2021 Big Ten Women’s Championships: Day Three Finals Live Recap

2021 BIG TEN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Tuesday, February 23rd to Saturday, February 27th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (5pm Tuesday) CT

Tuesday, February 23rd to Saturday, February 27th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (5pm Tuesday) CT
Minneapolis, MN (Central Time Zone) / Diving @ Purdue University

Defending Champion: Ohio State (1x) (results)

After a massive first two days, the Ohio State Buckeyes were a bit quieter on the day three prelims session, though they have more than enough cushion to stay atop the team race right now.

Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil is one of the exciting names racing tonight in the 100 fly, looking to defend her title and extend her win streak to three at this meet. Wolverine freshman Kathryn Ackerman was the class of the field this morning in the 400 IM, the only swimmer under 4:10 with a 4:08.79, yet three seconds off of her best. A seasoned group of IMers will chase, including last night’s 200 IM champion Kristen Romano of OSU.

The 200 free, meanwhile, will be a showdown between a slew of evenly matched competitors.

Diving has its first finals session in West Lafayette this evening with the 3-meter, while there won’t be any relays tonight.

DAY THREE FINALS HEAT SHEETS

100 FLY – FINALS

Big Ten meet record – 49.42, Maggie MacNeil (Michigan) – 2020

(Michigan) – 2020 Big Ten record – 49.26, Maggie MacNeil (Michigan) – 2020

(Michigan) – 2020 2020 NCAA invite time – 52.34

Defending champion: Maggie MacNeil (Michigan), 49.42

Top 3

Maggie MacNeil (Michigan) – 49.68 Olivia Carter (Michigan) – 51.54 Maddie Smith (Northwestern) – 52.09

Maggie MacNeil turned in another sub-50 performance, defending her 100 fly title for the second time, making it three-straight. She was 49.68, winning by almost two seconds. Her teammate Olivia Carter, another junior, was 51.54 for second, just off of her morning PR.

MacNeil takes over as the nation’s top time this year.

Maddie Smith continues her huge week, dropping an additional .3 from her prelims best of 52.43 to snag the bronze. Smith was 52.09 tonight, establishing a new Northwestern record to edge Miriam Guevara‘s 52.20 record. Guevara took fourth here tonight, just .04 off of her best and the previous school record of 52.20.

Kit Kat Zenick, an Ohio State freshman, nabbed fifth with a 52.73.

Ohio State freshman Catherine Russo dropped a full second to win the B-final in a new best of 52.33.

400 IM – FINALS

Big Ten meet record – 4:01.41, Alyssa Vavra (Indiana) – 2012

Big Ten record – 4:01.35, Calypso Sheridan (Northwestern) – 2019

2020 NCAA invite time – 4:10.39

Defending champion: Calypso Sheridan (Northwestern), 4:03.18

200 FREE – FINALS

Big Ten meet record – 1:41.57, Siobhan Haughey (Michigan) – 2019

Big Ten record – 1:40.69, Siobhan Haughey (Michigan) – 2018

2020 NCAA invite time – 1:45.23

Defending champion: Cora Dupre (Indiana), 1:43.61

