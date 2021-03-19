Ella Nelson Breaks 400 IM ACC Record Again – 4:02.33

2021 NCAA WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Virginia’s Ella Nelson lowered her own ACC record en route to a 200 IM silver medal, hitting a 4:02.33 to improve upon the 4:02.62 she set at 2021 ACCs. Prior to her ACC performance, the record had been held by Louisville’s Tanja Kylliainen at a 4:04.21.

Tonight, she touched in second in the NCAA A-final behind Stanford gold medalist Brooke Forde‘s winning time of 4:01.57 which was just off her PB of 3:59.26 from 2019.

Nelson and Forde were fairly close together for the first half of the race as Forde opened it up with a 55.06 fly split to Nelson’s 55.79. By the 200 meter mark, Forde was a 1;57.35 and Nelson trailed, touching in a 1:58.46. Forde pulled ahead on the breaststroke leg and brought it home with the freestyle to touch just under a second before Nelson.

Joining Nelson and Forde on the podium was Lauren Poole from Kentucky with a 4:02.73 for bronze.

This was Nelson’s second individual swim of the meet, having placed 5th last night in the 200 IM with a 1:54.74 while teammate Alex Walsh won the event in a 1:51.87. Nelson had a PB of 1:57.80 heading into NCAAs, bring it down to a 1:55.00 in the prelims and lowering it again with her finals swim.

Nelson’s third event this weekend will be the 200 breaststroke in which she’s entered as 5th seed with a 2:05.91.