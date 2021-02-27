Watch: 2021 Men’s SEC Championships Day 4 Race Videos

2021 SEC MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, February 23 – Friday, February 26, 2021

Columbia, MO – University of Missouri

Prelims/Finals: 10 AM/5 PM Tues, 10 AM/6 PM Weds-Fri (Central Standard Time)

Defending Champion: Florida (8x) (results)

Live Video – SEC Network

Championship Central

Updated psych sheet

Live Results

Check out race videos from Day 4 finals at the 2021 Men’s SEC Championships, including the 1650 freestyle, 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, and 400 freestyle relay.

1650 FREE TIMED FINALS

Bobby Finke nearly matched his American record of 14:12.08, coming just a tenth off of it. Georgia freshman Jake Magahey also had a major swim, cutting almost 10 seconds off of his best time for second place.

200 BACK FINALS

Shaine Casas set a new meet record, posting the 9th fastest swim in history in the process, also touching in his 3rd-fastest time ever.

100 FREE FINALS

In a tight finish, Alabama freshman Matt King defeated the reigning SEC Champion Brooks Curry, becoming the fastest freshman in NCAA history in the process.

200 BREAST FINALS

Tennessee junior Lyubomir Epitropov pulled an upset off in the 200 breaststroke, chopping almost 2 seconds off of his best time of 1:54.32 to run down the field.

200 FLY FINALS

Georgia got a major 1-2 finish courtesy of Luca Urlando and Camden Murphy, who finished less than .2 apart from each other. Urlando, a freshman, won his first SEC title with his performance.

400 FREE RELAY TIMED FINALS

Alabama, 2:48.22 Florida, 2:48.85 Missouri, 2:50.68

The Alabama men claimed their third straight 400 free relay in a time of 2:48.22, out-swimming a strong Florida team. Kieran Smith also went a best time leading off Florida’s relay, touching in 41.94.