UNC-Wilmington Commit Aidan Duffy Pops New Best of 1:57.6 in 200 BR at NCSAs

2021 NCSA SPRING INVITE
- March 16-20, 2021
- Orlando, Florida
- Short course yards (SCY)
- Psych sheets
- Meet information
- Live stream
- Results on Meet Mobile
GIRLS PRELIMS
The NOVA of Virginia twins Grace and Caroline Sheble topped the 200 fly this morning, with Grace at 1:55.16 ahead of Caroline’s 1:56.30, the NC State commits both less than a second from bests.
Lucy Malys of OLY Swimming was third in 1:57.70, taking a second off of her old time. An OSU commit, Malys won the 1000 free last night.
Sheble pulled a tough double, with only the 50 back in-between, as she clocked a new best of 2:12.86 in the 200 breast. She was second behind TNT Swimming’s and Michigan commit Letitia Sim, who was 2:11.95, over two seconds off of her best; expect her to drop, potentially past 2:10, tonight. 200 back champion and NOVA of Virginia standout Josephine Fuller was third in 2:13.02 and Racer X Aquatics’ Zoe Skirboll fourth in 2:14.28, both clocking new lifetime bests.
In the 50 back, four girls broke 25 seconds, led by Elmbrook Swim Club 15-year-old Maggie Wanezek (24.62). Academy Bullets’ Jess Geriane, a Notre Dame commit, was second in 24.73, ahead of OSU commit Nyah Funderburke (24.83) of New Albany Aquatic Club. 14-year-old Levenia Sim, who had the fastest 100 free last night out of the D-final at 49.26, was 24.87.
Last night, Sim was 24.1 leading off the TNT medley relay, so she’ll be expected to drop more. She was also 2:00.90 to finish eighth in the 200 fly prelims.
BOYS PRELIMS
In the 200 breast, five swimmers broke two minutes this morning, led by NOVA of Virginia’s Aidan Duffy.
Duffy, a UNC-Wilmington commit, lopped almost two seconds off of his old best. He was 1:57.64, over a second ahead of the rest of the field. INspire Swim Team’s Luke Barr was second in 1:59.11, three seconds off of his seed, so that could be a tighter battle tonight. Barr is an Indiana commit. OLY Swimming’s and Ohio State commit Michael Cooper and Machine Aquatics’ and Cincinnati commit Tyler Lentine, touching third and fourth in 1:59.22 and 1:59.62, respectively, broke two minutes for the first time.
The fifth and final swimmer under 2:00 was Daniel Worth at 1:59.83, two seconds off of a best. Worth is committed to Virginia.
The 50 back was also very stacked, as nine boys went by the 23-second barrier. At the top of the prelims was iNspire Swim Team’s Nate Germonprez at 22.08, with Barr and Flood Aquatics 16-year-old Joshua Zuchowski tied at 22.23 ahead of Hinsdale Swim Club’s Grant Bochenski, a Mizzou commit. Also getting under 22.5 were 15-year-old Hudson Williams (22.32) of New Albany Aquatic Club and 16-year-old Sam Powe of McCallie GPS Aquatics (22.33).
INspire got another top finish in the 200 fly, as Alabama commit Mateo Miceli posted a 1:45.87, a bit off of his best.