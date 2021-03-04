In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Olympic and World champion, Katie Ledecky. Ledecky took us through what her quarantine has looked like going back to March, and the restrictions she’s had to adhere to in Santa Clara county. Ledecky has a positive outlook, saying she’s grateful to have kept in the water for the most part and having gotten a good training block in over the past few months without any travel. Ledecky specifically references a best average test set that started one week with 24×100, then 18, 12, and 6, with a goal of having a faster average each week.

