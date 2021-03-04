Anthony Grimm Breaks Down 19.6 50 free, 19.2 Relay Split at VHSL 6A Meet

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Reported by Spencer Penland.

Oakton senior Anthony Grimm was in excellent form last week, picking up another 2 individual VHSL titles to cap off his career, and providing a few more stellar relay performances. Grimm kicked off his meet with a blistering 20.87 lead-off on the 200 medley relay, establishing a new personal best. The swim was the fastest back split in the field by over 2 seconds. Grimm also provided a 19.24 anchor split on the 200 free relay, which you can watch below:

That 200 free relay won by over 2 seconds, hitting the wall in 1:23.57, just off the VHSL record. Graham Evers led Oaktown off in 21.01, Carl Blakney was 2nd with a 21.53, and Wes Kron went 3rd for a 21.79. On the 200 medley, Grimm teamed up with Evers on breast (27.31), Ian Ching on fly (23.23), and Blakney on free (21.36) for a 1:32.77.

Individually, Grimm won the 50 free by nearly a full send, roaring to the wall in 19.69. The swim came in just a hair off his personal best 19.67, which he swam in 2019, and is the VHSL overall record.

Grimm then went on to break the VHSL 6A and overall records in the 100 breast, clocking a 53.84. The swim was actually off his personal best of 52.51 by a quite a bit, but it was faster than he swam in any meet during 2020.

