2021 Big 12 Championships: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2021 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimming: Wednesday, February 24 – Saturday, February 27, 2021

Diving: Monday, March 1 – Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center – Austin, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Texas men (24x) & Texas women (8x) (results)

TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY 3:

Women:

University of Texas – 585 University of Kansas – 426 Iowa State University – 311 West Virginia University – 286 Texas Christian University – 284

Men:

University of Texas – 640 West Virginia University – 425 Texas Christian University – 417

While Texas has a lead on both the men’s and women’s sides tonight, the biggest race at this point of Big 12s in the race for second at the men’s meet. West Virginia and TCU are only separated by 7 points.

Today’s prelims will feature the 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, and 200 fly will 1650 running later on in the day. Tonight, action will wrap up with the finals and the 400 freestyle relay.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE

Big 12 Record: Tasija Karosas (Texas) – 1:49.91 (2017)

Big 12 Meet Record: Tasija Karosas (Texas) – 1:51.11 (2017)

2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50

2020 Champion: Julia Cook (Texas) – 1:51.62

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE

Big 12 Record: Claire Adams (Texas) – 47.32 (2018)

Big 12 Meet Record: Claire Adams (Texas) – 47.46 (2018)

2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.18

2020 Champion: Claire Adams (Texas) 48.03

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE

Big 12 Record: Laura Sogar (Texas) – 2:05.04 (2012)

Big 12 Meet Record: Laura Sogar (Texas) – 2:05.25 (2013)

2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:06.84

2020 Champion: Kate Steward (Kansas) – 2:10.68

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY

Big 12 Record: Kathleen Hersey (Texas) – 1:51.18 (2009)

Big 12 Meet Record: Camille Adams (Texas A&M) – 1:53.66 (2011)

2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.20

2020 Champion: Kelly Pash (Texas) – 1:54.56

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE

BIG 12 Record: John Shebat (Texas) – 1:36.42 (2019)

BIG 12 Meet Record: Ryan Harty (Texas) – 1:38.61 (2019)

2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:39.87

2020 Champion: Austin Katz (Texas) – 1:39.17

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE

BIG 12 Record: Daniel Krueger (Texas) – 41.26 (2020)

BIG 12 Meet Record: Daniel Krueger (Texas) – 41.46 (2020)

2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.71

2020 Champion: Daniel Krueger (Texas) – 41.26

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE

BIG 12 Record: Will Licon (Texas) – 1:47.91 (2017)

BIG 12 Meet Record: Will Licon (Texas) – 1:49.89 (2017)

2020 NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.61

2020 Champion: Caspar Corbeau (Texas) – 1:53.92

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY