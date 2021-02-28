Michigan Women Get Surprise Pep Talk From Martha Stewart

2021 BIG TEN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Tuesday, February 23rd to Saturday, February 27th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (5pm Tuesday) CT

Tuesday, February 23rd to Saturday, February 27th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (5pm Tuesday) CT Where: Minneapolis, MN (Central Time Zone) / Diving @ Purdue University

Minneapolis, MN (Central Time Zone) / Diving @ Purdue University Defending Champion: Ohio State (1x) (results)

Ohio State (1x) (results) Live Results

Streaming: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Championship Central

The Michigan women’s swim team got a pep talk from television personality Martha Stewart before the fourth night of racing at the 2021 Women’s Big Ten Women’s Championships.

Martha Stewart is known for her work in the entertainment industry as an author writing about cooking, baking and decorating. Stewart has also had a number of television shows throughout her career including The Martha Stewart Show, Martha Bakes, and Martha Knows Best.

The pep talk came about as a result of freshman Noelle Kaufmann‘s connection to Stewart. Kaufmann’s father works as a massage therapist in New York, where Stewart is one of his clients.

After mentioning that she was family friends with Stewart, some of her teammates didn’t believe the claim to be true so Kaufmann decided to prove it to them by getting her on the phone. Stewart chatted with the team via facetime before they left for the evening finals session. Stewart also wished Maggie MacNeil a happy birthday as she was celebrating her 21st.

In the clip that MacNeil posted on her Instagram story, you can hear associate head coach Rick Bishop chatting with Stewart about his own baking endeavors. Bishop likes to bake cookies and is a self-proclaimed fan of Stewart and her work. S

tewart’s well wishes for the team paid off as the Michigan women went on to have a successful night of racing, winding up in second place behind Ohio State with one more night of racing to go.

Team Scores After Day 4

Ohio State – 1139.5 Michigan – 940.5 Indiana – 705 Northwestern – 694.5 Wisconsin – 511 Minnesota – 427 Nebraska – 382 Iowa – 354.5 Penn State – 309 / Purdue – 309 – Michigan State – 181 Ilinois – 145 Rutgers – 60

Kaufmann has so far raced the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke at her first-ever Big Ten Champs, finishing in 11th and 13th place, respectively. She will race in the 200 backstroke prelim tonight. MacNeil on the other hand has picked up two victories so far at the meet, winning the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. She will look to defend her 100 freestyle title tonight in the 100 freestyle but will need to defeat teammate Daria Pyshnenko. Pyshnenko was a 47.92 this morning for top seed while MacNeil was a 47.95 for second.