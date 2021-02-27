2021 Big Ten Women’s Championships: Day Five Prelims Live Recap

2021 BIG TEN WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Tuesday, February 23rd to Saturday, February 27th | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm (5pm Tuesday) CT
- Where: Minneapolis, MN (Central Time Zone) / Diving @ Purdue University
- Defending Champion: Ohio State (1x) (results)
- Live Results
- Streaming: Big Ten Network
- Championship Central
TEAM SCORES (THROUGH 200 FREE RELAY)
- Ohio State – 1139.5
- Michigan – 940.5
- Indiana – 705
- Northwestern – 694.5
- Wisconsin – 511
- Minnesota – 427
- Nebraska – 382
- Iowa – 354.5
- Penn State – 309 / Purdue – 309
- –
- Michigan State – 181
- Ilinois – 145
- Rutgers – 60
Day 5 Prelims Heat Sheet
It’s set to be another light morning session for the officials on deck at the 2021 Big Ten Women’s Championships, with the prelims of the 100 free, 200 back, and 100 breast on the slate. Ohio State currently leads by nearly 200 points over Michigan, with Indiana sitting just 10.5 points ahead of Northwestern for third place.
Northwestern senior Maddie Smith has been on fire at her last Big Ten meet, picking up a pair of 3rd-place finishes in the 50 free and 100 fly. She comes in as the top seed in the 100 free at 48.24. With the meet Smith has been having, she will certainly swim much faster. The defending Big Ten champion, Michigan junior Maggie MacNeil, also holds the conference record in this event at 46.57. She is seeded second with a current season best of 49.24.
In the 200 back, Wisconsin freshman Phoebe Bacon will aim to sweep the backstroke events in Minnesota. Bacon currently holds the top seed at 1:51.63. Keep an eye on 2020 event runner-up Emma Lepisova of Northwestern and Kristen Romano of Ohio State, who won the 200/400 IM events already this week.
With Aussie Calypso Sheridan‘s absence for Northwestern, the Wildcats still have sophomore Hannah Brunzell in the 200 breast. Brunzell already placed 3rd in the 100 breast final behind teammate Sophie Angus, who is seeded second in the long breast event. Last year’s top three finishers, Indiana teammates Noelle Peplowski and Emily Weiss, will also contest in the 200 breast.
Women’s 100 Free — Prelims
- Big Ten Meet Record: 46.57 – Maggie MacNeil (Michigan) – 2020
- Big Ten Record: 46.57 – Maggie MacNeil (Michigan) – 2020
- NCAA B Cut: 49.51
- Defending Champion: Maggie MacNeil (Michigan) – 46.57
Women’s 200 Back — Prelims
- Big Ten Meet Record: 1:48.47 – Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) – 2019
- Big Ten Record: 1:47.24 – Beata Nelson (Wisconsin) – 2019
- NCAA B Cut: 1:57.11
- Defending Champion: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 1:48.73
Women’s 200 Breast — Prelims
- Big Ten Meet Record: 2:04.03 – Lilly King (Indiana) – 2017
- Big Ten Record: 2:02.90 – Lilly King (Indiana) – 2019
- NCAA B Cut: 2:13.97
- Defending Champion: Calypso Sheridan (Northwestern), 2:06.85