2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day Three

Friday night’s final session will begin with the 500 free featuring a trio of Royals in the middle lanes: Queens’ Francesca Bains, Sophie Lange, and Giulia Grasso, trying to hold off Drury’s Allison Weber, Marina Amorim, and Bec Cross. Drury’s Laura Pareja is top seed in the 100 back final with the only sub-53 of the morning. Colorado Mesa’s Lily Borgenheimer, Savanna Best of Nova S’eastern, and Meghan Tolman of Biola lead in the 100 breast, while IUP’s Paige Mikesell, the 200 free champion and 100 fly runner-up, is top seed in the 200 fly.

Women’s 500 Yard Freestyle – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 4:39.28– Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC) (2016)

Meet Record: 4:39.28 – Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC) (2016)

Top 8:

In a thrilling start to Day 3, the women’s 500 free final came down to a photo finish. From start to finish, the middle four lanes –Giulia Grasso, Francesca Bains, and Sophie Lange of Queens and Allison Weber of Drury– led the pack, trading leads and flipping more or less in unison.

With about 200 yards left to go, Bec Cross from Drury snuck up to the leaders from lane 1. Queens sophomore Giulia Grasso had broken free of the pack and Cross tried to chase her down. In the end, Grasso got the touch by .03 over Cross, 4:48.80 to 4:48.83.

Lange touched out Weber for third place by .02, while Bains came in fifth, just .18 behind Weber.

Hannah Foster of Queens won the consolation final in 4:53.59.

Women – Top 10 Teams – Through Event 21

Queens (Nc) 378.5 Drury 278 Lindenwood 213 Indy 206 Wingate 128 Grand Valley 120 Tampa 119 Delta State 115 Nova S’eastern 109 West Florida 106

Women 100 Yard Backstroke – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 52.07 – Polina Lapshina, Queens (NC) (2019)

Meet Record: 52.07 – Polina Lapshina, Queens (NC) (2019)

Top 8:

Laura Pareja, Drury – 52.98 Rachel Massaro, Queens – 53.18 Cassie Wright, Nova S’eastern – 53.73 Katie McCoy, UIndy – 54.18 Lexie Baker, Queens – 54.60 Stephanie Marks, Lindenwood – 54.66 Vladyslava Maznytska, Queens – 55.07 Melina De Cort, Grand Valley – 55.72

Women – Top 10 Teams – Through Event 23

Queens (Nc) 430.5 Drury 298 Lindenwood 226 Indy 221 Wingate 133 Grand Valley 131 Tampa 126 Nova S’eastern 125 Delta State 117 West Florida 106

Women 100 Yard Breaststroke – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 59.51 – Theresa Michalak, West Florida (2017)

Meet Record: 59.51 – Theresa Michalak, West Florida (2017)

Top 8:

Danielle Melilli, Queens – 1:01.32 Kailee Morgan, Carson-Newman – 1:01.44 Julia Augustsson, Tampa / Natalie Galluzzo, Truman State – 1:02.28 (tie) – Lily Borgenheimer, Colorado Mesa – 1:02.29 Savanna Best, Nova S’eastern – 1:02.35 Lexie Winnett, Lindenwood – 1:02.47 Meghan Tolman, Biola – 1:03.22

Women – Top 10 Teams – Through Event 25

Queens (Nc) 450.5 Drury 298 Lindenwood 241 Indy 221 Wingate 144 Tampa 142.5 Nova S’eastern 138 Grand Valley 137 Delta State 117 Carson-Newman 116

Women 200 Yard Butterfly – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 1:56.89 –Mckenzie Stevens, Queens (NC) (2018)

Meet Record: 1:56.89 –Mckenzie Stevens, Queens (NC) (2018)

Top 8:

Celeste Turner, Delta State – 1:58.29 Paige Mikesell, IUP – 1:58.92 Marizel Van Jaarsveld, UIndy – 1:58.97 Cecilie Jensen, Carson-Newman – 2:00.56 Sophie Lange, Queens – 2:00.89 Kayla Tennant, Queens – 2:01.38 Courtney Sherwood, Tampa – 2:02.36 Lucia Mertelli, Delta State – 2:03.02

Women – Top 10 Teams – Through Event 27

Queens (Nc) 477.5 Drury 303 Lindenwood 241 Indy 237 Tampa 163.5 Delta State 148 Nova S’eastern 147 Wingate 144 Grand Valley 141 Carson-Newman 131

Women’s 3-Meter Diving – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 555.70 – Elizabeth Rawlings, Wayne State (2015)

Meet Record: 555.70 – Elizabeth Rawlings, Wayne State (2015

Top 8:

Gracyn Segard, Grand Valley – 474.00 Nicole Taormina, Grand Valley – 462.30 Kelsey DeJesus, West Florida – 450.65 Madison Brinkman, St. Cloud State – 433.10 Mandy Baird, Northern Michigan – 442.20 Alyssa Doherty, St. Cloud State – 440.20 Mikaela Starr, UIndy – 428.50 Katie Werkema, Lindenwood – 424.10

Women – Top 10 Teams – Through Event 29

Women 800 Yard Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA DII Record: 7:12.96 – Castro Ortega, Arakelian, Lorda, Stevens, Queens (NC) (2016)

Meet Record: 7:14.69 – Castro Ortega, Gordy, Stevens, Arakelian, Queens (NC) (2015)

Top 8:

Women – Top 10 Teams – Through Event 30