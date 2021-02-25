Sofia Martin del Campo Joins Oberlin’s Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sofia Martin del Campo has committed to D3 institution Oberlin College, making the move from Alameda, CA, in the Bay Area, to the Midwest. She swims for the Alameda Gators and attends Alameda High School.

Martin del Campo most recently competed for Alameda High School in May of 2019, where she led off their 200 free relay at the CIF North Coast Section Championships. Her split of 25.92 was just a tenth off her best flat-start time.

Her best times in the 100-500 free events all come from the 2018 Lost Dutchman Invite in Arizona while representing the Alameda Gators, where she got under 56 for the first time in the 100 in both prelims and finals and broke 2:00 for the first time in finals after swimming a 2:00.5 in prelims.

Top Times SCY:

50 Free- 25.86

100 Free- 55.55

200 Free- 1:59.71

500 Free- 5:24.68

She would have ranked 1st in the 200 free and 2nd in the 50 and 100 on Oberlin’s 19-20 roster, making her an instant sprint weapon for the Yeowomen. At the 2020 NCAC Championships last season, Oberlin placed a solid 7th in the team scores, over 200 points ahead of 8th place Hiram College, and 200 points behind Ohio Wesleyan, who placed 6th.

Martin del Campo is set to score at the conference level in the 50-200 free events as of last season’s results, with a C-final spot in the 50, on the B/C bubble in the 200, and a B-final finish in the 100. She would have joined the now-graduated Sarah Dalgleish in representing Oberlin in the 100 and 200 finals, and current junior Tara Draper in the 50 final.

She would have been the fastest leg on Oberlin’s 800 free relay at conference and is slated to snag spots on the 200 and 400 free relays as well. Oberlin’s class of 2025 will also consist of fellow Californian Ava Peyton, along with Bella Sites and Caroline Deyrup.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.