Pac-12 Coaches Set Dates for 2021 Swimming & Diving Championships

The Pac-12 women’s swimming championships will run from February 24-27 and the men’s championships will run from February 28-March 3, the conference’s coaches decided this week.

There will be no spectators allowed, including parents, though coaches are working on a live stream option to watch the meet.

After nailing down the University of Houston as the host facility for the upcoming conference championship events, the Pac-12 coaches had a meeting on Wednesday where they set the dates of the event.

No spectators will be allowed, even though the University of Houston and local policies are allowing some crowds at sporting events.

Pac-12 Swimming & Diving Championships Schedule

Pac-12 Women’s Swimming Championships – February 24-27, 2021 (University of Houston)

Pac-12 Men’s Swimming Championships – February 28-March 3, 2021 (University of Houston)

Pac-12 Men’s and Women’s Diving Championships – February 24-27, 2021 (University of Arizona)

The women’s meet will be followed by a Last Chance event the morning of February 28 before the men’s meet begins that evening.

Both meets are planning to follow their typical three-and-a-half day format with the 800 free relay and 200 medley relays in a timed-finals day 1 evening session, followed by the remainder of the typical championship schedule.

In the broader cycle of college swimming, this moves the men’s meet a little earlier on the calendar – it will run Sunday to Wednesday whereas it would typically have run Wednesday through the following Saturday.

The 2020 Pac-12 Men’s Championships was among the last collegiate meets in the country to happen before national coronavirus quarantines began to set in. The Cal men, who are also the defending NCAA Champions, won the most recent title with 856 points – a whopping 278 points ahead of runners-up Arizona.

The women’s meet, a week earlier, was also won by the defending NCAA Champions, Stanford. The Cardinal women also won by a big margin, scoring 1,598 points – 373.5 points ahead of runners-up Cal.