2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day Three

McKendree’s Fabio Dalu, who has already won the 1000 free and 400 IM, is looking to pick up his third victory in the 500 free tonight but he has to get past Christian Hedeen of UIndy, who put up the morning’s fastest time. Findlay’s Tim Stollings and Delta State’s Emanuel Fava will battle for the backstroke crown. It’s a tight field at the top in the 100 breast, but Joao Santos of Emmanuel was the lone sub-53 of the morning and looks to be in good position for the title. Wingate’s Iran Almeida and 2019 NCAA champion and current record-holder Alex Kunert of Queens are the ones to watch in the 200 fly.

Men’s 500 Yard Freestyle – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 4:17.09 – Dion Dreesens, Queens (NC) (2016)

Top 8:

Fabio Dalu, McKendree – 4:19.88 Luke Erwee, Queens – 4:23.20 Christian Hedeen, UIndy – 4:23.28 Luke Mikesell, IUP – 4:24.67 Sebastian Wenk, UIndy – 4:24.70 Hendrik Faber, Queens – 4:26.93 Jonas Soerensen, Wingate – 4:27.40 Mohamed Hegazy, Queens – 4:30.33

Men – Top 10 Teams – Through Event 22

Queens (Nc) 356 Drury 271.5 Indy 191 McKendree 187 Lindenwood 177 Delta State 160.5 Wingate 127 Wayne State 111 Grand Valley 108 Florida Southern 70

Men’s 100 Yard Backstroke – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 45.09 – Marius Kusch, Queens (NC) (2019)

Top 8:

Karol Ostrowski from Drury won the consolation final with the fastest time of the night, 46.55.

Men – Top 10 Teams – Through Event 24

Queens (Nc) 367 Drury 298 Delta State / UIndy – 196 (tie) – McKendree 193 Lindenwood 177 Wingate 127 Wayne State 115 Grand Valley 108 Florida Southern 84

Men’s 100 Yard Breaststroke – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 51.63 – Anton Lobanov, Nova S’eastern (2015)

Top 8:

Joao Santos, Emmanuel / Gerald Brown, Lindenwood – 52.77 (tie) – Filipe Pinheiro, McKendree – 53.48 Mahmoud Elgayar, Colorado Mesa – 53.54 Dawid Nowodworski, Drury – 53.88 Jan Zuchowicz, UIndy – 54.01 Jan Delkeskamp, Queens – 54.04 Roberto Camera, Northern Michigan – 54.12

Men – Top 10 Teams – Through Event 26

Queens (Nc) 379 Drury 321 McKendree 214 UIndy – 209 Delta State 196 Lindenwood 195.5 Wingate 127 Wayne State 115 Grand Valley 108 Florida Southern 84

Men’s 200 Yard Butterfly – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 1:41.19 – Alex Kunert, Queens (NC) (2019)

Top 8:

Alex Kunert, Queens – 1:42.85 Iran Almeida, Wingate – 1:43.50 Yannick Plasil, Queens – 1:44.60 Dominik Karacic, Drury – 1:44.63 Patryk Winiatowski, Lindenwood – 1:46.51 Andy Huffman, Missouri S&T – 1:46.55 James Brown, Drury – 1:47.15 Miguel Bernotti, Florida Southern – 1:47.77

Men – Top 10 Teams – Through Event 28

Queens (Nc) 416 Drury 357 McKendree 214 Lindenwood 209.5 UIndy – 209 Delta State 199 Wingate 144 Wayne State 119 Grand Valley 115 Florida Southern 95

Men’s 800 Yard Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA DII Record: 6:18.46 – Dreesens, Pijulet, Kusch, Arakelian, Queens (NC) (2017)

Top 8:

Men – Top 10 Teams – Through Event 31