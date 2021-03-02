O’Neil, Windle Capture Big 12 Championship Day 1 Diving Titles

Courtesy: Big 12 Sports

Texas earned the first two diving titles of the 2021 Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championship at Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin.

Freshman Bridget O’Neil won the women’s 3-meter title. She posted a six-dive total of 401.00 points, setting a Big 12 Championship meet record. Her total eclipsed the previous mark of 384.60 set by Jiayu Chen of Kansas last year.

Women’s 3-meter results (Finals)

Senior Jordan Windle captured the men’s 1-meter title. He recorded a six-dive total of 469.85 points to also set a Championship record. His total outscored the previous mark of 441.50 set by Will Chandler (Texas) in 2015.

Men’s 1-meter results (Finals)

Place Name (School) Score 1. Jordan Windle (TEXAS) 469.85 2. Noah Duperre (TEXAS) 438.70 3. Andrew Harness (TEXAS) 363.40 4. Paul Lenz (WVU) 359.15 5. Brendan McCourt (TEXAS) 353.70 6. Owen Johns (WVU) 307.60 7. Jake Lowe (WVU) 305.80 8. Nick Cover (WVU) 293.95

Diving finals continue on Tuesday night on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Live scoring is available at https://secure.meetcontrol.com/divemeets/system/meetresultsext.php?meetnum=6871.