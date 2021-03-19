2021 NCSA Spring Invite: Day 4 Live Recap

2021 NCSA SPRING INVITE

On the second last night of racing at the 2021 NCSA Spring Invite, we’ll start with the women’s 500 freestyle in which Claire Dafoe goes in as top seed with a 4:44.22. On the men’s side, Trey Dickey claimed the fastest time of the morning in a 4:24.95.

Letitia Sim meanwhile swam the fastest time in both the 100 breaststroke and butterfly, hitting a 59.62 and 53.48, respectively. In the men’s 100 breast, Daniel Worth will look to keep his seed and win the event, having hit a 53.87 this morning while Holden Smith does the same in the 100 fly, having swum a 47.43 this morning.

After the individual events take place, teams will contest the 4×100 freestyle relay.

Women’s 500 Freestyle – Final

Men’s 500 Freestyle – Final

Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Final

Men’s 100 Breaststroke – Final

Women’s 100 Butterfly – Final

Men’s 100 Butterfly – Final

Women’s 4×100 Freestyle Relay – Final

