32
|Georgia
|Gabi Fa’Amausil
|24.34
|Stanford
|Jannelle Rudolph
|24.36
|Louisville
|Ashlyn Schoof
|24.61
|Northwestern
|Emma Lepisova
|24.89
|Tennessee
|Olivia Harper
|24.93
|Indiana
|Bailey Kovac
|25.25
|USC
|Aela Janvier
|25.31
Breast
|NC State
|Sophie Hansson
|25.92
|Virginia
|Alexis Wenger
|26.41
|Tennessee
|Mona McSharry
|26.57
|Ohio State
|Hannah Bach
|26.58
|Northwestern
|Sophie Angus
|26.58
|Stanford
|Allie Raab
|26.74
|Cal
|Ema Rajic
|26.8
|Georgia
|Danelle Dellatorre
|26.86
|USC
|Kaitlyn Dobler
|26.86
|Texas
|Anna Elendt
|26.9
|Indiana
|Emily Weiss
|27.04
|Louisville
|Kaylee Wheeler
|27.08
|UNC
|Lilly Higgs
|27.22
|Alabama
|Kaila Wong
|27.36
|Kentucky
|Bailey Bonnett
|27.78
|Missouri
|Molly Winer
|27.80
|Michigan
|Mariella Venter
|27.92
Fly
|Virginia
|Lexi Cuomo
|22.40
|Missouri
|Sarah Thompson
|22.43
|NC State
|Sirena Rowe
|22.73
|Cal
|Isabel Ivey
|22.76
|Stanford
|Emma Wheal
|22.92
|Ohio State
|Katherine Zenick
|22.95
|Indiana
|Elizabeth Broshears
|22.95
|Alabama
|Morgan Scott
|22.96
|UNC
|Sophie Lindner
|23.08
|Texas
|Olivia Bray
|23.16
|Tennessee
|Trude Rothrock
|23.20
|USC
|Jemma Schlict
|23.20
|Louisville
|Abby Hay
|23.26
|Michigan
|Olivia Carter
|23.48
|Northwestern
|Miriam Guevara
|23.61
|Kentucky
|Izzy Gati
|23.67
|Georgia
|Courtney Harnish
|24.11
Free
|Virginia
|Kate Douglass
|21.19
|NC State
|Kylee Alons
|21.26
|Alabama
|Kalia Antoniou
|21.46
|Ohio State
|Taylor Petrak
|21.51
|Cal
|Elise Garcia
|21.51
|Northwestern
|Maddie Smith
|21.52
|Tennessee
|Bailey Grinter
|21.55
|Indiana
|Ashley Turak
|21.59
|Stanford
|Amalie Fackenthal
|21.60
|Georgia
|Maxine Parker
|21.61
|Louisville
|Gabi Albiero
|21.68
|Texas
|Grace Cooper
|21.88
|Kentucky
|Riley Gaines
|21.88
|USC
|Marta Ciesla
|21.92
|Missouri
|Megan Keil
|21.94
|UNC
|Heidi Lowe
|22.03
|Michigan
|Megan Glass
|22.80
Statement
Not surprised uva didn’t win the 200 medley their backstroker didn’t go past 15 m
And their flyer didn’t go past 15 m
Cuomo was the only one on the relay who did better than ACCs, so don’t act like she’s a reason they went slower
OK NC State — congrats. Good swim.
As a Cal homer, I’m encouraged by the fact that our relay didn’t have an obvious hole which we sometimes have.
Just wait until next year.