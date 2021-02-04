Leigh Ann Caldwell, Swammer & NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Leigh Ann Caldwell is a swammer with a big career as a network news correspondent. In many ways, her unique vocation is all about politically unearthing what matters right now and reporting it as the first draft of history to a national audience. Sounds like fun, right? I know it’s a career a lot of young swimmers might be dreaming of—even planning for. For Leigh Ann the dream started very young, and her journey has been hard-fought. She has earned her position on the national media stage. I’d like to think her success has a lot to do with her deep swimming roots, and I’m pretty sure she’d agree.

Growing up in Las Vegas as an age grouper Leigh Ann swam for The Gold, and her coach might have a name you recognize — Bob Bowman. It’s almost funny looking back overtime, but even as an age grouper, under Bob’s guidance, Leigh Ann knew she was a distance swimmer. Leigh Ann went on to accomplish what a lot swimmers strive for—a scholarship to swim at a DI university. Leigh Ann swam for N.C. State, graduating a year ahead of the current Wolfpack Head Coach, Braden Holloway. In this SwimSwam Podcast, Leigh Ann shares insight into Coach Holloway and NC State’s current success, and she dives-deep into the steps that it took for her to make it as a network news correspondent.