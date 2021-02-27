Aiden Hayes Downs Two State Records to Highlight OK 6A State Championships

OKLAHOMA HIGH SCHOOL CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 24-25

Jenks, OH

Short course yards (SCY)

Full Results

The 2021 Oklahoma Class 6A High School State Championships wrapped up on Thursday, with Jenks High School emerging victorious on both the girls’ and boys’ side. For the Jenks boys, that’s their third straight title, while the Jenks girls claim their second straight title. That’s a big personal best for her, with her old best coming into the meet sitting at 24.51.

Girls’ Meet:

Highlighting the girls’ meet with two wins was Shawnee’s Piper McNeil, the state-record holder in the 100 backstroke. In the 100 back, her finals time of 55.67 was just off of her state record of 55.53, but it was good enough to defend her state title from 2020. Her second win came in the 200 IM, which she won by over 6 seconds with a time of 2:04.15

Also winning two events was Jenks’s Laney Fenton and Stillwater’s Avery Littlefield. Fenton successfully defended her 2020 titles in the 500 free (5:06.32) and the 100 breast (1:06.38). In the latter event, she out-touched Bria Boreham of Norman North by just .06, who also finished second in this event last year.

Littlefield’s wins came in the the sprint freestyles, with her personal best time of 24.13 in the 50 topping the field by over 3-tenths. In the 100 free, Littlefield posted another best time, winning in 53.86, the only swimmer in the field to dip under 54 seconds.

Shawnee picked up wins in both the 200 medley and 2oo free relays. In the former, the team of McNeil, Natalie Selman, Isabel Webb, and Eva Webb, who combined for a winning time of 1:49.17. McNeil (back – 25.95) and Isabel Webb (fly – 26.02) each had the fastest splits in the field for their respective strokes. In the 200 free relay, McNeil, Aspen Chapline, I. Webb, and E. Webb claimed the top spot in 1:40.73.

Jenks claimed the state title in the 400 free relay, with the team of Jasmine Rau, Josie Jones, Gabby Vargus, and Fenton combing for a time of 3:38.78.

Other Girls’ Winners:

Union’s Courtney Posey won the 200 free in 1:56.36. She also finished third in the 500 free (5:12.43).

Rau won the 100 fly in 55.26, just off of her prelims time of 55.13.

Boys’ Meet:

Norman North’s Aiden Hayes, an NC state commit, had a big meet, downing two state records in the 50 free (19.20) and 100 fly (45.47). In the 50 free, he dropped over three-tenths from his previous best of 19.53 and topped the field by over a second, with Max Myers of Edmond Memorial taking second in 20.52. In the 100 fly, he took down Olympian Joseph Schooling‘s old mark of 45.52 with a 45.47.

Hayes’s parents shared the race videos on Instagram, which you can view below:

Also picking up two wins was Union’s Danny Sibley, who finished first in the 200 (1:41.46) and 500 frees (4:37.02), both in personal best times.

Jenks’s High School swept both of the freestyle relays. The team of Jazz Widney (an Alfred State commit), Ethan Matthews, Jacob Clink, and Josh Rau combined for a 1:28.90 in the 200 free relay, while the team of Widney, Grant Stuckey, Clink, and Austin Sung took first in the 400 free relay (3:12.92).

In the 200 medley relay it was Bartlesville who opened the meet with a win, with the team of Griffin Craig, Kyle Peterson, Preston Willis, and Colin Goddard claiming the top spot in 1:36.59. Of note, Norman North, who finished second overall, got a 20.78 backstroke leg from Hayes.

Other Boys’ Winners:

Max Myers, a Notre Dame commit, picked up a win for Edmond Memorial in the 100 free, finishing in a personal best time of 44.55.

Stillwater’s Gavin Sires finished first in the 100 back in 50.96. That was over a second improvement from his prelims time of 52.40.

finished first in the 100 back in 50.96. That was over a second improvement from his prelims time of 52.40. Trenton Vonhartitzsch of Union finished first in the 100 breast in a personal best of 57.23.

TEAM SCORES

Girls:

Jenks High School Swim Team – 326 Union High School – 263 Edmond North – 233 Shawnee High School – 176.5 Stillwater High School – 150

Boys: