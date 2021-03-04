2021 Pro Swim Series-San Antonio (#2): Day 2 Prelims Live Recap

Pro Swim Series – San Antonio (#2)
- March 3-7, 2021
- North East ISD Blossom Athletic Complex, San Antonio, TX
- LCM
- Start Times (Central Time): Women’s Prelims: 10 AM / Men’s Prelims: 90 minutes after women’s prelims (between 11:30-12:00) / Finals: 6:00 PM
Day Two of Pro Swim Series – San Antonio will feature World Record-holder Katie Ledecky, American Record-holders Simone Manuel, Caeleb Dressel, and Kevin Cordes, and U.S. Open Record-holder Hali Flickinger in addition to a number of U.S. National Teamers.
Women’s 100 Freestyle
- World Record: 51.71 – 7/23/2017 Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)
- American Record: 52.04 – 7/26/2019 Simone Manuel, USA (2019)
- U.S. Open Record: 52.54 – 7/25/2018 Simone Manuel, Stanford Swimming (2018)
- Junior World Record: 52.70 – 8/11/2016 Penny Oleksiak, CAN (2016)
- Pro Swim Record: 53.12– 2016 Sarah Sjostrom (2016)
Top 8:
- Simone Manuel, Alto Swim Club – 54.36
- Abbey Weitzeil, California Aquatics – 54.70
- Katie Ledecky, Nation’s Capital – 54.98
- Linnea Mack, Team Elite – 55.03
- Katie McLaughlin, California Aquatics – 55.21
- Olivia Smoliga, Athens Bulldog – 55.21
- Regan Smith, Riptide – 55.64
- Beryl Gastaldello, Aggie Swim Club – 55.29
Men’s 100 Freestyle
- World Record: 46.91 – Cesar Cielo Filho, BRA (2009)
- American Record: 46.96 – Caeleb Dressel, USA (2019)
- U.S. Open Record: 47.39 – Ryan Held, New York Athletic Club (2019)
- Junior World Record: 47.57 – Andrei Minakov, RUS (2020)
- Pro Swim Record: 48.00 – Nathan Adrian (2016)
Women’s 100 Breaststroke
- World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King, USA (2017)
- American Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King, USA (2017)
- U.S. Open Record: 1:04.45 – Jessica Hardy, Trojan (2009)
- Junior World Record: 1:05.39 – Ruta Meilutyte, LTU (2014)
- Pro Swim Record: 1:05.57 – Rebecca Soni (2011)
Men’s 100 Breaststroke
- World Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty, GBR (2019)
- American Record: 58.64 – Kevin Cordes, USA (2017)
- U.S. Open Record: 58.74 – Kevin Cordes/Jaoa Gomes (2017)
- Junior World Record: 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi, ITA (2017)
- Pro Swim Record: 58.86 – Adam Peaty (2017)
Women’s 200 Butterfly
- World Record: 2:01.81 – Zige Liu, CHN (2019)
- American Record: 2:04.14 – Mary Descenza, USA (2009)
- U.S. Open Record: 2:05.87 – Hali Flickinger, Athens Bulldog (2018)
- Junior World Record: 2:06.29 – Suzuka Hasegawa, JPN (2017)
- Pro Swim Record: 2:06.11 – Hali Flickinger, Sun Devil Swimming (2020)
Men’s 200 Butterfly
- World Record: 1:50.73 – Kristof Milak, HUN (2019)
- American Record: 1:51.51 – Michael Phelps, USA (2009)
- U.S. Open Record: 1:52.20 – Michael Phelps, Club Wolverine (2008)
- Junior World Record: 1:53.79 – Kristof Milak, HUN (2018)
- Pro Swim Record: 1:53.84 – Gianluca Urlando, DART Swimming (2019)
Women’s 400 Freestyle
- World Record: 3:56.46 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2016)
- American Record: 3:56.46 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2016)
- U.S. Open Record: 3:57.94 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2018)
- Junior World Record: 3:58.37 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2014)
- Pro Swim Record: 3:57.94 – Katie Ledecky, Stanford (2018)
Men’s 400 Freestyle
- World Record: 3:40.07 – Paul Biederman, GER (2009)
- American Record: 3:42.78 – Larsen Jensen, USA (2008)
- U.S. Open Record: 3:43.53 – Larsen Jensen, Trojan (2008)
- Junior World Record: 3:44.60 – Mack Horton, AUS (2014)
- Pro Swim Record: 3:43.55 – Sun Yang (2016)
Your link to live streaming doesn’t work
Is the stream working?
Not working for me yet.
Stream working but you may have to drive the slider to the end for live coverage as it seems a bit buggy. https://www.usaswimming.org/utility/landing-pages/streaming
drag the slider