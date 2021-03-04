Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Anthony Grimm Breaks Down 19.6 50 free, 19.2 Relay Split at VHSL 6A Meet

Comments: 3

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Reported by Spencer Penland.

Oakton senior Anthony Grimm was in excellent form last week, picking up another 2 individual VHSL titles to cap off his career, and providing a few more stellar relay performances. Grimm kicked off his meet with a blistering 20.87 lead-off on the 200 medley relay, establishing a new personal best. The swim was the fastest back split in the field by over 2 seconds. Grimm also provided a 19.24 anchor split on the 200 free relay, which you can watch below:

That 200 free relay won by over 2 seconds, hitting the wall in 1:23.57, just off the VHSL record. Graham Evers led Oaktown off in 21.01, Carl Blakney was 2nd with a 21.53, and Wes Kron went 3rd for a 21.79. On the 200 medley, Grimm teamed up with Evers on breast (27.31), Ian Ching on fly (23.23), and Blakney on free (21.36) for a 1:32.77.

Individually, Grimm won the 50 free by nearly a full send, roaring to the wall in 19.69. The swim came in just a hair off his personal best 19.67, which he swam in 2019, and is the VHSL overall record.

Grimm  then went on to break the VHSL 6A and overall records in the 100 breast, clocking a 53.84. The swim was actually off his personal best of 52.51 by a quite a bit, but it was faster than he swam in any meet during 2020.

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
3 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Horninco
1 hour ago

Eddie is checking to see if he can lead off the 200 Medley in Greensboro

5
-1
Reply
bobthebuilderrocks
Reply to  Horninco
38 minutes ago

Well yeah, next year there will be a need for him, but this year, not so much. Staka’s been 21 flat/low so many times and the dude hasn’t swam with a full taper for a yards meet since his time at Alabama.

Last edited 35 minutes ago by bobthebuilderrocks
1
0
Reply
JeahBrah
Reply to  bobthebuilderrocks
12 minutes ago

He was pretty fast at Big 12s, think he has more in the tank?

0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!