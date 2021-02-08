Piper McNeil Downs 15-16 Year Old 100 Back Oklahoma State Record From 2006

Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Regionals

6A West Regionals

Swimming at the 6A West meet for Shawnee High School, Piper McNeil destroyed the field in the 100 backstroke. She notched a 55.53 which was more than 4 seconds ahead of Hannah Agee‘s 1:00.30 and Ella Turner‘s 1:00.53 for second and third, respectively. That swim for McNeil was also a new state record for the 15-16 age category, lowering it from Samantha Woodward’s 56.19 from back in 2006.

In McNeil’s second event, she hit a 2:03.64 for the win. Once again, no one else in the event was anywhere close to her as second place went to Bria Boreham with a 2:12.70 and third to Jadie Brister with a 2:15.15. Both the 100 back and 200 IM for McNeil were best times, downing her previous marks of 55.49 in the 100 back and 2:04.36 in the 200 IM.

High school senior and NC State commit Aidan Hayes picked up two individual wins at the meet. In the 50 freestyle, Hayes dipped under the 20-second mark to win with a 19.90, ahead of second-place finisher Max Myers (20.66) and third place Trent Ogden (22.24). His second win was the 100 butterfly in which he touched the wall nearly 6 seconds ahead of anyone else in the event. Hayes swam a 47.35 to Ryan Harris‘ 53.25 for second and Josh Coons 55.51 for third. Both his 19.90 and 49.35 were a little bit off his best times of 19.58 in the 50 and 46.01 in the 100.

While his 50 freestyle wasn’t a best time, it was the fastest that he has been since turning 17, allowing him to down Daniel Wilson‘s 17-18-year-old Oklahoma State record of 20.09 from 2019. Hayes now holds the record in the 11-12, 13-14, 15-16, and 17-18 age categories.

Hayes will graduate this year from Norman North High School and will make the move to NC State this coming fall. Hayes announced his verbal commitment to the school for than a year ago, in the fall of 2019. Back in May of 2019, Hayes found himself at #2 on our “Way Too Early” recruit ranks for the class of 2021.

Max Myers of Edmond Memorial was Hayes’ biggest competitor in the 50 free, pulling off a second-place finish. In the 100 free, however, Myers got to the wall first, touching over 4 seconds ahead of Ben White‘s 49.38 and Jate Anusornpanich‘s 49.51. That swim for Myers was just over his best in the event of 44.59 from December 2020. Myers announced last year that he would be swimming for the University of Notre Dame beginning in the fall of 2021.

Liberty Long started things off by hitting a 5:35.18, edging out Piper Levendofsy (5:42.88) by seven seconds. Olivia Henry was just behind Levendofsky, rounding out the top 3 with a 5:42.97. Longs’s second win was the 100 butterfly, in which she destroyed her previous best time of 1:03.49 by hitting a 1:01.60 for the win. Long was followed by Krista Parker (1:02.44) and Emma Smith (1:02.79).

6A East Regionals

While Hayes and Myers were racing at the 6A West Regionals, fellow Oklahoma sprinter Jazz Widney and Alfred State commit was in the pool at 6A East. Widney swam both the 100 and 200 freestyles, picking up a victory in the 100 and second place in the 200. In the former, he hit a 47.04 which was within a second of his 46.11 PB from last year’s Oklahoma State Short Course Championships. In the 200, Widney hit a 1:47.38 for a second-place finish behind Danny Sibley‘s 1:44.26. Both Sibley and Widney were a few seconds off their respective best times in the event (Sibley: 1:42.78, Widney: 1:41.14).

Along with winning the 200, Sibley finished first at the 6A East in the 500 freestyle. Sibley got to the wall in 4:44.01, 4 seconds slower than his 4:40.27 PB from this same meet in 2020.

Avery Littlefield won the girls 50/100 freestyle double at the 6A East meet. She hit times of 24.37 and 54.46, respectively. That’s the fastest that Littlefield has ever been in the 50, knocking 0.14 seconds off her PB of 24.51 in December of 2019. In the 100 on the other hand, she was just 0.02 seconds off her fastest-ever swim of 54.44 which she set at last year’s Oklahoma State Short Course Championships.

Team Top Threes

5A East Girls

Fort Gibson High School – 332 Points Harrah High School – 329 Points Bishop Kelley High School – 305 Points

5A East Boys

Bishop Kelley High School – 502 Points Bishop McGuinness – 295 Points Fort Gibson High School – 294 Points

5A West Girls

Carl Albert High School – 468 Points Altus Bulldogs – 304 Points Heritage Hall Chargers – 139 Point

5A West Boys

Altus Bulldogs – 475 Points Carl Albert High School – 365 Points Duncan High School – 184 Points

6A East Girls

Jenks High School – 418 Points Union High School – 321 Points Stillwater High School – 213 Points

6A East Boys

Jenks High School – 515 Points Bartlesville High School – 346 Points Bixby – 244 Points

6A West Girls

Edmond North – 421 Points Edmond Memorial – 295 Points Shawnee High School – 283 Points

6A West Boys

Norman North High School – 322 Points Edmond Memorial – 256 Points Shawnee High School – 247 Points

As specified in the OSSAA Manual, the top 24 finishers in each individual event each of the 4 meets (5A/6A West/East) will advance to the Oklahoma States scheduled for February 19-20th.