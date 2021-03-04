2021 Big Ten Men’s Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2021 BIG TEN MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Today, Michigan and Indiana will need to close the gap on Ohio State, otherwise, the Buckeyes might run away with the Big Ten title. Purdue is squarely in fourth and Wisconsin in fifth, while Northwestern sits in sixth, as Penn State, Minnesota and Iowa are all close behind.

Today will see prelims of the 100 fly, 400 IM and 200 free.

THURSDAY MORNING HEAT SHEETS

TEAM SCORES (THROUGH DAY 2)

Ohio State – 628 Indiana – 547.5 Michigan – 526 Purdue – 414.5 Wisconsin – 345 Northwestern – 296 Penn State – 267 Minnesota – 259 Iowa – 250 Michigan State – 102

100 FLY – PRELIMS

Big Ten meet record – 44.79, Vini Lanza (Indiana) – 2018

Big Ten record – 44.37, Vini Lanza (Indiana) – 2019

2020 NCAA invite time – 45.97

Defending champion: Miles Smachlo (Michigan), 45.05

Top 8

Tomer Frankel (Indiana) – 45.08 River Wright (Michigan) – 45.24 Brendan Burns (Indiana) – 45.71 Wes Jekel (Wisconsin) – 46.32 Erik Gessner (Wisconsin) – 46.51 Van Mathias (Indiana) – 46.55 Corey Gambardella (Indiana) – 46.65 Trent Pellini (Purdue) – 46.72

Indiana freshman Tomer Frankel stormed to the finish in the 100 fly, hitting a 45.08 lifetime best to edge out Michigan’s River Wright (45.24) in the final heat this morning. Wisconsin’s Wes Jekel was third in that heat at 46.32, and he’s through to the A-final in fourth. Frankel will now prepare for his 200 free prelims swim, as he’s pulling a double this morning.

The penultimate heat went to Wisconsin’s Erik Gessner in a time of 46.51, with Indiana’s Corey Gambardella in second at 46.65 and Purdue’s Trent Pellini third in 46.72.

Indiana sophomore Brendan Burns won heat seven, posting a 45.71, a quarter-second off of his best. Ohio State’s Sem Andreis was 46.90 for second in the heat.

Charles Morici of Michigan dominated heat five, the freshman hitting the wall at 47.12. Justin Fleagle, an OSU freshman, was 47.02 to win heat six, dropping over a second from his old best.

The Hoosiers performed very well here, getting four up into the A-final, while Wisconsin put up two. Michigan and Purdue each had one, and Ohio State had none, so we’ll see IU and Michigan move up on the Buckeyes in this event tonight.

400 IM – PRELIMS

Big Ten meet record – 3:48.03, Tyler Clary (Michigan) – 2009

Big Ten record – 3:35.98, Tyler Clary (Michigan) – 2009

2020 NCAA invite time – 3:44.36

Defending champion: Charlie Swanson (Michigan), 3:40.26

200 FREE – PRELIMS