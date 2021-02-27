Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Watch: 2021 Men’s SEC Championships Day 4 Race Videos

by Nicole Miller 0

February 27th, 2021 College, News, Race Videos, SEC, Video

2021 SEC MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Tuesday, February 23 – Friday, February 26, 2021
  • Columbia, MO – University of Missouri
  • Prelims/Finals: 10 AM/5 PM Tues, 10 AM/6 PM Weds-Fri (Central Standard Time)
  • Defending Champion: Florida (8x) (results)
  • Live Video – SEC Network
  • Championship Central
  • Updated psych sheet
  • Live Results

Check out race videos from Day 4 finals at the 2021 Men’s SEC Championships, including the 1650 freestyle, 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, and 400 freestyle relay. 

1650 FREE TIMED FINALS

  1. Bobby Finke (Florida), 14:12.18
  2. Jake Magahey (Georgia), 14:24.96
  3. Greg Reed (Georgia), 14:52.82

Bobby Finke nearly matched his American record of 14:12.08, coming just a tenth off of it. Georgia freshman Jake Magahey also had a major swim, cutting almost 10 seconds off of his best time for second place. 

200 BACK FINALS

  1. Shaine Casas (Texas A&M), 1:36.85
  2. Javier Acevedo (Georgia), 1:40.39
  3. Clark Beach (Florida), 1:40.83

Shaine Casas set a new meet record, posting the 9th fastest swim in history in the process, also touching in his 3rd-fastest time ever. 

 

100 FREE FINALS

  1. Matt King (Alabama), 41.66
  2. Brooks Curry (LSU), 41.80
  3. Kieran Smith (Florida), 42.11

In a tight finish, Alabama freshman Matt King defeated the reigning SEC Champion Brooks Curry, becoming the fastest freshman in NCAA history in the process. 

200 BREAST FINALS

  1. Lyubomir Epitropov (Tennessee), 1:52.69
  2. Jack Dalmolin (Georgia), 1:53.58
  3. Michael Houlie (Tennessee), 1:53.97

Tennessee junior Lyubomir Epitropov pulled an upset off in the 200 breaststroke, chopping almost 2 seconds off of his best time of 1:54.32 to run down the field. 

 

200 FLY FINALS

  1. Luca Urlando (Georgia), 1:40.93
  2. Camden Murphy (Georgia), 1:41.12
  3. Danny Kovac (Missouri), 1:41.24

Georgia got a major 1-2 finish courtesy of Luca Urlando and Camden Murphy, who finished less than .2 apart from each other. Urlando, a freshman, won his first SEC title with his performance. 

 

400 FREE RELAY TIMED FINALS

  1. Alabama, 2:48.22
  2. Florida, 2:48.85
  3. Missouri, 2:50.68

The Alabama men claimed their third straight 400 free relay in a time of 2:48.22, out-swimming a strong Florida team. Kieran Smith also went a best time leading off Florida’s relay, touching in 41.94.

 

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!