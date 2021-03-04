Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 Pro Swim Series-San Antonio (#2): Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

Comments: 5

Pro Swim Series – San Antonio (#2)

Thursday morning heat sheets

Day Two of Pro Swim Series – San Antonio will feature World Record-holder Katie Ledecky, American Record-holders Simone Manuel, Caeleb Dressel, and Kevin Cordes, and U.S. Open Record-holder Hali Flickinger in addition to a number of U.S. National Teamers.

Women’s 100 Freestyle

  • World Record: 51.71 – 7/23/2017 Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)
  • American Record: 52.04 – 7/26/2019 Simone Manuel, USA (2019)
  • U.S. Open Record: 52.54 – 7/25/2018 Simone Manuel, Stanford Swimming (2018)
  • Junior World Record: 52.70 – 8/11/2016 Penny Oleksiak, CAN (2016)
  • Pro Swim Record: 53.12– 2016 Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

Top 8:

  1. Simone Manuel, Alto Swim Club – 54.36
  2. Abbey Weitzeil, California Aquatics – 54.70
  3. Katie Ledecky, Nation’s Capital – 54.98
  4. Linnea Mack, Team Elite – 55.03
  5. Katie McLaughlin, California Aquatics – 55.21
  6. Olivia Smoliga, Athens Bulldog – 55.21
  7. Regan Smith, Riptide – 55.64
  8. Beryl Gastaldello, Aggie Swim Club – 55.29

Men’s 100 Freestyle

  • World Record: 46.91 – Cesar Cielo Filho, BRA (2009)
  • American Record: 46.96 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2019)
  • U.S. Open Record: 47.39 – Ryan Held, New York Athletic Club (2019)
  • Junior World Record: 47.57 – Andrei Minakov, RUS (2020)
  • Pro Swim Record: 48.00 – Nathan Adrian (2016)

 

 

Women’s 100 Breaststroke

  • World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King, USA (2017)
  • American Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King, USA (2017)
  • U.S. Open Record: 1:04.45 – Jessica Hardy, Trojan (2009)
  • Junior World Record: 1:05.39 – Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2014)
  • Pro Swim Record: 1:05.57 – Rebecca Soni (2011)

 

 

Men’s 100 Breaststroke

  • World Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty, GBR (2019)
  • American Record: 58.64 – Kevin Cordes, USA (2017)
  • U.S. Open Record: 58.74 – Kevin Cordes/Jaoa Gomes (2017)
  • Junior World Record: 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi, ITA (2017)
  • Pro Swim Record: 58.86 – Adam Peaty (2017)

 

 

 

Women’s 200 Butterfly

  • World Record: 2:01.81 – Zige Liu, CHN (2019)
  • American Record: 2:04.14 – Mary Descenza, USA (2009)
  • U.S. Open Record: 2:05.87 – Hali Flickinger, Athens Bulldog (2018)
  • Junior World Record: 2:06.29 – Suzuka Hasegawa, JPN (2017)
  • Pro Swim Record: 2:06.11 – Hali Flickinger, Sun Devil Swimming (2020)

 

 

Men’s 200 Butterfly

  • World Record: 1:50.73 – Kristof Milak, HUN (2019)
  • American Record: 1:51.51 – Michael Phelps, USA (2009)
  • U.S. Open Record: 1:52.20 – Michael Phelps, Club Wolverine (2008)
  • Junior World Record: 1:53.79 – Kristof Milak, HUN (2018)
  • Pro Swim Record: 1:53.84 – Gianluca Urlando, DART Swimming (2019)

 

 

Women’s 400 Freestyle

 

 

Men’s 400 Freestyle

  • World Record: 3:40.07 – Paul Biederman, GER (2009)
  • American Record: 3:42.78 – Larsen Jensen, USA (2008)
  • U.S. Open Record: 3:43.53 – Larsen Jensen, Trojan (2008)
  • Junior World Record: 3:44.60 – Mack Horton, AUS (2014)
  • Pro Swim Record: 3:43.55 – Sun Yang (2016)

 

 

 

Ghost
24 minutes ago

Your link to live streaming doesn’t work

Reply
Ghost
15 minutes ago

Is the stream working?

Reply
Coach
Reply to  Ghost
9 minutes ago

Not working for me yet.

Reply
Ger
5 minutes ago

Stream working but you may have to drive the slider to the end for live coverage as it seems a bit buggy. https://www.usaswimming.org/utility/landing-pages/streaming

Reply
Ger
Reply to  Ger
4 minutes ago

drag the slider

Reply

