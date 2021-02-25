Aiden Hayes Breaks Joseph Schooling’s National HS Record in 100 Fly – 45.47

OKLAHOMA HIGH SCHOOL CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 24-25, 2021

Jenks, OH

Short course yards (SCY)

Prelims results

Norman North senior and NC State commit Aiden Hayes followed up his quick prelims session yesterday with another monster day today.

In the 100 butterfly, the #1 2025 recruit crushed a new national high school record, going 45.47 to snap Joseph Schooling‘s overall record of 45.52 from back in 2013. Schooling went on to win the Olympic gold medal in the 100m fly at the 2016 Games. Hayes’ time is also the fastest public school swim ever, better than the NISCA-recognized 46.31 belonging to Aaron Whitaker (2014) and the NFHS-recognized 46.13 belonging to Andrew Seliskar (2015).

Hayes also beats Luca Urlando‘s 45.88 from 2019, the fastest public high school time ever (though not an official record). Urlando edged out Caeleb Dressel‘s old ‘public HS best’ of 45.89 with his swim two years ago.

Now, Hayes ranks in a tie for sixth on the all-time age group rankings. Not yet 18 until May, he still has over a year in the age group.

ALL-TIME RANKINGS, 17-18 100 FLY

Tom Shields – 44.91 Luca Urlando – 44.97 Caeleb Dressel – 45.28 Matthew Josa – 45.45 Ryan Hoffer – 45.46 Brendan Burns/Ethan Hu/Aiden Hayes – 45.47

Hayes entered the meet with a 46.01 lifetime best.

In the 50 free, 20 minutes prior to the 100 fly, Hayes dropped a 19.20 in the 50 free. Hayes now ranks #5 in 17-18 history in the 50 free, dropping from his prelims best and previous best of 19.53. His time sneaks past Matt Brownstead‘s national high school overall record of 19.24, making it two records in the same session.

ALL-TIME RANKINGS, 17-18 50 FREE

Caeleb Dressel – 18.67 Ryan Hoffer – 18.71 Adam Chaney – 18.76 Michael Andrew – 18.88 Aiden Hayes – 19.20

After going 20.75 leading off the 200 medley relay yesterday, he was 20.78 today.