2021 Big Ten Women’s Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2021 Big Ten Women’s Championships
- When: Tuesday, February 23rd to Saturday, February 27th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (5pm Tuesday) CT
- Where: Minneapolis, MN (Central Time Zone) / Diving @ Purdue University
- Defending Champion: Ohio State (1x) (results)
- Streaming: Big Ten Network
After day three prelims, Ohio State has extended their lead to 179 points over Michigan. The Buckeyes look to gain the most points in the 100 breast final tonight with 5 finalists including top seed sophomore Hannah Bach.
Michigan junior Olivia Carter is leading the 200 fly field tonight by about 2.5 seconds, looking to defend her 2020 championship title. 3 other Wolverines join her in the ‘A’ final and they are expected to garner major points for Michigan, chipping away at the Buckeye’s lead.
In the 200 free relay we may get to see the top 3 finishers of the 50 free final on Wednesday (Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil (21.44) and Daria Pyshnenko (21.88), and Northwestern’s Maddie Smith (21.94)) battle again in the ‘A’ final.
Notably, MacNeil was seeded 2nd in the 100 back going into this meet but she scratched the event in order to prepare for the 100 free tomorrow. Wisconsin’s Phoebe Bacon is still the top seed going into 100 back final tonight, but her closest challenger is OSU’s Emily Crane who finished less than half-a-second behind her.
The closest race in team standings right now t is between Indiana (619) and Northwestern (599.5) for 3rd place going into the final day of the 2021 Big Ten Championships, tomorrow.
Day Four Finals Heat Sheet
100 Back – Finals
- Big Ten meet record – 49.18, Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) – 2019
- Big Ten record – 49.85, Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) – 2020
- 2020 NCAA invite time – 52.73
- Defending champion: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 49.85
100 Breast – Finals
- Big Ten meet record – 55.88, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019
- Big Ten record – 55.88, Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019
- 2020 NCAA invite time – 59.98
- Defending champion: Miranda Tucker (Michigan), 58.15
200 Fly – Finals
- Big Ten meet record – 1:53.28, Olivia Carter (Michigan)
- Big Ten record – 1:53.28, Olivia Carter (Michigan)
- 2020 NCAA invite time – 1:56.06
- Defending champion: Olivia Carter (Michigan), 1:53.28
Platform Diving – Finals
- Big Ten meet record (6 dives) – 424.45, Jessica Parratto (Indiana) – 2015
- Big Ten record (5 dives) – 378.60, Jessica Parratto (Indiana) – 2019
- Defending champion: Markie Hopkins (Northwestern), 285.45
200 Free Relay – Finals
- Big Ten meet record – 1:26.84, Michigan (2019)
- Big Ten record – 1:26.25, Michigan (2019)
- 2020 NCAA invite time – 1:28.43
- Defending champion: Ohio State (1:27.57)
