Torri Huske Breaks 2 National High School Records 27 Minutes Apart

2021 VHSL Class 6 State Meet

February 9-25, 2021

Jeff Rouse Center, Stafford, VA

Short Course Yards

Result on Meet Mobile “2021 VHSL Class 6 State Meet”

US National Teamer Torri Huske made her mark on the final day of the 2021 VHSL Class 6 State meet, breaking two National High School records.

Huske, a senior at Yorktown High School, began her meet by swimming a time of 1:53.73 in the 200 IM, chopping a tenth of a second off of Dangy Knutson’s National Public High School record of 1:53.82 that had stood since 2009.

Knutson now only has 2 remaining National Public High School records, the 200 freestyle (1:42.81) and the 500 freestyle (4:34.78). The former American record holder in the 400 yard IM was one of the top high school talents in history, setting a total of 4 National Public High School records before turning pro right after high school.

Notably, Huske is now also the owner of the overall National High School record, as the National Independent High School record stands at a 1:53.90 by Ella Eastin from 2015.

Huske’s time in the 200 IM was also a personal best by almost a second. Her previous best stood at a 1:54.50 from December, swimming with her club team Arlington Aquatic Club.

About 27 minutes later, Huske was back in the pool swimming the 100 butterfly, putting up another National Public High School record. Huske touched in a time of 49.95 to become the first swimmer to break 50 seconds during a high school competition. Her time shattered her own record of 50.67 set earlier this month, and 17-18 National Age Group record of 50.19 that was set by Olivia Bray in 2019.

With her swim, Huske also re-claimed the overall National High School record, taking down Claire Curzan’s mark of 50.35 from 2020. Curzan and Huske have traded the record several times now, as Huske originally broke the record in 2019 with a time of 51.29 before Curzan lowered it to 50.35. This year at the North Carolina High School State Championships, Curzan tied her record of 50.35. However, Huske’s time tonight significantly lowered it once-again. Curzan will presumably have one last shot at the record next year, as she is only a junior, while Huske is a senior.