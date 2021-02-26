2021 Big Ten Women’s Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2021 Big Ten Women’s Championships

When: Tuesday, February 23rd to Saturday, February 27th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (5pm Tuesday) CT

Streaming: Big Ten Network

After day three prelims, Ohio State has extended their lead to 179 points over Michigan. The Buckeyes look to gain the most points in the 100 breast final tonight with 5 finalists including top seed sophomore Hannah Bach.

Michigan junior Olivia Carter is leading the 200 fly field tonight by about 2.5 seconds, looking to defend her 2020 championship title. 3 other Wolverines join her in the ‘A’ final and they are expected to garner major points for Michigan, chipping away at the Buckeye’s lead.

In the 200 free relay we may get to see the top 3 finishers of the 50 free final on Wednesday (Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil (21.44) and Daria Pyshnenko (21.88), and Northwestern’s Maddie Smith (21.94)) battle again in the ‘A’ final.

Notably, MacNeil was seeded 2nd in the 100 back going into this meet but she scratched the event in order to prepare for the 100 free tomorrow. Wisconsin’s Phoebe Bacon is still the top seed going into 100 back final tonight, but her closest challenger is OSU’s Emily Crane who finished less than half-a-second behind her.

The closest race in team standings right now t is between Indiana (619) and Northwestern (599.5) for 3rd place going into the final day of the 2021 Big Ten Championships, tomorrow.

100 Back – Finals

Big Ten meet record – 49.18, Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) – 2019

Big Ten record – 49.85, Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) – 2020

2020 NCAA invite time – 52.73

Defending champion: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 49.85

Top 3

100 Breast – Finals

Big Ten meet record – 55.88, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019

Big Ten record – 55.88, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019

2020 NCAA invite time – 59.98

Defending champion: Miranda Tucker (Michigan), 58.15

Top 3

200 Fly – Finals

Big Ten meet record – 1:53.28, Olivia Carter (Michigan)

Big Ten record – 1:53.28, Olivia Carter (Michigan)

2020 NCAA invite time – 1:56.06

Defending champion: Olivia Carter (Michigan), 1:53.28

Top 3

Platform Diving – Finals

Big Ten meet record (6 dives) – 424.45, Jessica Parratto (Indiana) – 2015

Big Ten record (5 dives) – 378.60, Jessica Parratto (Indiana) – 2019

Defending champion: Markie Hopkins (Northwestern), 285.45

Top 3

200 Free Relay – Finals

Big Ten meet record – 1:26.84, Michigan (2019)

Big Ten record – 1:26.25, Michigan (2019)

2020 NCAA invite time – 1:28.43

Defending champion: Ohio State (1:27.57)

Top 3

Team Scores (through 200 free relay)