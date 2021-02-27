Watch: 2021 Men’s SEC Championships Day 4 Race Videos

2021 SEC MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 23 – Friday, February 26, 2021
- Columbia, MO – University of Missouri
- Prelims/Finals: 10 AM/5 PM Tues, 10 AM/6 PM Weds-Fri (Central Standard Time)
- Defending Champion: Florida (8x) (results)
- Live Video – SEC Network
- Championship Central
- Updated psych sheet
- Live Results
Check out race videos from Day 4 finals at the 2021 Men’s SEC Championships, including the 1650 freestyle, 200 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, and 400 freestyle relay.
1650 FREE TIMED FINALS
- Bobby Finke (Florida), 14:12.18
- Jake Magahey (Georgia), 14:24.96
- Greg Reed (Georgia), 14:52.82
Bobby Finke nearly matched his American record of 14:12.08, coming just a tenth off of it. Georgia freshman Jake Magahey also had a major swim, cutting almost 10 seconds off of his best time for second place.
200 BACK FINALS
- Shaine Casas (Texas A&M), 1:36.85
- Javier Acevedo (Georgia), 1:40.39
- Clark Beach (Florida), 1:40.83
Shaine Casas set a new meet record, posting the 9th fastest swim in history in the process, also touching in his 3rd-fastest time ever.
100 FREE FINALS
- Matt King (Alabama), 41.66
- Brooks Curry (LSU), 41.80
- Kieran Smith (Florida), 42.11
In a tight finish, Alabama freshman Matt King defeated the reigning SEC Champion Brooks Curry, becoming the fastest freshman in NCAA history in the process.
200 BREAST FINALS
- Lyubomir Epitropov (Tennessee), 1:52.69
- Jack Dalmolin (Georgia), 1:53.58
- Michael Houlie (Tennessee), 1:53.97
Tennessee junior Lyubomir Epitropov pulled an upset off in the 200 breaststroke, chopping almost 2 seconds off of his best time of 1:54.32 to run down the field.
200 FLY FINALS
- Luca Urlando (Georgia), 1:40.93
- Camden Murphy (Georgia), 1:41.12
- Danny Kovac (Missouri), 1:41.24
Georgia got a major 1-2 finish courtesy of Luca Urlando and Camden Murphy, who finished less than .2 apart from each other. Urlando, a freshman, won his first SEC title with his performance.
400 FREE RELAY TIMED FINALS
- Alabama, 2:48.22
- Florida, 2:48.85
- Missouri, 2:50.68
The Alabama men claimed their third straight 400 free relay in a time of 2:48.22, out-swimming a strong Florida team. Kieran Smith also went a best time leading off Florida’s relay, touching in 41.94.