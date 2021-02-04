Alfred State Nabs Jazz Widney, with 3 Times Already Faster than School Records

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jazz Widney from Jenks, Oklahoma has committed to swim at Alfred State College beginning in 2021-22. Located in Alfred, New York, Alfred State is part of the State University of New York System.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming careers at Alfred State University! Going D3 with Coach Mike’s vision will provide me with the opportunity to help build a team legacy and bring Alfred State into the spotlight. The friendly team, great atmosphere of the community, and Alfred State’s approach to education really caught my attention. I cannot wait to contribute and help the swim program grow in the coming years. I would like to thank my family and coaches and most of all, I give thanks to God. I hope to make everyone who has contributed to my swim career proud of me. Go Pioneers!!🐂🔵”

A senior at Jenks High School, Widney is a free/fly specialist who contributed to the Trojans’ state titles in 2019 and 2020. He was runner-up in both the 200 free (1:41:14) and 100 fly (50.25) at the 2020 OSSAA 6A State Championships.

Widney swims year-round with American Energy Swim Club. At the 2019 Columbia Sectionals, he finaled in the 50 free (31st), 100 free (20th), 50 fly (13th), and 100 fly (11th). The meet produced PBs in the 50/100 fly. This past winter he earned lifetime bests in the 100 free, 100 back, and 200 IM at the 2020 Oklahoma State Short Course Championships. He placed 5th in the 50 free (21.16), 3rd in the 100 free (46.11), 4th in the 100 back (52.19), 3rd in the 100 fly (50.43), and 6th in the 200 IM (1:58.87). Widney competed in December’s 18&U Winter Championships-Lee’s Summit, where he placed top-8 in the 50/100 free and 100 fly and came away with a new PB in the 50 free, his first sub-21 (20.92).

Widney will be a major impact player for Alfred State when he arrives next fall. The Pioneers compete in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference. The men finished second in the AMCC and 5th in the overall Allegany Empire Championship standings at the 2020 conference meet. Widney’s best 100 fly time would have won the conference title by nearly 2 seconds and is 3.4 seconds faster than the Alfred State College program record. His 100 free time would have taken 1st place in the conference and is 1.62 seconds faster than the current record. His 50 free time would have been the team’s fastest by a full second last season, would have scored in the A final, and would have broken the school record by .74.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 20.92

100 free – 46.11

200 free – 1:41.14

50 fly – 22.86

100 fly – 49.66

200 fly – 1:59.00

100 back – 52.19

200 IM – 1:58.87

