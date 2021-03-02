O’Neil, Windle Capture Big 12 Championship Day 1 Diving Titles

Courtesy: Big 12 Sports
Texas earned the first two diving titles of the 2021 Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championship at Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin.
Freshman Bridget O’Neil won the women’s 3-meter title. She posted a six-dive total of 401.00 points, setting a Big 12 Championship meet record. Her total eclipsed the previous mark of 384.60 set by Jiayu Chen of Kansas last year.
Women’s 3-meter results (Finals)
|Place
|Name (School)
|Score
|1.
|Bridget O’Neil (TEXAS)
|401.00
|2.
|Paola Pineda (TEXAS)
|366.70
|3.
|Morgan Menninger (TEXAS)
|332.15
|4.
|Jordan Skilken (TEXAS)
|326.70
|5.
|Janie Boyle (TEXAS)
|320.35
|6.
|Camille Burt (WVU)
|297.85
|7.
|Connie Deighton (TCU)
|290.60
|8.
|Michelle Schlossmacher Smith (ISU)
|273.65
Senior Jordan Windle captured the men’s 1-meter title. He recorded a six-dive total of 469.85 points to also set a Championship record. His total outscored the previous mark of 441.50 set by Will Chandler (Texas) in 2015.
Men’s 1-meter results (Finals)
|Place
|Name (School)
|Score
|1.
|Jordan Windle (TEXAS)
|469.85
|2.
|Noah Duperre (TEXAS)
|438.70
|3.
|Andrew Harness (TEXAS)
|363.40
|4.
|Paul Lenz (WVU)
|359.15
|5.
|Brendan McCourt (TEXAS)
|353.70
|6.
|Owen Johns (WVU)
|307.60
|7.
|Jake Lowe (WVU)
|305.80
|8.
|Nick Cover (WVU)
|293.95
Diving finals continue on Tuesday night on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Live scoring is available at https://secure.meetcontrol.com/divemeets/system/meetresultsext.php?meetnum=6871.