Torri Huske, Anthony Grimm Highlight PVS Championship Series (PSYCHS)

2021 PVS SC Championship Series Wave II

Several top age group swimmers headline this weekend’s Potomac Valley Short Course Championship Series meet, which will run Thursday through Sunday at the Freedom Aquatic & Fitness Center in Manassas, Virginia.

One of the top clubs in the country, Nation’s Capital, will be in action, opting to make the short trip here rather than going to NCSAs — where they would normally compete — which are being held in Florida. It’s also notable that NCAP swimmers are entered under a few different club codes, including “NWEST”, “PREP” and “NCM”.

Arlington Aquatic Club’s Torri Huske jumps off the psych sheets as the biggest name entered in the meet, as the 18-year-old holds down the top seed in all six of her events.

Huske is entered to race the 50, 100 and 200 freestyle, the 100 and 200 butterfly, and the 200 IM. The Stanford commit is less than a month removed from breaking a pair of National High School Records less than 30 minutes apart in late February, having recorded times of 49.95 in the 100 fly and 1:53.73 in the 200 IM.

Her personal best times in the other four events she’s slated to swim here were also set recently (all coming during December’s 18 & Under Winter Championships), so Huske is really on a hot streak – something to watch for.

Other swimmers on the girls’ side holding multiple top seeds are NCAP’s Paige McKenna in the 500, 1000 and 1650 free, and her teammate Mackenzie McConagha in the 100 and 200 backstroke.

On the boys’ side, Mason Makos Swim Team member Anthony Grimm highlights the action, holding down top seeds in four of his five events.

Grimm, also 18, is ranked first in the 50 and 100 free, the 100 back and 100 breast, while sitting second to NCAP’s Landon Gentry in the 100 fly. Grimm, a Texas commit, is coming off of a strong showing at the VHSL State Meet.

Along with the 100 fly, Gentry, 16, comes in with the top seed in the boys’ 200 free, 200 fly and 200 IM, and sits third behind Grimm and teammate Brett Feyerick in both the 50 and 100 free. The Fish’s Sam O’Brien ranks first in the boys’ 500 and 1650 frees.